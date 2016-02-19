High Tc Superconductors, Volume 38

(Abbreviated.) Preparation. Fabrication and properties of single crystals and LPE thin films in some HTSC systems (S.N. Barilo). Processing of Bi-2223 ceramics in the system BPSCCO (T. Rentschler et al.). Enhancement of Tc in 2D [Ba,K]2[Pb,Bi]O4 with respect to 3D Ba[Pb,Bi]O3 (M. Licheron, F. Gervais). 2. Characterization and Microstructure. Microstructure and precipitates in laser-ablated YBCO thin films on SrTiO3 [110] (A. Catana, C. Rossel). Microstructure of Bi2212 and [Bi/Pb]2212 single crystals and effect of electron donors and acceptors (P.V. Huong et al.). AC susceptibility measurements: a quality test for high-Tc superconducting bulk materials (A. Buekenhoudt et al.). 3. Thin Films.Growth and optical study of superconducting superlatttices (I.E. Trofimov et al.). Laser ablated YBCO thin films - relations between structural and electrical properties (K. Zach et al.). Bi-epitaxial template grain-boundaries with different in-plane angles on [100] MgO substrates (R.P.J. Ijsselsteijn et al.). Large area deposition of YBaCuO thin films by means of hollow cathode sputtering (H.-U. Müller et al.). Low-pressure single aerosol source MOCVD of YBCO thin films (W. Decker et al.). 4. Substitution and Doping. Structural effects of element substitution on superconducting properties in 1-2-3 YBCO: an electron microscopy study (G. Van Tendeloo et al.). Fluorination of an epitaxial YBaCuO thin film with controlled oxygen vacancies (C. Perrin et al.). Synthesis and characterization of 'infinite layer' compounds doped with p-type carriers (K. Kubo et al.). 5. Pinning. Pinning energy in HTSC and its influence on electric and magnetic properties (G. Ries et al.). Angular dependence of creep in YBCO single crystals investigated by torque magnetometry (R. Hergt et al.). Magnetooptic imaging of Shubnikov phase (Th. Schuster et al.). Characterization of superconductors using magnetooptic techniques (M.V. Indenbom et al.). High temperature superconductors for power cables (C. Dineen et al.). 6. Physical Properties. Electric field effects in high-Tc superconductors (J. Mannhart et al.). Preparation of 110 K Bi[Pb]SrCaCuO superconducting thin films by r.f. magnetron sputtering and their response to microwave radiation (A. Guldeste et al.). A model for low field flux penetration in disordered superconductors (G. Rosenblatt et al.). Granularity effects in transport properties of 123 superconducting thin films (M.L. Lucía et al.). Investigation of oxygen exchange of Y-Ba-Cu-O powders and AgPd sheathed tapes (K. Teske et al.). 7. Devices. Materials aspects of integrated high Tc dc-SQUID magnetometer fabrication (J.W.M. Hilgenkamp et al.). Low power high speed rotor [2000.000 rpm] with HTSC bearings (V.V. Nemoshkalenko, B.G. Nikitin). Author index. Subject index.