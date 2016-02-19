High Excitation and Short Pulse Phenomena contains the proceeding of the Third Trieste ICTP-IUPAP Semiconductor Symposium on ""High Excitation and Short Pulse Phenomena"", held at the International Center for Theoretical Physics, Trieste, Italy on July, 2-6 1984. This book contains the keynote papers of the symposium and the contributions from the participants. It describes the non-equilibrium electron-hole plasmas in direct and indirect gap semiconductors; transport of plasmas and of hot carriers; and expansion velocities. The book also elucidates the screening effects involved in the exciton-plasma transition; the optical bistability and nonlinearity; and experimental techniques with short pulse spectroscopy. Other topics emphasized are the physical aspects of laser annealing and of melting at the highest excitation levels, as well as the results of high excitation and short pulse physics of quantum wells. The fast relaxation processes, as well as the carrier-carrier and carrier-phonon interactions are also explained. This material will serve as a source of information and reference, and will stimulate ways for further research.

Table of Contents



Preface

Introduction

Contents

Electron-Hole Plasmas

Electron-Hole Plasma Generation and Evolution in Semiconductors

Non-equilibrium Plasma; Theory and Experiment

Plasma Expansion and Band-Gap Renormalization in CdTe and GaP

Inelastic Light Scattering in Highly Excited GaAs

Electron-Hole Plasma in Ga1-xAlxAs: Expansion and Confinement

Transport Effects

Optical Studies of Fast Plasma Transport in Si

Transport of Degenerate Electron-Hole Plasmas in Si and Ge

On the Investigation of the Diffusion Processes of Photoexcited Carriers in Silicon by ps-Reflectivity Measurements

Hot-Carrier Transient Transport

New Transport Phenomena in Variable Gap Semiconductors and Their Device Applications

Screening of Excitons

Excitonic versus Plasma Screening in Highly Excited Gallium Arsenide

Photoluminescence of Germanium near the Screening Ionization Limit of Excitons

Optical Bistability and Nonlinearity

Nonequilibrium Many-Body Theory of Optical Nonlinearities of Semiconductors

Nonlinear Optics and Plasma-induced Bistability in CdS

Optical Nonlinearity and Bistability in CdS

Optical Bistability in CucI

Theory of Absorptive Bistability

Short Pulse Spectroscopy

Progress in Femtosecond Measurement Techniques

Chirped and Chirp-Free Femtosecond Pulses in Passively Mode-Locked Dye Lasers

High Density Electron-Hole Plasma in Si Induced by Femtosecond Pulses

Pulsewidth-Dependence of Nonlinear Energy Deposition and Redistribution in Si, GaAs and Ge during 1 µm Picosecond Irradiation

Subpicosecond Time-Resolved Mott Transition in CucI

Picosecond Studies of Highly Excited CdS

Relaxation Processes

Ultrafast Relaxation Processes in Semiconductors

Hot Electron Relaxation in In0.53Ga0.47As

Transient Anisotropy Effects in the Absorption Saturation of GaAs

Bound Exciton Formation and Excitonic Localization in Semimagnetic Semiconductors

Carrier Relaxation in InGaaS

Raman Probe Studies of Nd:YA1G Laser Generated Non-Equilibrium Excitations in GaAs

Physical Aspects of Laser Annealing

Studies of Pulsed Laser Melting and Rapid Solidification Using Amorphous Silicon

Thermal Description of Laser Annealing

Phonon Populations during Pulsed Laser Annealing

Laser-Induced Coherent Modulations of Solid and Liquid Surfaces

Two-dimensional Semiconductors and Superlattices

Electronic Structure of Two-dimensional Semiconductor Systems

Coulombic Bound States in Semiconductor Quantum Wells

Two-dimensional Semiconductors: Recent Development

Excitons in GaAs Quantum Wells

Short Pulse Physics of Quantum Well Structures

Quantum Well Lasers

Injection, Intersubband Relaxation and Recombination in GaAs Multiple Quantum Wells

The Effects of Photoexcitation on Excitons in Semiconductor Doping Superlattices

Excitons and Electron-Hole Plasma in Quasi-Two-dimensional Systems

Author Index

Subject Index



