High Risk Emergencies, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437718140, 9781455700257

High Risk Emergencies, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics, Volume 28-1

1st Edition

Authors: Jeffrey Tabas Teri Reynolds
eBook ISBN: 9781455700257
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437718140
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 15th January 2010
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Guest editors Jeffery Tabas, MD and Teri Reynolds, MD have put together a top-notch panel of physicians on the topic of High Risk Emergency Medicine. Articles include: Pitfalls in the Low Risk Chest Pain Patient; Pitfalls in Patients with Shortness of Breath; High Risk Airway Management; Ultrasound in the Critically Ill Patient; Pitfalls in the Patient with Shock; and Pitfalls in the Evaluation/Resuscitation of the Trauma Patient.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455700257
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437718140

About the Authors

Jeffrey Tabas Author

Teri Reynolds Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.