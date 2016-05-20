High Temperature Oxidation and Corrosion of Metals, Volume 1

High Temperature Oxidation and Corrosion of Metals, Second Edition, provides a high level understanding of the fundamental mechanisms of high temperature alloy oxidation. It uses this understanding to develop methods of predicting oxidation rates and the way they change with temperature, gas chemistry, and alloy composition.

The book focuses on the design and selection of alloy compositions which provide optimal resistance to attack by corrosive gases, providing a rigorous treatment of the thermodynamics and kinetics underlying high temperature alloy corrosion.

In addition, it emphasizes quantitative calculations for predicting reaction rates and the effects of temperature, oxidant activities, and alloy compositions. Users will find this book to be an indispensable source of information for researchers and students who are dealing with high temperature corrosion.