High-Tech Ceramics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124219502, 9781483288772

High-Tech Ceramics

1st Edition

Viewpoints and Perspectives

Editors: Gernot Kostorz
eBook ISBN: 9781483288772
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1989
Page Count: 256
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
101.77
86.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

High-tech ceramics pose many challenges to the scientist and engineer because of their demanding production and processing requirements. Leading experts in the field address these problems not only from a fundamental scientific point of view but with particular reference to a broad range of engineering applications. This edited volume is based on invited talks given at a symposium held at the ETH Zurich in November, 1988, sponsored by the International Latsis Foundation of Geneva.

Readership

Materials scientists and engineers, condensed matter physicists, and mechanical engineers.

Table of Contents

G. Petzow, Man, Materials and Technology--Opportunities and Concerns. R. Pober, Product and Process Integration: The Need for a Ceramics Manufacturing Science. J.A. Dirksen and T.A. Ring, Production of Powders for High-tech Ceramics. A.B. Sawaoka, New Sintering Processing of High-Density Boron Nitride and Diamond Utilizing Static and Dynamic High Pressure. L. Gauckler, Processing and Properties of Advanced Structural Ceramics. U. Dworak, Engineering Applications of Ceramics. F. Esper, Electrical/Electronic Applications of Ceramics. T.Y. Tien, Ceramic Materials for Sensors. F. Aldinger, Ceramic Materials in Microelectronics--Possibilities and Limitations. C. Rossel, New Superconducting Materials Based

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483288772

About the Editor

Gernot Kostorz

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.