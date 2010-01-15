High Risk Emergencies, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics, Volume 28-1
1st Edition
Authors: Jeffrey Tabas Teri Reynolds
eBook ISBN: 9781455700257
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437718140
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 15th January 2010
Description
Guest editors Jeffery Tabas, MD and Teri Reynolds, MD have put together a top-notch panel of physicians on the topic of High Risk Emergency Medicine. Articles include: Pitfalls in the Low Risk Chest Pain Patient; Pitfalls in Patients with Shortness of Breath; High Risk Airway Management; Ultrasound in the Critically Ill Patient; Pitfalls in the Patient with Shock; and Pitfalls in the Evaluation/Resuscitation of the Trauma Patient.
About the Authors
Jeffrey Tabas Author
Teri Reynolds Author
