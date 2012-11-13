Heterogeneous Computing with OpenCL, Second Edition teaches OpenCL and parallel programming for complex systems that may include a variety of device architectures: multi-core CPUs, GPUs, and fully-integrated Accelerated Processing Units (APUs) such as AMD Fusion technology. It is the first textbook that presents OpenCL programming appropriate for the classroom and is intended to support a parallel programming course. Students will come away from this text with hands-on experience and significant knowledge of the syntax and use of OpenCL to address a range of fundamental parallel algorithms.

Designed to work on multiple platforms and with wide industry support, OpenCL will help you more effectively program for a heterogeneous future. Written by leaders in the parallel computing and OpenCL communities, Heterogeneous Computing with OpenCL explores memory spaces, optimization techniques, graphics interoperability, extensions, and debugging and profiling. It includes detailed examples throughout, plus additional online exercises and other supporting materials that can be downloaded at http://www.heterogeneouscompute.org/?page_id=7

This book will appeal to software engineers, programmers, hardware engineers, and students/advanced students.