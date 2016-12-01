High Dynamic Range Video

Patrizio Campisi received the Ph.D. degree in Electrical Engineering from Roma Tre University, Rome, Italy, where he is Full Professor at the Section of Applied Electronics, Dept. of Engineering. His research interests are in the area of secure multimedia communications and biometrics. Specifically, he has been working on secure biometric recognition, digital watermarking, image deconvolution, image analysis, stereo image and video processing, blind equalization of data signals, and secure communications. He has been the General Chair of the seventh IEEE Workshop on Information Forensics and Security”, WIFS 2015, November 2015, Rome, Italy, and of the 12th ACM Workshop on Multimedia and Security, September 2010, Italy. He has been technical co-Chair of the 1st ACM Workshop on Information Hiding and Multimedia Security, June 2013,France and of the ”Fourth IEEE Workshop on Information Forensics and Security”, WIFS 2012, December 2012, Spain.

He is the editor of the book ”Security and Privacy in Biometrics”, SPRINGER, July 2013. He is co-editor of the book ”Blind Image Deconvolution: theory and applications”, CRC press, May 2007. He is co-recipient of an IEEE ICIP06 and IEEE BTAS 2008 best student paper award and of an IEEE Biometric Symposium 2007 best paper award. He has been Associate editor of IEEE Signal Processing Letters and of IEEE Transactions on Information Forensics and Security. He is currently Senior Associate editor of IEEE Signal Processing Letters. He is IEEE SPS Director Student Services. He is a member of the IEEE Technical Committee on Information Assurance & Intelligent Multimedia-Mobile Communications, System, Man, and Cybernetics Society and was a member of the IEEE Certified Biometric Program (CBP) Learning System Committee.