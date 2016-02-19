High Excitation and Short Pulse Phenomena
High Excitation and Short Pulse Phenomena contains the proceeding of the Third Trieste ICTP-IUPAP Semiconductor Symposium on ""High Excitation and Short Pulse Phenomena"", held at the International Center for Theoretical Physics, Trieste, Italy on July, 2-6 1984. This book contains the keynote papers of the symposium and the contributions from the participants. It describes the non-equilibrium electron-hole plasmas in direct and indirect gap semiconductors; transport of plasmas and of hot carriers; and expansion velocities. The book also elucidates the screening effects involved in the exciton-plasma transition; the optical bistability and nonlinearity; and experimental techniques with short pulse spectroscopy. Other topics emphasized are the physical aspects of laser annealing and of melting at the highest excitation levels, as well as the results of high excitation and short pulse physics of quantum wells. The fast relaxation processes, as well as the carrier-carrier and carrier-phonon interactions are also explained. This material will serve as a source of information and reference, and will stimulate ways for further research.
Electron-Hole Plasmas
Electron-Hole Plasma Generation and Evolution in Semiconductors
Non-equilibrium Plasma; Theory and Experiment
Plasma Expansion and Band-Gap Renormalization in CdTe and GaP
Inelastic Light Scattering in Highly Excited GaAs
Electron-Hole Plasma in Ga1-xAlxAs: Expansion and Confinement
Transport Effects
Optical Studies of Fast Plasma Transport in Si
Transport of Degenerate Electron-Hole Plasmas in Si and Ge
On the Investigation of the Diffusion Processes of Photoexcited Carriers in Silicon by ps-Reflectivity Measurements
Hot-Carrier Transient Transport
New Transport Phenomena in Variable Gap Semiconductors and Their Device Applications
Screening of Excitons
Excitonic versus Plasma Screening in Highly Excited Gallium Arsenide
Photoluminescence of Germanium near the Screening Ionization Limit of Excitons
Optical Bistability and Nonlinearity
Nonequilibrium Many-Body Theory of Optical Nonlinearities of Semiconductors
Nonlinear Optics and Plasma-induced Bistability in CdS
Optical Nonlinearity and Bistability in CdS
Optical Bistability in CucI
Theory of Absorptive Bistability
Short Pulse Spectroscopy
Progress in Femtosecond Measurement Techniques
Chirped and Chirp-Free Femtosecond Pulses in Passively Mode-Locked Dye Lasers
High Density Electron-Hole Plasma in Si Induced by Femtosecond Pulses
Pulsewidth-Dependence of Nonlinear Energy Deposition and Redistribution in Si, GaAs and Ge during 1 µm Picosecond Irradiation
Subpicosecond Time-Resolved Mott Transition in CucI
Picosecond Studies of Highly Excited CdS
Relaxation Processes
Ultrafast Relaxation Processes in Semiconductors
Hot Electron Relaxation in In0.53Ga0.47As
Transient Anisotropy Effects in the Absorption Saturation of GaAs
Bound Exciton Formation and Excitonic Localization in Semimagnetic Semiconductors
Carrier Relaxation in InGaaS
Raman Probe Studies of Nd:YA1G Laser Generated Non-Equilibrium Excitations in GaAs
Physical Aspects of Laser Annealing
Studies of Pulsed Laser Melting and Rapid Solidification Using Amorphous Silicon
Thermal Description of Laser Annealing
Phonon Populations during Pulsed Laser Annealing
Laser-Induced Coherent Modulations of Solid and Liquid Surfaces
Two-dimensional Semiconductors and Superlattices
Electronic Structure of Two-dimensional Semiconductor Systems
Coulombic Bound States in Semiconductor Quantum Wells
Two-dimensional Semiconductors: Recent Development
Excitons in GaAs Quantum Wells
Short Pulse Physics of Quantum Well Structures
Quantum Well Lasers
Injection, Intersubband Relaxation and Recombination in GaAs Multiple Quantum Wells
The Effects of Photoexcitation on Excitons in Semiconductor Doping Superlattices
Excitons and Electron-Hole Plasma in Quasi-Two-dimensional Systems
