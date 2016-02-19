High Temperature Oxides - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120533022, 9781483271392

High Temperature Oxides

1st Edition

Oxides of Rare Earths, Titanium, Zirconium, Hafnium, Niobium and Tantalum

Editors: Allen M. Alper
eBook ISBN: 9781483271392
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 294
Description

Refractory Materials: A Series of Monographs Volume 5 is a collection of works from different scientists who have made important discoveries in fields related to chemistry.

The text covers topics such as thoria and yttria, and the refractory oxides of the lanthanide and actinide elements; single-crystal titanates and zirconates; some binary systems of zirconium dioxide; and zircon and zirconates. Also covered are topics such as halfnium oxide – its occurrence, purification, and physical and thermodynamic properties; and the structure and physical properties of Nb2O5 and Ta2O5.

The book is recommended for chemists and materials scientists who would like to know more about the studies of other experts in the field and their applications.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Foreword

Preface

1. Thoria and Yttria

I. Structural and Chemical

II. Electrical

III. Mechanical

IV. Optical

V. Nuclear

VI. Preparation

VII. Applications

References

2. Refractory Oxides of the Lanthanide and Actinide Elements

I. The Lanthanide Oxides

II. Actinide Oxides

References

3. Single-Crystal Titanates and Zirconates

I. Introduction

II. Titanates

III. Zirconates

References

4. Zirconium Dioxide and Some of its Binary Systems

I. Zirconia

II. The MgO-ZrO2 System

III. The CaO-ZrO2 System

IV. Sintering and Transport Properties of the Cubic Phase

V. Partially Stabilized Zirconia Ceramics

VI. Influence of Impurities on Properties of Stabilized Zirconia

References

5. Zircon and Zirconates

I. Zircon

II. Zirconates

References

6. Hafnium Oxide

I. Introduction

II. Occurrence and Purification

III. Lanthanide Contraction

IV. Physical Properties

V. Phase Relationships

VI. Thermodynamic Properties

VII. Engineering Properties

VIII. Infrared Spectra

IX. Preparation of High-Purity Hafnia

X. Conclusion

References

7. Nb2O5 and Ta2O5 Structure and Physical Properties

I. The Polymorphism of Nb2O5 and Ta2O5

II. X-Ray Data and Structure

III. Nonstoichiometry

IV. Thermodynamic Data

V. Oxide-Oxide Interactions

References

Author Index

Subject Index


