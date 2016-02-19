High-Resolution Electrophoresis and Immunofixation: Techniques and Interpretation acquaints the reader with the available methodologies and instrumentation for performing high-resolution electrophoresis and immunofixation.

This text presents the use of procedures of high-resolution electrophoresis and immunofixation to facilitate the diagnosis of a variety of serum protein abnormalities. It also provides case examples to illustrate the uses of these procedures and their possible caveats. The book contains chapters devoted to the methods and rationale for high-resolution electrophoresis; interpretation of high-resolution electrophoresis patterns in serum, urine, and cerebrospinal fluid; the immunofixation technique; and strategies for diagnosing monoclonal gammopathies.

Medical technologists, physicians, and pathologists will find the book invaluable.