High-Resolution Electrophoresis and Immunofixation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780409900217, 9781483165264

High-Resolution Electrophoresis and Immunofixation

1st Edition

Techniques and Interpretation

Authors: David F. Keren
eBook ISBN: 9781483165264
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 3rd April 1987
Page Count: 248
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

High-Resolution Electrophoresis and Immunofixation: Techniques and Interpretation acquaints the reader with the available methodologies and instrumentation for performing high-resolution electrophoresis and immunofixation.

This text presents the use of procedures of high-resolution electrophoresis and immunofixation to facilitate the diagnosis of a variety of serum protein abnormalities. It also provides case examples to illustrate the uses of these procedures and their possible caveats. The book contains chapters devoted to the methods and rationale for high-resolution electrophoresis; interpretation of high-resolution electrophoresis patterns in serum, urine, and cerebrospinal fluid; the immunofixation technique; and strategies for diagnosing monoclonal gammopathies.

Medical technologists, physicians, and pathologists will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. Methods and Rationale for High-Resolution Electrophoresis

Review of Protein Structure and Electrophoretic Techniques

Methods of High-Resolution Electrophoresis

High-Resolution Electrophoresis versus Standard Electrophoresis

References

2. Serum Proteins Identified by High-Resolution Electrophoresis

Proteins Identified by High-Resolution Electrophoresis

Alpha Region

Inter-Alpha-1, -Alpha-2 Region

Beta Region

Gamma Region

References

3. Interpretation of High-Resolution Electrophoresis Patterns in Serum, Urine, and Cerebrospinal Fluid

Approach to Pattern Interpretation

Interpretation of the Individual Patient's Sample

Pattern Interpretation in Cerebrospinal Fluid

HRE Interpretation for Urine

References

4. Immunofixation Technique

Principles of Immunoprecipitation

Immunoelectrophoresis

Limitations of Immunoelectrophoresis

Immunofixation

Limitations of Immunofixation

Cost Considerations

References

5. Strategies for Diagnosing Monoclonal Gammopathies

Ontogeny of B Lymphocytes

T-Lymphocyte Development

Conditions Associated with Monoclonal Gammopathies

Monoclonal Gammopathies in Patients with B-Lymphocyte Neoplasms

Laboratory Diagnosis of Monoclonal Gammopathies

References

6. Case Studies for Interpretation

General Comments about Interpretation

Index

Details

No. of pages:
248
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483165264

About the Author

David F. Keren

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.