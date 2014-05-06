High Acid Crudes quickly gets the refinery manager and all other relative personnel up to date on this particular type of feedstock by providing an overview and relevant details of the identification of high acid crudes and their influence on the refinery’s process units, especially regarding corrosion potential. Covering the types, effects on the various refining units, and proper acid stripping techniques, High Acid Crudes effectively trains refinery personnel with a quick reference guide for day-to-day use in today’s refineries.

Due to their discounted value but potential for higher production rates, refineries are accepting more of high acidic crude feedstocks, otherwise referred to as “opportunity” or “challenging” crude oils. Refining of these resources is still increasing due to high oil prices, with China dominating this market and doubling their production of high acid crudes by 2015. Processing these resources can significantly increase any refinery’s productivity, but knowledge and proper training for the refinery manager and crude supplier is key to reducing the risk that is commonly associated with high acid feedstocks, while still maintaining clean production standards.