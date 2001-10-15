High Pressure Process Technology: Fundamentals and Applications, Volume 9

Clear evidence of increasing demands in the processing industry prompted the editors and authors to publish a new book about High Pressure Process Technology: Fundamentals and Applications.



This book presents the latest knowledge regarding the high pressure processing aspects combined with that about the modeling, the design and the operation of safe and reliable high pressure plants and equipment. This treatment and selection of the subjects is stimulating and unique. Consisting of nine chapters, each subdivided into several sections, the book addresses the high pressure aspects, providing well selected correlated information connected with a comprehensive overview together with a large number of references.



The main body of the first eight chapters refers to subjects like high pressure in general, the thermodynamics and kinetics of the fluids involved, the design of high pressure equipment, the modeling and design of reactors, separation and fractionation units, the safety aspects, the control and economics.



In the extended last chapter, examples of promising high pressure applications are explained, such as chemical and enzymatic reactions in supercritical solvents, hydrogenation under supercritical conditions, supercritical water oxidation, polymerization with metallocene catalysts, supercritical extraction, fractionation and precipitation, supercritical pharma processing, ultra-high pressure sterilization and supercritical dry-cleaning.