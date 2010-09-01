High Temperature Deformation and Fracture of Materials
1st Edition
Description
The energy, petrochemical, aerospace and other industries all require materials able to withstand high temperatures. High temperature strength is defined as the resistance of a material to high temperature deformation and fracture. This important book provides a valuable reference to the main theories of high temperature deformation and fracture and the ways they can be used to predict failure and service life.
Key Features
- Analyses creep behaviour of materials, the evolution of dislocation substructures during creep, dislocation motion at elevated temperatures and importantly, recovery-creep theories of pure metals
- Examines high temperature fracture, including nucleation of creep cavity, diffusional growth and constrained growth of creep cavities
- A valuable reference to the main theories of high temperature deformation and fracture and the ways they can be used to predict failure and service life
Readership
Materials scientists
Table of Contents
Part 1 High temperature deformation: Creep behaviour of materials; Evolution of dislocation substructures during creep; Dislocation motion at elevated temperatures; Recovery - creep theories of pure metals; Creep of solid solution alloys; Creep of second phase particles strengthened materials; Creep of particulates reinforced composite material; High temperature deformation of intermetallic compounds; Diffusional creep; Superplasticity; Mechanisms of grain boundary sliding; Multiaxial creep models. Part 2 High temperature fracture: Nucleation of creep cavity; Creep embrittlement by segregation of impurities; Diffusional growth of creep cavities; Cavity growth by coupled diffusion and creep; Constrained growth of creep cavities; Nucleation and growth of wedge - type microcracks; Creep crack growth; Creep damage mechanics; Creep damage physics; Prediction of creep rupture life; Creep - fatigue interaction; Prediction of creep - fatigue life; Environmental damage at high temperature.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2010
- Published:
- 1st September 2010
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857090805
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857090799
About the Author
Jun-Shan Zhang
Professor Jun-Shan Zhang works within the School of Materials Science and Engineering at Dalian University of Technology, China.
Affiliations and Expertise
Dalian University of Technology, China