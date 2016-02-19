High Temperature Brazing in Controlled Atmospheres provides a discussion regarding the fundamentals, applications, and the potential of the brazing process. Comprised of eight chapters, the book covers several topics concerning the metallurgical process in brazing. Chapter 1 discusses the general bonding techniques, while Chapter 2 talks about the factors that affect the design of components to be joined by brazing and the theoretical aspects of the process that will influence design. Chapter 3 provides advices about the availability and properties of filler metals used in brazing, while Chapter 4 discusses furnaces. Chapter 5 tackles the atmospheric factors to consider in brazing, and Chapter 6 covers the brazing process itself. Chapter 7 talks about the applications of brazing in various settings, and Chapter 8 deals with quality control. The book will be of great use for technicians, designers, and engineering students or any other professionals whose work involves the brazing process.