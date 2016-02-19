Heterogeneous Combustion, Volume 15
1st Edition
A Selection of Technical Papers Based Mainly on the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics Heterogeneous Combustion Conference Held at Palm Beach, Florida, December 11-13, 1963
Table of Contents
The Propellants and Combustion Committee
Preface
I. Combustion and Ignition of Metals
Techniques for the Study of Combustion of Beryllium and Aluminum Particles
Study of Quenched Aluminum Particle Combustion
Spectroscopic Investigation of Metal Combustion
Vapor-Phase Diffusion Flames in the Combustion of Magnesium and Aluminum: I. Analytical Developments
Vapor-Phase Diffusion Flames in the Combustion of Magnesium and Aluminum: II. Experimental Observations in Oxygen Atmospheres
Vapor-Phase Diffusion Flames in the Combustion of Magnesium and Aluminum: III. Experimental Observations in Carbon Dioxide Atmospheres
Analysis of a Dilute Diffusion Flame Maintained by Heterogenous Reaction
Combustion of Elemental Boron with Fluorine
Oxidation of Graphite, Molybdenum, and Tungsten at 1000° to 1600°C
Combustion of Pyrolytic Boron Nitride
Combustion and Disintegration of Zirconium Hydride-Uranium Fuel Rods During Atmospheric Re-Entry
II. High-Energy Propellant Combustion
A Brief Review on the Combustion of Boron Hydrides
Characteristics of Diborane Flames
Mechanism and Chemical Inhibition of the Diborane-Oxygen Reaction
Oxidation of Diethyldiborane
Reaction of Pentaborane and Hydrazine and the Structure of the Adduct
Mechanism of Pyrolysis of Aluminum Alkyls
Inhibition of Afterburning by Metal Compounds
III. Effect of Aerodynamics on Heterogeneous Combustion
Introductory Considerations on Hybrid Rocket Combustion
Fundamentals of Hybrid Boundary-Layer Combustion
Combustion During Perpendicular Flow
Research in Hybrid Combustion
A Porous Plug Burner Technique for the Study of Composite Solid Propellant Deflagration on a Fundamental Level and Its Application to Hybrid Rocket Propulsion
Production of Trace Species in Boundary Layers
Laminar Boundary-Layer Wedge Flows with Evaporation and Combustion
IV. Condensation
Homogeneous Nucleation in Condensation
Homogeneous Nucleation from Simple and Complex Systems
Condensation Phenomena in Nozzles
Water Vapor Condensation as an Explanation for the Great Apparent Radiance of Sun-Lit High-Altitude Rocket Exhaust Plumes
Experimental Methods for the Study of Nucleation and Condensation
Contributors to Volume 15
Description
Progress in Astronautics and Aeronautics—Volume 15: Heterogeneous Combustion focuses on the processes, reactions, methodologies, and techniques involved in heterogeneous combustion.
The selection first offers information on the techniques for the study of combustion of beryllium and aluminum particles, study of quenched aluminum particle combustion, and spectroscopic investigation of metal combustion. Discussions focus on the combustion of metal particles in a hot oxidizing atmosphere, experimental apparatus and procedure, selected examples of residue observations, ignition of beryllium, and photographic study of particle combustion.
The text then takes a look at the analytical developments, experimental observations in oxygen atmospheres, and experimental observations in carbon dioxide atmospheres of vapor-phase diffusion flames in the combustion of magnesium and aluminum. The publication ponders on the combustion of elemental boron with fluorine, combustion of pyrolytic boron nitride, characteristics of diborane flames, oxidation of diethyldiborane, and reaction of pentaborane and hydrazine and structure of the adduct.
The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in heterogeneous combustion.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 782
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483276830
About the Editors
Hans G. Wolfhard Editor
Irvin Glassman Editor
Dr. Irvin Glassman received both his undergraduate and graduate degrees in Chemical Engineering from The Johns Hopkins University. In 1950 he joined Princeton University, and is currently Robert H. Goddard Professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering. He has also been American Cyanamid Professor of Envirionmental Sciences and Director of Princeton's Center for Energy and Evironmental Studies. For 15years Dr. Glassman represented the United States as a member (and former chairman) of the Propulsion and Energetics Panel of AGARD/NATO. He has been a member of numerous committees, task forces, and research teams, and is currently a member of The National Academy of Engineering and many other professional and honorary societies. Dr. Glassman is listed in Who's Who in America, Who's Who in the World, Outstanding Educators of America, and American Men of Science.
Affiliations and Expertise
Princeton University, NJ, USA