High Pressure Liquid Chromatography: Biochemical and Biomedical Applications covers basic information on high pressure liquid chromatography in a simple and concise manner. It describes high pressure liquid chromatography, encompassing the method’s history and advantages. The book explains the instrumentations, experimental methods, peak identification, quantitation, and applications of high pressure liquid chromatography. It also discusses the pitfalls likely to be encountered in utilizing such method.

This reference serves as an introductory book for all those who are unfamiliar with high pressure liquid chromatography. This book can also be used as a reference for those who are currently using the technique. It can also aid in promoting the use of high pressure liquid chromatography in all biochemical and biomedical researches.