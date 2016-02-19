High Temperature Oxides

Refractory Materials: A Series of Monographs Volume 5 is a collection of works from different scientists who have made important discoveries in fields related to chemistry.

The text covers topics such as thoria and yttria, and the refractory oxides of the lanthanide and actinide elements; single-crystal titanates and zirconates; some binary systems of zirconium dioxide; and zircon and zirconates. Also covered are topics such as halfnium oxide – its occurrence, purification, and physical and thermodynamic properties; and the structure and physical properties of Nb2O5 and Ta2O5.

The book is recommended for chemists and materials scientists who would like to know more about the studies of other experts in the field and their applications.