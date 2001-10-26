High-Performance Fibres - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855735392, 9781855737549

High-Performance Fibres

1st Edition

Editors: J. W. S. Hearle
eBook ISBN: 9781855737549
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855735392
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 26th October 2001
Page Count: 344
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
195.00
165.75
284.54
241.86
280.00
238.00
215.00
182.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
165.00
140.25
205.00
174.25
275.00
233.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Aramids; Gel-spun high-performance polyethylene fibres; Other high modulus-high tenacity (HM-HT) fibres; Carbon fibres; Glass fibres; Ceramic fibres; Chemically resistant fibres; Thermally resistant fibres.

Description

This important new handbook provides comprehensive coverage of how high performance fibres are designed and manufactured and covers their capabilities and applications. The high-modulus, high-tenacity (HM-HT) fibres fall naturally into three groups – polymer fibres such as aramids and polyethylene fibres; carbon fibres such as Kevlar; and inorganic fibres based on glass and ceramic fibres.

The books shows how high performance fibres are being increasingly used for a wide range of applications including goetextiles and geomembranes and for construction and civil engineering projects as well as in specialist fibres within composite materials where their ability to fulfil demanding roles makes them an effective choice for the engineer and materials scientist.

Key Features

  • Provides a comprehensive overview of how high performance fibres are designed and manufactured and covers their capabilities and applications
  • Explains how high performance fibres are being increasingly used for a wide range of applications, including geotextiles and geomembranes and construction and civil engineering projects

Readership

Material scientists and researchers, engineering scientists, students and academics

Details

No. of pages:
344
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781855737549
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855735392

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

J. W. S. Hearle Editor

J. W. S. Hearle, M.A., Sc.D., Ph.D., C.Text F.T.I (Hon.), F.Inst.P, is Emeritus Professor of Textile Technology in the University of Manchester, UK.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.