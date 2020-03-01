High Speed Machining
1st Edition
Description
Advances in High Speed Machining covers every aspect of this important subject, from the basic mechanisms of the technology right through to possible avenues for future research. It will help the reader to choose the best method for their particular task, how to set up their equipment to reduce chatter and wear, and how to use simulation tools to model high speed machining processes.
The different applications of each technology are discussed throughout, as are the latest findings by leading researchers in this field. For any researcher looking to understand this topic, any manufacturer looking to improve performance, or any manager looking to upgrade their plant, this is the most comprehensive and authoritative guide available.
Key Features
- Summarises important R&D from around the world on emerging topics like intelligent machining
- Explains the latest best practice for optimisation of high speed machining processes for greater energy efficiency and machining precision
- Provides practical advice on testing and monitoring of HSM machines, drawing on practices from leading companies
Readership
Researchers and phd students interested in high speed machining, with mechanical engineering or materials science backgrounds. Industry professionals working with high speed machining
Table of Contents
- Mechanism and Technology of High Speed Machining
2. Advances in Orthogonal Machining
3. Machining of Difficult-to-Cut Materials
4. Recent Developments in High Speed Machine Tools and Cutting Tools
5. Cutting Tool Materials, Tool Geometries and Performance
6. Dynamics and Stability of Machining and Process Optimization
7. Intelligent Machines Tools in the Next Generation
8. CAD/CAM/CAE Technologies in Modeling and Simulation of Processes in High Speed Machining
9. Thermal characteristics analysis through FEM
10. Finite element simulation of HSM processes
11. Simulation of tool wear
12. Testing Monitoring and Measuring in Machining Processes
13. Machinability evaluation
14. Measurement of tool wear, forces, energy and resource consumption
15. Vibration monitoring
16. Intelligent machining
17. Sustainable Machining
18. High Performance Cutting
19. High speed implementation of Non-Conventional Machining
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128150207
About the Editor
Kapil Gupta
Kapil Gupta is a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering Technology at the University of Johannesburg. His general research interests include precision engineering, microfabrication, sustainable manufacturing, green machining, and gear technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mechanical and Industrial Engineering Technology, University of Johannesburg
Paulo Davim
J. Paulo Davim is a Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering of the University of Aveiro, Portugal. He has more than 30 years of teaching and research experience in Manufacturing, Materials and Mechanical Engineering with special emphasis in Machining & Tribology. He has also interest in Management & Industrial Engineering and Higher Education for Sustainability & Engineering Education. He has received several scientific awards, has worked as evaluator of projects for international research agencies as well as examiner of Ph.D. thesis for many universities. He is the Editor in Chief of several international journals, Guest Editor of journals, books Editor, book Series Editor and Scientific Advisory for many international journals and conferences. Presently, he is an Editorial Board member of 30 international journals and acts as reviewer for more than 80 prestigious Web of Science journals. In addition, he has also published as editor of more than 100 books and as author of more than 10 books, 60 book chapters and 400 articles in journals and conferences.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Aveiro, Portugal