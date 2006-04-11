High Pressure Pumps
1st Edition
Description
High Pressure Pumps provides a look into recent experience and research to help engineers, scientist and end users to understand the technical side of pumps, nozzles and accessories that have been developed for special applications. High pressure system design with formulas to calculate pressure drop, orifice size, cleaning paths, horsepower, torque and trouble shooting that may not be found in any other single book are included.
High pressure pumps and systems are used in shipbuilding, steel mills, automotive plants, research, petrochemical and water jetting industries. This book covers high pressure pumps used in water jetting, cryogenics, hot fluid pumping, chemical pumping and oil field services. The development of 10,000 psi to 40,000 psi pumps over the lat 30 years is covered along with the auxiliary hardware needed to do surface preparation, high pressure cleaning and water jet cutting.
Key Features
Goes a step further than manufacturer's manuals and to explore applications and system design
Only book on the market that covers this technology from installation to management
Need to know reference for operating high pressure pumps
Readership
Engineers in the process industry, manufacturing industry and petroleum industry: petroleum, production, drilling, plant, process and industrial engineers.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: History of High Pressure Pumps Gardner Denver, Union Pump Wheatley Pumps Gaso Kobe Hammilmin Kamat Wepuko Kacy
Chapter 2: Recent Improvements in High Pressure Pumps Fluid end design Materials Packing Pressure rating Performance/Maintenance: Piping design NPSH Clearances & tolerances Load rating for powerframes bearings & gears
Chapter 3: Evolvement of Water Jetting Pumps Aqua-Dyne Partek/Butterworth NLB Hydro-Services Jettech, Freemyer American Areo Jet Stream, Weatherford
Chapter 4: Development of Nozzles and Special Accessories Standard water blast nozzles materials and effectiveness Special nozzles that cavitate resonate and pulse Self-rotating nozzles and power rotated nozzles
Chapter 5: Case Study of Munitions Decommissioning Pumps used for HE removal Decommissioning devices & equipment Special nozzles and methods
Chapter 6: Rocket Propellant Washout High pressure pump system used for propellant removal Development of a rocket propellant washout system
Chapter 7: Concrete Cutting & Steel Cutting Projects Early high volume/medium pressure pump systems Concrete refurbishing Wet/abrasive material cutting Ultra-High pressure pumps used for machining
Chapter 8: Surface Preparation Effectiveness High pressure pumps used for coating removal Wet / abrasive surface preparation Ultra-High pressure pumps for coating removal
Chapter 9: Environmental and Safety Concerns High pressure pump personnel safety Leak Detection and monitoring for pumps Recovery system used in pump applications
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2006
- Published:
- 11th April 2006
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080458373
About the Author
Michael Gracey. P.E.
Mike Gracey was born in Port Arthur, Texas on April 25, 1942 and grew up around the oil refineries & chemical plants in that area. He pursued an engineering education so he could understand “how things work” because of his fascination with mechanical things like engines and transmissions. After a couple of years at LeTourneau College in Longview, Texas Mike attended night school at Lamar University in Beaumont, Texas while working as a pipe fitter’s helper in a shipyard. He was able to move into the engineering department where he worked and got married at age 20. Later when returning to school on a full time basis, he worked as a licensed tankerman pumping petroleum products into barges around the Port Arthur and Beaumont area until graduation from Lamar in 1971. By 1973, Mike was working at the National Maritime Research Center (NMRC) in Galveston, Texas and became involved in testing special nozzles and methods for water blast cleaning, surface preparation and coatings. This lead to the more specialized area of high-pressure pumps used for water jetting. Starting in 1976, He worked for high-pressure pump manufacturers and packagers in Texas, Maryland and Michigan to help design and build systems using the technology. Mike presently works for Weatherford International, Inc. using Kobe pumps and their line of industrial pumps to handle chemicals, water, oil products, hot fluids and cryogenics. Mike enjoys writing and public speaking, having published over 40 articles and technical papers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Weatherford International, Inc.