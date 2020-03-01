Advances in High Speed Machining covers every aspect of this important subject, from the basic mechanisms of the technology right through to possible avenues for future research. It will help the reader to choose the best method for their particular task, how to set up their equipment to reduce chatter and wear, and how to use simulation tools to model high speed machining processes.

The different applications of each technology are discussed throughout, as are the latest findings by leading researchers in this field. For any researcher looking to understand this topic, any manufacturer looking to improve performance, or any manager looking to upgrade their plant, this is the most comprehensive and authoritative guide available.