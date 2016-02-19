High Tc Superconductors, Volume 6B

Contents: Vol. I. 1. General Theory. Unconventional superconducting properties of the High Tc oxides (G. Deutscher). Understanding high temperature superconducting oxides (B.K. Chakraverty et al.). Raman scattering as an analytical tool for high Tc superconductors (C. Thomsen et al.). 2. Structure, New Materials and Substitution. Structures and microstructures in the bismuth and thallium superconductors (M. Hervieu et al.). Electron microscopic studies of high Tc superconductors (S. Amelinckx et al.). Structure and conductivity of copper oxide based compounds (D.M. de Leeuw). Order-disorder and superconductivity in Tl-Ba-Cu-O and lead-substituted Bi-Sr-Ca-Cu-O compounds (P. Bordet et al.). A homologous series based on YBaCuO, YBa16Y2Cu24C56-m(0<m<8, m even) (M.A. Alario-Franco et al.). Two new bulk superconducting phases in the Y-Ba-Cu-O system: Ba2 Cu3.5 O7-e (Tc=40K) and YBa2 Cu4 O8+x (Tc=80 K) (J. Karpinski et al.). Characterization of bulk superconducting high-temperature ceramics by very low field a.c. initial susceptibility (B. Loegel et al.). High-pressure phase diagrams (1 . 3000 bar oxygen) of the (Y-Ba-Cu-O)-O2systems (J. Karpinski et al.). Reproducible growth of large free crystals of YBa2Cu3O7-x (W. Sadowski, H.J. Scheel). Crystal fibers of Bi-Sr-Ca-Cu-O materials grown by the laser floating zone method (G.F. de la Fuente et al.). High Tc phase stabilization in Bi-Ca-Sr-Cu-O systems by lead doping (N. Brničević et al.). Preparation of superconductors of the BiSrCaCuO system by glass crystallization (A.P. Concalves et al.). Vol. II. 3. Physical Properties. The breaking torque concept in a sintered LaSrCuO sample (L. Fruchter et al.). Critical currents and magnetic relaxation of epitaxial YBa2Cu8O7-h films (R. Griessen et al.). 4. Materials, Single Crystals, Phase Diagrams. Crystal growth of oxide superconductors (H.J. Scheel). 5. Thin Films. Direct production and properties of sputtered epitaxial YBa2Cu3O7 thin and ultrathin films on (100) and (110) SrTiO3 (H. Schubert et al.). 6. Applications. The development of SQUID magnetometers using bulk ceramic superconductors (C.E. Gough et al.). Author Index. Subject Index.