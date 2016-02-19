Hewer's Textbook of Histology for Medical Students
9th Edition
Description
Hewer's Textbook of Histology for Medical Students, Ninth Edition Revised focuses on the minute structure of the cells, tissues, and organs of the human body and the reactions of tissues and cells to various conditions.
The publication first elaborates on the techniques used in the study of cells and tissues, cell and cell division, and epithelia. Discussions focus on the qualitative and quantitative methods for the identification of the composition of cells and tissues, surface membrane of the cell, cytoplasmic contents, and the nucleus. The text then examines blood and lymph, development and destruction of blood corpuscles, and connective tissues.
The manuscript takes a look at adipose tissue, cartilage, and bone, including development and functions of adipose tissue, hyaline cartilage, fibro-cartilage, elastic cartilage, and joints and synovial membranes. The book then ponders on muscular tissue, nervous tissue, peripheral nerves, ganglia, neuroglia, and meninges, blood circulatory system, lymphatic system, thymus, and spleen, and adrenals, thyroid, and parathyroid glands.
The publication is a valuable reference for medical students and readers interested in the structure of the cells, organs, and tissues of the human body.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Some Techniques Used in the Study of Cells and Tissues
2 The Cell and Cell Division
3 Epithelia
4 Blood and Lymph
5 Development and Destruction of Blood Corpuscles. Marrow
6 The Connective Tissues
7 Adipose Tissue
8 Cartilage
9 Bone
10 Muscular Tissue
11 Nervous Tissue
12 Peripheral Nerves, Ganglia, Neuroglia and Meninges
13 The Blood Circulatory System
14 The Lymphatic System, Thymus and Spleen
15 The Adrenals, Thyroid and Parathyroid Glands
16 The Pineal and the Hypophysis (Pituitary Gland)
17 The Skin
18 Respiratory System
19 The Digestive System. I. The Mouth
20 The Digestive System. II. Oesophagus, Stomach and Intestines
21 The Digestive System. III. The Liver and the Pancreas
22 The Urinary System
23 Male Reproductive Organs
24 Female Reproductive Organs
25 The Eye
26 The Ear
Appendix 1 Certain Abnormal Variations in Minute Structure; Protective Mechanisms in the Body
Appendix 2 Histological Methods
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 478
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1973
- Published:
- 1st January 1973
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483163499