Hibernation and Torpor in Mammals and Birds
1st Edition
Description
Hibernation and Torpor in Mammals and Birds explores the physiological factors that control hibernation and torpor in birds and mammals. This text covers topics ranging from metabolism in hibernation to the role of endocrines, respiration and acid-base state in hibernation, and theories of hibernation. This book is comprised of 14 chapters and begins with an overview of some clear-cut definitions and why mammals and birds hibernate. The reader is then introduced to the variations from euthermia that have been observed among birds and mammals. To give some structure to this listing, the approach is phylogenetic, starting with the birds and proceeding through the primitive to the more advanced mammals. Subsequent chapters explains the process of entering hibernation and the hibernating state, itself; capability of a species in natural hibernation to arouse from that state using self-generated heat; physiological changes at the start of a spontaneous arousal; and physiological mechanisms underlying the ability of hibernators to rewarm. Consideration is also given to intermediary metabolism in hibernation, cold adaptation of metabolism in hibernators, and the response of hibernators to various extrinsic influences such as neoplastic growth, radiation injury, and parasitism and symbionts. This book will be of interest to students and researchers in fields ranging from zoology to physiology and biophysics.
Table of Contents
Preface
1. Why Bother to Hibernate?
References
2. Who is Who among the Hibernators
Birds
Mammals
References
3. Entering Hibernation
References
4. The Hibernating State
References
5. Sensitivity to Arousal
References
6. The Mystery of the Periodic Arousal
The Emergency Emergence
The Deep—but Not Unbroken—Sleep
References
7. Mechanisms of Arousal
References
8. Intermediary Metabolism in Hibernation
Temporal Changes in Intermediary Metabolism
Temporal Relations of Metabolism within the Short Cycle of Hibernation
References
9. Is There Cold Adaptation of Metabolism in Hibernators?
Management of ATP at Low Temperature in Mammalian Tissues
Effect of Temperature on Metabolic Rate
References
10. Hibernation: Some Intrinsic Factors
References
11. Hibernation: Responses to External Challenges
References
12. Hibernation and the Endocrines
Introduction
Hypothalamo-Hypophyseal Interactions in Hibernation
Role of Brain Monoamines on Control of Endocrine Functions and Thermoregulation
Pituitary Gland
Thyroid
Parafollicular (C) Cells of Thyroid and Parathyroids
Endocrine Pancreas
Pineal
Gonads
Adrenal Gland
Perspectives
References
13. Respiration and Acid-Base State in Hibernation
Studies on Deep Hibernation
Transient States: Entrance and Arousal
Environmental Respiratory Conditions and Hibernation
Discussion: Respiration and the Physiology of Hibernation
References
14. Recent Theories of Hibernation
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th July 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323138246