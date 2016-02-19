High Temperature Oxides
1st Edition
Oxides of Rare Earths, Titanium, Zirconium, Hafnium, Niobium and Tantalum
Description
Refractory Materials: A Series of Monographs Volume 5 is a collection of works from different scientists who have made important discoveries in fields related to chemistry.
The text covers topics such as thoria and yttria, and the refractory oxides of the lanthanide and actinide elements; single-crystal titanates and zirconates; some binary systems of zirconium dioxide; and zircon and zirconates. Also covered are topics such as halfnium oxide – its occurrence, purification, and physical and thermodynamic properties; and the structure and physical properties of Nb2O5 and Ta2O5.
The book is recommended for chemists and materials scientists who would like to know more about the studies of other experts in the field and their applications.
Table of Contents
1. Thoria and Yttria
I. Structural and Chemical
II. Electrical
III. Mechanical
IV. Optical
V. Nuclear
VI. Preparation
VII. Applications
2. Refractory Oxides of the Lanthanide and Actinide Elements
I. The Lanthanide Oxides
II. Actinide Oxides
3. Single-Crystal Titanates and Zirconates
I. Introduction
II. Titanates
III. Zirconates
4. Zirconium Dioxide and Some of its Binary Systems
I. Zirconia
II. The MgO-ZrO2 System
III. The CaO-ZrO2 System
IV. Sintering and Transport Properties of the Cubic Phase
V. Partially Stabilized Zirconia Ceramics
VI. Influence of Impurities on Properties of Stabilized Zirconia
5. Zircon and Zirconates
I. Zircon
II. Zirconates
6. Hafnium Oxide
I. Introduction
II. Occurrence and Purification
III. Lanthanide Contraction
IV. Physical Properties
V. Phase Relationships
VI. Thermodynamic Properties
VII. Engineering Properties
VIII. Infrared Spectra
IX. Preparation of High-Purity Hafnia
X. Conclusion
7. Nb2O5 and Ta2O5 Structure and Physical Properties
I. The Polymorphism of Nb2O5 and Ta2O5
II. X-Ray Data and Structure
III. Nonstoichiometry
IV. Thermodynamic Data
V. Oxide-Oxide Interactions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 294
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1970
- Published:
- 1st January 1970
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483271392