High Energy Physics and Nuclear Structure covers the proceedings of the Ninth International Conference on High Energy Physics and Nuclear Structure, held in Versailles on July 6-10, 1981. The book focuses on the processes, reactions, and methodologies involved in high energy physics and nuclear structure. The selection first offers information on experiments on antinucleon-nucleon, baryonium, nucleon-nucleon, and dibaryons and the quark model pion and the goldstone pion. Discussions focus on antinucleon-nucleon and baryonium, nucleon-nucleon and dibaryon, and spontaneous breaking of chiral symmetry. The text also ponders on quarks and nuclei, multiquark resonant states, and electron scattering from complex nuclei. The publication elaborates on electromagnetic interactions on light nuclei, electromagnetic interactions with nuclei at high momentum transfer, and inelastic electron scattering at low energy. The book also touches on the dynamics of hadron nucleus interactions, hypernuclei and interactions of kaons with nuclei, and pion-nucleus scattering theory. The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in high energy structure and nuclear physics.

Table of Contents



Preface

Opening

NN and NN Interactions. Quarks and Nuclei; QCD

The NN and NN Interactions

Review of Recent Experiments on Antinucleon-Nucleon, Baryonium, Nucleon-Nucleon and Dibaryons

The Quark Model Pion and the Goldstone Pion

Quarks and Nuclei

Multiquark Resonant States

NN and NN Interactions

Interactions of High Energy Electrons and Photons with Nuclei

Electron Scattering from Complex Nuclei

Electromagnetic Interactions on Light Nuclei

Electromagnetic Interactions with Nuclei at High Momentum Transfer

Inelastic Electron Scattering at Low Energy: Magnetic Transitions and The Magnetic Polarizability of Nuclei

Interactions of High Energy Nucleons and Complex Particles with Nuclei

Dynamics of Hadron Nucleus Interactions

Intermediate Energy Proton and Light-Ion Scattering

Gamow-Teller Resonances

Elastic and Inelastic Scattering of p,d,α ... on Nuclei

Meson Production Reactions by p,d,α ... on Nuclei

Nuclear Reactions (Except Production) by p,d,α

Π,µ,K Interactions with Nuclei. Hypernuclei

Pion-Nucleus Interactions

Hypernuclei and Interactions of Kaons with Nuclei

Pion-Nucleus Interactions: Experiments

Pion-Nucleus Scattering Theory

Exotic Atoms, K-Nucleus Scattering and Hypernuclei

Charge, Magnetic Moment and Matter Distributions Studied with Different Probes

Nuclear Density Distributions

Relativistic Heavy Ions. Extreme States of Nuclear Matter

Relativistic Heavy Ions

Alpha-Alpha and Alpha-Proton Interactions in the CERN Intersecting Storage Rings

Relativistic Heavy Ions

Extreme States of Nuclear Matter

Mesic Degrees of Freedom in Nuclei. Baryonic Excitations

Pionic and λ(1232) Degrees of Freedom in Nuclei

Baryonic Excitations and Meson Exchange Currents in Nuclei

Meson Degrees of Freedom in Nuclei

Baryonic Excitations in Nuclei

Weak Interactions; Symmetries

Weak Interactions and Symmetries

Weak Interactions, Symmetries

Frontier Problems

Negative Muons in Matter : Atomic and Molecular Aspects

Massive Neutrinos?

Supersymmetry in Nuclear and Particle Physics

Conclusions

Fundamental Interactions and Nuclear Structure: An Impressionistic Overview

