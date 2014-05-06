High Acid Crudes
1st Edition
Description
High Acid Crudes quickly gets the refinery manager and all other relative personnel up to date on this particular type of feedstock by providing an overview and relevant details of the identification of high acid crudes and their influence on the refinery’s process units, especially regarding corrosion potential. Covering the types, effects on the various refining units, and proper acid stripping techniques, High Acid Crudes effectively trains refinery personnel with a quick reference guide for day-to-day use in today’s refineries.
Due to their discounted value but potential for higher production rates, refineries are accepting more of high acidic crude feedstocks, otherwise referred to as “opportunity” or “challenging” crude oils. Refining of these resources is still increasing due to high oil prices, with China dominating this market and doubling their production of high acid crudes by 2015. Processing these resources can significantly increase any refinery’s productivity, but knowledge and proper training for the refinery manager and crude supplier is key to reducing the risk that is commonly associated with high acid feedstocks, while still maintaining clean production standards.
Key Features
- Provides an overview of the identification of high acid crudes and their influence on the refinery’s process units
- Covers the types of high acid crudes, effects on the various refining units, and proper acid stripping techniques
- Trains refinery personnel as a quick reference guide for day-to-day use for today’s refinery
Readership
Corrosion Engineers, Production Engineers, Refinery Managers, Pipeline Engineers, Pipeline Operators, Production Engineers, Crude Suppliers Chemical and Environmental Engineers
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Naphthenic Acids in Petroleum
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Origin and Occurrence
- 1.3 Total Acid Number
- 1.4 Properties
- Chapter 2. Mechanism of Acid Corrosion
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Types of Corrosion
- 2.3 Corrosion by Acidic Species
- 2.4 Sulfidic Corrosion
- 2.5 Physical Effects
- Chapter 3. Corrosion by High Acid Crude Oil
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Process Effects
- 3.3 Corrosion of Refinery Equipment
- 3.4 Interaction of Acids with Refinery Equipment
- Chapter 4. Effects in Refining
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Process Effects
- 4.3 Desalting
- 4.4 Distillation
- 4.5 Visbreaking
- 4.6 Coking
- 4.7 Catalytic Cracking
- 4.8 Hydroprocesses
- 4.9 Mitigation of NAC
- Chapter 5. Removing Acid Constituents from Crude Oil
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Physical Methods
- 5.3 Chemical Methods
- 5.4 Corrosion Monitoring and Prevention
- 5.5 The Future
About the Author
James Speight
Dr. Speight is currently editor of the journal Petroleum Science and Technology (formerly Fuel Science and Technology International) and editor of the journal Energy
Sources. He is recognized as a world leader in the areas of fuels characterization and development. Dr. Speight is also Adjunct Professor of Chemical and Fuels Engineering at the University of Utah.
James Speight is also a Consultant, Author and Lecturer on energy and environmental issues. He has a B.Sc. degree in Chemistry and a Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry, both from University of Manchester. James has worked for various corporations and research facilities including Exxon, Alberta Research Council and the University of Manchester. With more than 45 years of experience, he has authored more than 400 publications--including over 50 books--reports and presentations, taught more than 70 courses, and is the Editor on many journals including the Founding Editor of Petroleum Science and Technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Editor, Petroleum Science and Technology (formerly Fuel Science and Technology International) and editor of the journal, Energy Sources. Dr. Speight is also Adjunct Professor of Chemical and Fuels Engineering at the University of Utah.