Description

Hewer's Textbook of Histology for Medical Students, Ninth Edition Revised focuses on the minute structure of the cells, tissues, and organs of the human body and the reactions of tissues and cells to various conditions.

The publication first elaborates on the techniques used in the study of cells and tissues, cell and cell division, and epithelia. Discussions focus on the qualitative and quantitative methods for the identification of the composition of cells and tissues, surface membrane of the cell, cytoplasmic contents, and the nucleus. The text then examines blood and lymph, development and destruction of blood corpuscles, and connective tissues.

The manuscript takes a look at adipose tissue, cartilage, and bone, including development and functions of adipose tissue, hyaline cartilage, fibro-cartilage, elastic cartilage, and joints and synovial membranes. The book then ponders on muscular tissue, nervous tissue, peripheral nerves, ganglia, neuroglia, and meninges, blood circulatory system, lymphatic system, thymus, and spleen, and adrenals, thyroid, and parathyroid glands.

The publication is a valuable reference for medical students and readers interested in the structure of the cells, organs, and tissues of the human body.

Table of Contents


Chapter 1 Some Techniques Used in the Study of Cells and Tissues

2 The Cell and Cell Division

3 Epithelia

4 Blood and Lymph

5 Development and Destruction of Blood Corpuscles. Marrow

6 The Connective Tissues

7 Adipose Tissue

8 Cartilage

9 Bone

10 Muscular Tissue

11 Nervous Tissue

12 Peripheral Nerves, Ganglia, Neuroglia and Meninges

13 The Blood Circulatory System

14 The Lymphatic System, Thymus and Spleen

15 The Adrenals, Thyroid and Parathyroid Glands

16 The Pineal and the Hypophysis (Pituitary Gland)

17 The Skin

18 Respiratory System

19 The Digestive System. I. The Mouth

20 The Digestive System. II. Oesophagus, Stomach and Intestines

21 The Digestive System. III. The Liver and the Pancreas

22 The Urinary System

23 Male Reproductive Organs

24 Female Reproductive Organs

25 The Eye

26 The Ear

Appendix 1 Certain Abnormal Variations in Minute Structure; Protective Mechanisms in the Body

Appendix 2 Histological Methods

Index

