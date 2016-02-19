High Tc Superconductor Materials, Volume 14A

Contents: Sections 1: Characterization and Physical Properties of YBa2Cu3O7-x, Y2Ba4Cu7O15+x and YBa2Cu4O8. The high-Tc superconducting phases of the Y2Ba4Cu6+nO14+n family (J. Karpinski et al.). Pressure dependence of Tc and anisotropic features in the family Y2Ba4Cu6+nO14+n (n=0,1,2) (B. Bucher et al.). YBa2Cu4O8: A strong coupling high-Tc superconductor? (J. Schoenes et al.). Pressure-induced structural and electronic properties of high-Tc superconducting materials studied by neutron scattering (J. Mesot et al.). 2. Crystal Growth and Defects in Y-Ba-Cu-O Phases. Magnetic properties of mm-sized YBa2Cu3O7-x single crystals (K. Schönmann et al.). Vacancy behaviour and hole numbers in YBa2Cu3O7-x (C. Calandra, T. Minerva). 3. Thin Films and Thick Films of Y-Ba-Cu-O Phases; Multilayers. Pulsed laser deposition of high-Tc superconductor films in the ultraviolet, visible, and near-infrared range (W. Kautek et al.). Deposition of large area YBa2Cu3O7-&dgr; thin films bymagnetron sputtering (G. Wagner, H.U. Habermeier). Preparation of YBaCuO superconducting coatings by thermal spraying (J. Lacombe et al.). 4. Bi-Cuprates, Bulk. Phase diagram studies in the Bi(Pb)-Sr-Ca-Cu-O system (P. Strobel, T. Fournier). Something new and something old on the phases in the superconducting systems (I. Vasilyeva et al.). Weldability of Bi-based superconductor and flame welding method (Li Biaorong et al.). 5. Bi-Cuprates, Thin and Thick Films. Electron-beam evaporation and interface characterization of Bi2Sr2Ca1Cu2Oy thin films on SrTiO3- and Si-substrates (V. Klocke et al.). Hyper-diamagnetism in superconducting Bi(Pb)-Ca-Sr-Cu-O thick films (J. Hagberg et al.). Part B. Section 6. n-Doped High-Tc Compounds, La-Cuprates, Other High-Tc-Materials. Electronic structure of p-type and n-type cuprate superconductors (S. Uchida et al.). Field-induced transformations of the spin ordering in Nd2CuO4 (D. Petitgrand et al.). Transport and magnetic properties versus hole doping in (La,Nd)2NiO4+&dgr; (X. Granados et al.). Phase conversion in La2CuO4 superconductors (J.C. Park et al.). Characterization of sputtered films of Ti-Ba-Ca-Cu-O (J. Chrzanowski et al.). Investigations of the electronic structure of cuprate superconductors by high-energy spectroscopy (J. Flink et al.). Thermopower of superconducting YBa2Cu3O7&dgr; thin films (E.B. Lopes et al.). The mixed state of RBaCuO ceramic superconductors (Yu.V. Bugoslavski, A.A. Minakov). SNMS studies of high temperature superconductor films on silicon (U. Breuer et al.). A method to determine the orientation of superconductor surfaces and thin layers (P.V. Huong). Microwave characterization of high-Tc superconductors with a dielectric resonator (O. Llopis, J. Graffeuil). 8. Pinning, Relation of Microstructure and Properties. Observation of the flux line lattice in high-Tc superconductors (L.Ya. Vinnikov et al.). Investigation of grain boundaries using microcontacts (G. Schindler et al.). Fundamental and contingent parameters in the description of transport properties of high-Tc oxides (A. Raboutou et al.). 9. Theoretical Models. Theories of high-Tc superconductivity. What have we learned in 3 years? (T.M. Rice). 10. Applications. Microbridges in high-Tc superconductors: High IcRn products (Z.G. Ivanov et al.). Structuring HTC-films by electron beam lithography (W. Albrecht et al.). Author. Index.