High-Resolution Electrophoresis and Immunofixation
1st Edition
Techniques and Interpretation
Description
High-Resolution Electrophoresis and Immunofixation: Techniques and Interpretation acquaints the reader with the available methodologies and instrumentation for performing high-resolution electrophoresis and immunofixation.
This text presents the use of procedures of high-resolution electrophoresis and immunofixation to facilitate the diagnosis of a variety of serum protein abnormalities. It also provides case examples to illustrate the uses of these procedures and their possible caveats. The book contains chapters devoted to the methods and rationale for high-resolution electrophoresis; interpretation of high-resolution electrophoresis patterns in serum, urine, and cerebrospinal fluid; the immunofixation technique; and strategies for diagnosing monoclonal gammopathies.
Medical technologists, physicians, and pathologists will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Methods and Rationale for High-Resolution Electrophoresis
Review of Protein Structure and Electrophoretic Techniques
Methods of High-Resolution Electrophoresis
High-Resolution Electrophoresis versus Standard Electrophoresis
References
2. Serum Proteins Identified by High-Resolution Electrophoresis
Proteins Identified by High-Resolution Electrophoresis
Alpha Region
Inter-Alpha-1, -Alpha-2 Region
Beta Region
Gamma Region
References
3. Interpretation of High-Resolution Electrophoresis Patterns in Serum, Urine, and Cerebrospinal Fluid
Approach to Pattern Interpretation
Interpretation of the Individual Patient's Sample
Pattern Interpretation in Cerebrospinal Fluid
HRE Interpretation for Urine
References
4. Immunofixation Technique
Principles of Immunoprecipitation
Immunoelectrophoresis
Limitations of Immunoelectrophoresis
Immunofixation
Limitations of Immunofixation
Cost Considerations
References
5. Strategies for Diagnosing Monoclonal Gammopathies
Ontogeny of B Lymphocytes
T-Lymphocyte Development
Conditions Associated with Monoclonal Gammopathies
Monoclonal Gammopathies in Patients with B-Lymphocyte Neoplasms
Laboratory Diagnosis of Monoclonal Gammopathies
References
6. Case Studies for Interpretation
General Comments about Interpretation
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1987
- Published:
- 3rd April 1987
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483165264