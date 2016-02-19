High Energy Physics and Nuclear Structure
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Ninth International Conference on High Energy Physics and Nuclear Structure, Versailles, 6-10 July 1981
Description
High Energy Physics and Nuclear Structure covers the proceedings of the Ninth International Conference on High Energy Physics and Nuclear Structure, held in Versailles on July 6-10, 1981. The book focuses on the processes, reactions, and methodologies involved in high energy physics and nuclear structure.
The selection first offers information on experiments on antinucleon-nucleon, baryonium, nucleon-nucleon, and dibaryons and the quark model pion and the goldstone pion. Discussions focus on antinucleon-nucleon and baryonium, nucleon-nucleon and dibaryon, and spontaneous breaking of chiral symmetry. The text also ponders on quarks and nuclei, multiquark resonant states, and electron scattering from complex nuclei.
The publication elaborates on electromagnetic interactions on light nuclei, electromagnetic interactions with nuclei at high momentum transfer, and inelastic electron scattering at low energy. The book also touches on the dynamics of hadron nucleus interactions, hypernuclei and interactions of kaons with nuclei, and pion-nucleus scattering theory.
The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in high energy structure and nuclear physics.
Table of Contents
Preface
Opening
NN and NN Interactions. Quarks and Nuclei; QCD
The NN and NN Interactions
Review of Recent Experiments on Antinucleon-Nucleon, Baryonium, Nucleon-Nucleon and Dibaryons
The Quark Model Pion and the Goldstone Pion
Quarks and Nuclei
Multiquark Resonant States
NN and NN Interactions
Interactions of High Energy Electrons and Photons with Nuclei
Electron Scattering from Complex Nuclei
Electromagnetic Interactions on Light Nuclei
Electromagnetic Interactions with Nuclei at High Momentum Transfer
Inelastic Electron Scattering at Low Energy: Magnetic Transitions and The Magnetic Polarizability of Nuclei
Interactions of High Energy Nucleons and Complex Particles with Nuclei
Dynamics of Hadron Nucleus Interactions
Intermediate Energy Proton and Light-Ion Scattering
Gamow-Teller Resonances
Elastic and Inelastic Scattering of p,d,α ... on Nuclei
Meson Production Reactions by p,d,α ... on Nuclei
Nuclear Reactions (Except Production) by p,d,α
Π,µ,K Interactions with Nuclei. Hypernuclei
Pion-Nucleus Interactions
Hypernuclei and Interactions of Kaons with Nuclei
Pion-Nucleus Interactions: Experiments
Pion-Nucleus Scattering Theory
Exotic Atoms, K-Nucleus Scattering and Hypernuclei
Charge, Magnetic Moment and Matter Distributions Studied with Different Probes
Nuclear Density Distributions
Relativistic Heavy Ions. Extreme States of Nuclear Matter
Relativistic Heavy Ions
Alpha-Alpha and Alpha-Proton Interactions in the CERN Intersecting Storage Rings
Relativistic Heavy Ions
Extreme States of Nuclear Matter
Mesic Degrees of Freedom in Nuclei. Baryonic Excitations
Pionic and λ(1232) Degrees of Freedom in Nuclei
Baryonic Excitations and Meson Exchange Currents in Nuclei
Meson Degrees of Freedom in Nuclei
Baryonic Excitations in Nuclei
Weak Interactions; Symmetries
Weak Interactions and Symmetries
Weak Interactions, Symmetries
Frontier Problems
Negative Muons in Matter : Atomic and Molecular Aspects
Massive Neutrinos?
Supersymmetry in Nuclear and Particle Physics
Conclusions
Fundamental Interactions and Nuclear Structure: An Impressionistic Overview
List of Participants
Scientific Program
List of Sponsors
Author Index
