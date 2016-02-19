High Pressure Liquid Chromatography - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121369507, 9780323160056

High Pressure Liquid Chromatography

1st Edition

Biochemical and Biomedical Applications

Authors: Phyllis Brown
eBook ISBN: 9780323160056
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th March 1973
Page Count: 214
Description

High Pressure Liquid Chromatography: Biochemical and Biomedical Applications covers basic information on high pressure liquid chromatography in a simple and concise manner. It describes high pressure liquid chromatography, encompassing the method’s history and advantages. The book explains the instrumentations, experimental methods, peak identification, quantitation, and applications of high pressure liquid chromatography. It also discusses the pitfalls likely to be encountered in utilizing such method.
This reference serves as an introductory book for all those who are unfamiliar with high pressure liquid chromatography. This book can also be used as a reference for those who are currently using the technique. It can also aid in promoting the use of high pressure liquid chromatography in all biochemical and biomedical researches.

Table of Contents


Preface

Abbreviations

Chapter 1. Introduction

I. Description

II. History

III. Comparison of Chromatographie Methods

IV. Advantages of High Pressure Liquid Chromatography

Chapter 2. Instrumentation

I. Hardware

II. Pumps

III. Detectors

IV. Columns

V. Recorders, Fraction Collectors, and Integrators

Chapter 3. Experimental Methods

I. Standardization of Conditions

II. Operating Parameters

III. Preparation of Sample

IV. Use of Fraction Collector

V. Automation

VI. Column Maintenance

VII. Instrument Maintenance

Chapter 4. Identification of Peaks

I. Use of Retention Data

II. Use of Internal Standards

III. Isotopic Labeling

IV. Collection and Characterization of Eluent Peaks

V. Enzymic Peak-Shift

VI. Derivatization

Chapter 5. Quantitation

I. Chromatography

II. Integration

III. Calculation

IV. Statistical Treatment of Data

Chapter 6. Applications

I. General Applications

II. Specific Applications

Bibliography

Author Index

Subject Index




Details

No. of pages:
214
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323160056

About the Author

Phyllis Brown

