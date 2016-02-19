Hewer's Textbook of Histology for Medical Students, Ninth Edition Revised focuses on the minute structure of the cells, tissues, and organs of the human body and the reactions of tissues and cells to various conditions.

The publication first elaborates on the techniques used in the study of cells and tissues, cell and cell division, and epithelia. Discussions focus on the qualitative and quantitative methods for the identification of the composition of cells and tissues, surface membrane of the cell, cytoplasmic contents, and the nucleus. The text then examines blood and lymph, development and destruction of blood corpuscles, and connective tissues.

The manuscript takes a look at adipose tissue, cartilage, and bone, including development and functions of adipose tissue, hyaline cartilage, fibro-cartilage, elastic cartilage, and joints and synovial membranes. The book then ponders on muscular tissue, nervous tissue, peripheral nerves, ganglia, neuroglia, and meninges, blood circulatory system, lymphatic system, thymus, and spleen, and adrenals, thyroid, and parathyroid glands.

The publication is a valuable reference for medical students and readers interested in the structure of the cells, organs, and tissues of the human body.