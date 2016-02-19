High-Temperature Brazing in Controlled Atmospheres
1st Edition
The Pergamon Materials Engineering Practice Series
High Temperature Brazing in Controlled Atmospheres provides a discussion regarding the fundamentals, applications, and the potential of the brazing process. Comprised of eight chapters, the book covers several topics concerning the metallurgical process in brazing. Chapter 1 discusses the general bonding techniques, while Chapter 2 talks about the factors that affect the design of components to be joined by brazing and the theoretical aspects of the process that will influence design. Chapter 3 provides advices about the availability and properties of filler metals used in brazing, while Chapter 4 discusses furnaces. Chapter 5 tackles the atmospheric factors to consider in brazing, and Chapter 6 covers the brazing process itself. Chapter 7 talks about the applications of brazing in various settings, and Chapter 8 deals with quality control. The book will be of great use for technicians, designers, and engineering students or any other professionals whose work involves the brazing process.
1. General Bonding Techniques
1.1 Introduction
1.2 The Processes of Soldering and Brazing
1.2.1 The Low-temperature Processes
1.2.2 "Low-temperature" Brazing
1.2.3 Controlled Atmosphere Brazing
2. Design for Brazing
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Design Considerations
2.2.1 Parent Materials
2.2.2 Filler Metals
2.2.3 The Flux
2.2.4 Heat
2.3 Theory
2.4 Design
2.4.1 The Designer
2.4.2 Design of Components
2.4.3 Capillary Joint Gap
2.5 Surface Condition
2.6 Filler Metal Placement
2.7 Design for Performance
2.8 Mechanical Properties
2.9 Corrosion Properties
2.10 Design for Dissimilar Metal Joining
3. Brazing Filler Metals
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Filler Metal Performance
3.3 Types of Filler Metal
3.3.1 The Nickel-based Filler Metals
3.3.2 The Gold-based Filler Metals
3.3.3 The Palladium-bearing Filler Metals
3.3.4 Copper
3.3.5 Aluminum Brazing Filler Metals
3.3.6 Special Filler Metals
3.4 Filler Metal-Parent Metal Interactions and Remelt Temperature
3.5 Filler Metal Form
4. Furnaces
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Types of Furnace
4.2.1 The Continuous Furnace
4.2.2 Batch-type Furnaces
4.3 Heating Methods
4.3.1 Indirect Resistance Heating
4.3.2 Induction Heating
4.3.3 Work Coils
4.3.4 Induction Heating in Controlled Atmospheres
4.3.5 Infrared Heating
5. Atmospheres
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Atmosphere Chemistry for Brazing Non-alloy Steels
5.3 Types of Atmosphere
5.3.1 Exothermic Gas
5.3.2 Endothermic Gas
5.3.3 Nitrogen
5.4 The Effects of Gas Constituents on Parent Materials
5.4.1 Hydrogen
5.4.2 Carbon Monoxide
5.4.3 Nitrogen
5.4.4 Water Vapor
5.4.5 Oxygen
5.4.6 Carbon Dioxide
5.4.7 Sulfur
5.5 Vacuum
6. The Brazing Process
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Production of the Component Parts
6.3 Selection of Filler Metal and Its Fabrication into a Suitable Form
6.4 Surface Preparation of the Components
6.5 Component Assembly
6.6 Jigs and Fixtures
6.7 The Brazing Cycle
6.8 Post-brazing Operations
6.9 Quality Control of Finished Assemblies
6.10 The Brazeability of Engineering Materials
7. Applications
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Aerospace
7.3 Nuclear Applications
7.4 Heat Exchangers and Miscellaneous Applications
7.5 Dissimilar Material Joints
7.6 Ceramics
7.7 Fluxless Vacuum Brazing of Aluminum
7.8 Steam Generator Brazing
7.8.1 Process Investigations
7.8.2 Joint Design
7.8.3 Process Development
7.9 Steam Generator Repair
8. Quality Control
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Quality Control: A Manufacturing System
8.3 The Quality Characteristic
8.4 Data Gathering
8.5 Inspection as a Tool of Quality Control
8.6 Quality Control and the Brazing Process
8.7 Filler Metals
8.8 Inspection and Manufacturing Quality
8.9 Inspection Methods: Non-destructive Testing
8.9.1 Visual Examination
8.9.2 Pressure Testing
8.9.3 The Helium Mass Spectrometer
8.9.4 Radiography
8.9.5 Ultrasonics
8.9.6 Infrared Thermography
8.10 Inspection Methods: Destructive Testing
8.10.1 Metallographic Examination
8.10.2 Mechanical Tests
8.10.3 Corrosion
- 122
- English
- © Pergamon 1985
- 1st January 1985
- Pergamon
- 9781483136967
G. Sheward
D. W. Hopkins
University College of Swansea, UK