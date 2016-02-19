High-Tech Ceramics
1st Edition
Viewpoints and Perspectives
Description
High-tech ceramics pose many challenges to the scientist and engineer because of their demanding production and processing requirements. Leading experts in the field address these problems not only from a fundamental scientific point of view but with particular reference to a broad range of engineering applications. This edited volume is based on invited talks given at a symposium held at the ETH Zurich in November, 1988, sponsored by the International Latsis Foundation of Geneva.
Readership
Materials scientists and engineers, condensed matter physicists, and mechanical engineers.
Table of Contents
G. Petzow, Man, Materials and Technology--Opportunities and Concerns. R. Pober, Product and Process Integration: The Need for a Ceramics Manufacturing Science. J.A. Dirksen and T.A. Ring, Production of Powders for High-tech Ceramics. A.B. Sawaoka, New Sintering Processing of High-Density Boron Nitride and Diamond Utilizing Static and Dynamic High Pressure. L. Gauckler, Processing and Properties of Advanced Structural Ceramics. U. Dworak, Engineering Applications of Ceramics. F. Esper, Electrical/Electronic Applications of Ceramics. T.Y. Tien, Ceramic Materials for Sensors. F. Aldinger, Ceramic Materials in Microelectronics--Possibilities and Limitations. C. Rossel, New Superconducting Materials Based
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1989
- Published:
- 28th January 1989
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483288772