High Pressure Liquid Chromatography
1st Edition
Biochemical and Biomedical Applications
High Pressure Liquid Chromatography: Biochemical and Biomedical Applications covers basic information on high pressure liquid chromatography in a simple and concise manner. It describes high pressure liquid chromatography, encompassing the method’s history and advantages.
The book explains the instrumentations, experimental methods, peak identification, quantitation, and applications of high pressure liquid chromatography. It also discusses the pitfalls likely to be encountered in utilizing such method.
This reference serves as an introductory book for all those who are unfamiliar with high pressure liquid chromatography. This book can also be used as a reference for those who are currently using the technique. It can also aid in promoting the use of high pressure liquid chromatography in all biochemical and biomedical researches.
Table of Contents
Preface
Abbreviations
Chapter 1. Introduction
I. Description
II. History
III. Comparison of Chromatographie Methods
IV. Advantages of High Pressure Liquid Chromatography
Chapter 2. Instrumentation
I. Hardware
II. Pumps
III. Detectors
IV. Columns
V. Recorders, Fraction Collectors, and Integrators
Chapter 3. Experimental Methods
I. Standardization of Conditions
II. Operating Parameters
III. Preparation of Sample
IV. Use of Fraction Collector
V. Automation
VI. Column Maintenance
VII. Instrument Maintenance
Chapter 4. Identification of Peaks
I. Use of Retention Data
II. Use of Internal Standards
III. Isotopic Labeling
IV. Collection and Characterization of Eluent Peaks
V. Enzymic Peak-Shift
VI. Derivatization
Chapter 5. Quantitation
I. Chromatography
II. Integration
III. Calculation
IV. Statistical Treatment of Data
Chapter 6. Applications
I. General Applications
II. Specific Applications
Bibliography
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 214
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1973
- Published:
- 28th March 1973
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323160056