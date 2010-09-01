High Temperature Deformation and Fracture of Materials - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857090799, 9780857090805

High Temperature Deformation and Fracture of Materials

1st Edition

Authors: Jun-Shan Zhang
eBook ISBN: 9780857090805
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857090799
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st September 2010
Page Count: 384
Description

The energy, petrochemical, aerospace and other industries all require materials able to withstand high temperatures. High temperature strength is defined as the resistance of a material to high temperature deformation and fracture. This important book provides a valuable reference to the main theories of high temperature deformation and fracture and the ways they can be used to predict failure and service life.

Key Features

  • Analyses creep behaviour of materials, the evolution of dislocation substructures during creep, dislocation motion at elevated temperatures and importantly, recovery-creep theories of pure metals
  • Examines high temperature fracture, including nucleation of creep cavity, diffusional growth and constrained growth of creep cavities
  • A valuable reference to the main theories of high temperature deformation and fracture and the ways they can be used to predict failure and service life

Materials scientists

Table of Contents

Part 1 High temperature deformation: Creep behaviour of materials; Evolution of dislocation substructures during creep; Dislocation motion at elevated temperatures; Recovery - creep theories of pure metals; Creep of solid solution alloys; Creep of second phase particles strengthened materials; Creep of particulates reinforced composite material; High temperature deformation of intermetallic compounds; Diffusional creep; Superplasticity; Mechanisms of grain boundary sliding; Multiaxial creep models. Part 2 High temperature fracture: Nucleation of creep cavity; Creep embrittlement by segregation of impurities; Diffusional growth of creep cavities; Cavity growth by coupled diffusion and creep; Constrained growth of creep cavities; Nucleation and growth of wedge - type microcracks; Creep crack growth; Creep damage mechanics; Creep damage physics; Prediction of creep rupture life; Creep - fatigue interaction; Prediction of creep - fatigue life; Environmental damage at high temperature.

Jun-Shan Zhang

Professor Jun-Shan Zhang works within the School of Materials Science and Engineering at Dalian University of Technology, China.

Dalian University of Technology, China

