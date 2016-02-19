Table of Contents



Biographical Note

Foreword

Introduction

Part I Apparatus for Investigating the Structure and Properties of Metals by Heating in Vacuo

Chapter I The Basic Principles of High Temperature Metallography

1. The Special Features of Heating Metals in Vacuo

2. Methods of Heating Test Specimens in Vacuo to High Temperatures

3. Specimens for Investigating Structure and Properties of Metals by Heating in Vacuo

4. Methods of Regulating and Controlling the Temperature of Specimens Heated in Vacuo

Chapter II Vacuum Systems in Equipment for Investigating the Structure and Properties of Metals and Alloys Heated at Low Ultimate Pressures

1. Gas Flow through the Tubes during Evacuation

2. Construction and Characteristics of Vacuum Pumps Used for High Temperature Metallography Equipment

3. The Traps for Freezing Out Vapors in Vacuum Installations

4. The Components of the Vacuum System

5. Methods of Measuring Ultimate Pressures in Vacuum Working Chambers

6. A Few Methods of Detecting Leaks in Vacuum Systems

7. Approximate Calculation of Parameters of Vacuum Systems for Equipment Intended for Investigating Metals during Heating in a Vacuum

Chapter III Equipment and Instruments for Investigating Metals Heated in a Vacuum

1. Special Features of the Lay-Out of the Equipment for Investigation Microstructure Appearing in Specimens after Preliminary Heating in Vacuo to High Temperature and Cooling to Room Temperature

2. Construction of Apparatus for Direct Microscopical Inspection of the Structure of Hot Metals in Vacuo

3. The Trends of Further Development of Apparatus for the Investigation of the Structure of Hot Metals and Alloys

4. Methods of Measuring the Modulus of Elasticity and the Internal Friction in Metals and Alloys over a Wide Range of Temperature

5. Instruments for Measuring Hardness of Metals and Alloys Heated in Vacuo to High Temperatures

6. Determination of the Mechanical Properties of Metals and Alloys at High Temperatures in Vacuo by Small Conical Indentations and Shallow Scratches

7. Apparatus for Direct Observation of the Processes of Deformation of Materials Subjected to Stressing and Heating in Vacuo

8. Construction of Instruments for Investigation of Vaporization of Metals and Alloys in Vacuo

9. Apparatus for Investigating the Thermal and Electrical Conductivities of Metals and Alloys at High Temperature in Vacuo

10. Apparatus for the Investigation of Thermal Fatigue of Metals under the Influence of Repeated Cycles of Heating and Cooling

11. Vacuum Apparatus for Investigating Diffusion, Seizure and Creep in Metals and Alloys Compressed and Heated in Vacuo

Part II Method and Results of Investigations of Microstructures and Properties of Metals and Alloys Whilst Heated in a Vacuum

Chapter I Method of Investigation by Studying Microstructures and Properties of Metals and Alloys Whilst Heated in Vacuo

Chapter II Microstructure of Metals and Alloys at High Temperatures

1. Conditions for Revealing the Microstructure of Metals and Alloys When Heated in Vacuo

2. Some Special Features of the Microstructure of Metals and Alloys Which Appear on Specimens First Heated in Vacuo

3. Direct Observation and Photography of the Changes of Structure Occurring

Chapter III Methods for Measuring the Modulus of Elasticity, Internal Friction and Hardness, and for Investigating the Deformation of Metals and Alloys at High Temperatures in Vacuo

1. Some Experimental Data on the Variatons Iin the Values of the Modulus of Elasticity and Internal Friction of Pure Metals and Alloys When Heated

2. Hardness Measurements of Metals and Alloys at High Temperature in Vacuo

3. Some Peculiarities of the Deformation Processes in Metals and Alloys When Heated in Vacuo

4. Investigation of Creep and Long-Term Resistance of Materials at High Temperatures in Vacuo

Chapter IV Investigation of the Vaporization of Metals and Alloys When Heated in Vacuo

Chapter V Investigation of Diffusion and Adhesion of Metals and Alloys When Heated in Vacuo

Chapter VI The Use of High Temperature Metallography for the Determination of Some Factors Influencing the Strength of Cutting Tools

References

Index