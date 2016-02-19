Heterojunctions and Metal-Semiconductor Junctions discusses semiconductor-semiconductor heterojunctions and metal-semiconductor heterojunctions, which are of significant practical importance today and also of considerable scientific interest, with worthwhile problems still to be explored and understood. Many classes of heterojunctions are believed to have new and valuable applications. Although some aspects of heterojunction behavior remain areas for continued scientific and technological study, the main outlines of the subject are clear. This book comprises nine chapters, and begins with an introduction to semiconductor heterojunctions. Succeeding chapters then discuss semiconductor p-n heterojunction models and diode behavior; heterojunction transistors; isotype (n-n, p-p) heterojunctions; optical properties of heterojunctions and heterojunction lasers; metal-semiconductor barriers; metal-semiconductor junction behavior; high yield photoemissive cathodes; and fabrication of heterojunctions. This book will be of interest to practitioners in the fields of applied physics.

Table of Contents



List of Tables

Preface

Acknowledgments

List of Principal Symbols

Chapter 1. Introduction to Semiconductor Heterojunctions

1.1 Heterojunctions

1.2 Construction of a Heterojunction Energy Band Diagram

1.3 Semiconductor Heterojunction Pairs

1.4 Performance Features of Heterojunctions

1.5 Other Heterojunction Concepts

1.6 Optical Properties of Heterojunctions in Image Conversion

1.7 Heterojunctions in Injection Lasers: GaAs/AlxGa1-xAs Structures

Chapter 2. Semiconductor p-n Heterojunction Models and Diode Behavior

2.1 Anderson's Model of n-p and p-n Heterojunctions

2.2 Studies of n-p Ge-GaAs Heterojunctions

2.3 Heterojunction Recombination and Tunneling Mechanisms

2.4 Capacitance Studies of n-p and p-n Heterojunctions

2.5 Recombination via Interface States

Chapter 3. Heterojunction Transistors

3.1 The Advantages of Idealized Heterojunction Transistors

3.2 The "Defect" Components of Current Expected in Heterojunction Transistors

3.3 Characteristics of ZnSe-Ge Heterojunction Transistors

3.4 Performance Potential of Heterojunction Transistors

Chapter 4. Isotype (n-n, p-p) Heterojunctions

4.1 Introduction

4.2 n-n Energy Band Diagrams with Interface States Present

4.3 Confirmation of the Energy Band Model from Capacitance Measurements

4.4 Studies of n-n Ge-Si Heterojunctions as Double Schottky Barriers

4.5 Germanium-Gallium Arsenide n-n Heterojunctions

4.6 Other Studies of Isotype Heterojunctions

Chapter 5. Optical Properties of Heterojunctions and Heterojunction Lasers

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Photocell Action in (p-n) Homojunctions

5.3 Heterojunction p-n Photocells

5.4 Optical Properties of Isotype n-n Heterojunctions

5.5 Heteroface Solar Cell Considerations

5.6 Heterojunction Solar Cell Analysis

5.7 GaAs-AlxGa1-xAs Heterojunction Lasers

Chapter 6. Metal-Semiconductor Barriers

6.1 The Schottky Model

6.2 Determination of Barrier Heights

6.3 The Barrier Heights Observed for Various Semiconductors

Chapter 7. Metal-Semiconductor Junction Behavior

7.1 Characteristics Expected from Emission over the Barrier

7.2 Field Lowering of the Image-Force Barrier

7.3 Carrier Flow in the Barrier Region

7.4 Experimental Characteristics

7.5 Schottky Diodes with p-n Junction Guard Rings

7.6 Field Effect Barrier-Lowering Studies

7.7 Thermionic Tunneling and Other Concepts

7.8 Minority Carrier Flow in Metal-Semiconductor Junctions

7.9 Metal-Semiconductor Junction Applications

Chapter 8. High Yield Photoemissive Cathodes

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cesiated p+-GaAs Photocathodes

8.3 Barrier Studies of III-V Photocathodes to Extend the Infrared Response

8.4 Secondary Emitters for Photomultipliers

8.5 Gold-Cathode Electron Emitters

Chapter 9. Fabrication of Heterojunctions

9.1 Considerations in Heterojunction Fabrication

9.2 Growth Systems Using Iodide Disproportionation

9.3 HCl Transport Systems

9.5 Growth of Heterojunctions by Vacuum Evaporation and Sputtering

9.6 Solution Growth of Heterojunctions

9.7 Alloying of Heterojunctions

9.8 Measurement Techniques

9.9 Ohmic Contacts to Semiconductors

Bibliography

Author Index

Subject Index