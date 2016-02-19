Hibernation and Torpor in Mammals and Birds - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124604209, 9780323138246

Hibernation and Torpor in Mammals and Birds

1st Edition

Authors: Charles P Lyman
eBook ISBN: 9780323138246
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th July 1982
Page Count: 328
Description

Hibernation and Torpor in Mammals and Birds explores the physiological factors that control hibernation and torpor in birds and mammals. This text covers topics ranging from metabolism in hibernation to the role of endocrines, respiration and acid-base state in hibernation, and theories of hibernation. This book is comprised of 14 chapters and begins with an overview of some clear-cut definitions and why mammals and birds hibernate. The reader is then introduced to the variations from euthermia that have been observed among birds and mammals. To give some structure to this listing, the approach is phylogenetic, starting with the birds and proceeding through the primitive to the more advanced mammals. Subsequent chapters explains the process of entering hibernation and the hibernating state, itself; capability of a species in natural hibernation to arouse from that state using self-generated heat; physiological changes at the start of a spontaneous arousal; and physiological mechanisms underlying the ability of hibernators to rewarm. Consideration is also given to intermediary metabolism in hibernation, cold adaptation of metabolism in hibernators, and the response of hibernators to various extrinsic influences such as neoplastic growth, radiation injury, and parasitism and symbionts. This book will be of interest to students and researchers in fields ranging from zoology to physiology and biophysics.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. Why Bother to Hibernate?

References

2. Who is Who among the Hibernators

Birds

Mammals

References

3. Entering Hibernation

References

4. The Hibernating State

References

5. Sensitivity to Arousal

References

6. The Mystery of the Periodic Arousal

The Emergency Emergence

The Deep—but Not Unbroken—Sleep

References

7. Mechanisms of Arousal

References

8. Intermediary Metabolism in Hibernation

Temporal Changes in Intermediary Metabolism

Temporal Relations of Metabolism within the Short Cycle of Hibernation

References

9. Is There Cold Adaptation of Metabolism in Hibernators?

Management of ATP at Low Temperature in Mammalian Tissues

Effect of Temperature on Metabolic Rate

References

10. Hibernation: Some Intrinsic Factors

References

11. Hibernation: Responses to External Challenges

References

12. Hibernation and the Endocrines

Introduction

Hypothalamo-Hypophyseal Interactions in Hibernation

Role of Brain Monoamines on Control of Endocrine Functions and Thermoregulation

Pituitary Gland

Thyroid

Parafollicular (C) Cells of Thyroid and Parathyroids

Endocrine Pancreas

Pineal

Gonads

Adrenal Gland

Perspectives

References

13. Respiration and Acid-Base State in Hibernation

Studies on Deep Hibernation

Transient States: Entrance and Arousal

Environmental Respiratory Conditions and Hibernation

Discussion: Respiration and the Physiology of Hibernation

References

14. Recent Theories of Hibernation

References

Index




