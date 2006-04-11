High Pressure Pumps provides a look into recent experience and research to help engineers, scientist and end users to understand the technical side of pumps, nozzles and accessories that have been developed for special applications. High pressure system design with formulas to calculate pressure drop, orifice size, cleaning paths, horsepower, torque and trouble shooting that may not be found in any other single book are included.

High pressure pumps and systems are used in shipbuilding, steel mills, automotive plants, research, petrochemical and water jetting industries. This book covers high pressure pumps used in water jetting, cryogenics, hot fluid pumping, chemical pumping and oil field services. The development of 10,000 psi to 40,000 psi pumps over the lat 30 years is covered along with the auxiliary hardware needed to do surface preparation, high pressure cleaning and water jet cutting.