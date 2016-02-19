Heterogeneous Combustion - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483227306, 9781483276830

Heterogeneous Combustion, Volume 15

1st Edition

A Selection of Technical Papers Based Mainly on the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics Heterogeneous Combustion Conference Held at Palm Beach, Florida, December 11-13, 1963

Editors: Hans G. Wolfhard Irvin Glassman Leon Green
eBook ISBN: 9781483276830
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 782
Table of Contents


﻿The Propellants and Combustion Committee

Preface

I. Combustion and Ignition of Metals

Techniques for the Study of Combustion of Beryllium and Aluminum Particles

Study of Quenched Aluminum Particle Combustion

Spectroscopic Investigation of Metal Combustion

Vapor-Phase Diffusion Flames in the Combustion of Magnesium and Aluminum: I. Analytical Developments

Vapor-Phase Diffusion Flames in the Combustion of Magnesium and Aluminum: II. Experimental Observations in Oxygen Atmospheres

Vapor-Phase Diffusion Flames in the Combustion of Magnesium and Aluminum: III. Experimental Observations in Carbon Dioxide Atmospheres

Analysis of a Dilute Diffusion Flame Maintained by Heterogenous Reaction

Combustion of Elemental Boron with Fluorine

Oxidation of Graphite, Molybdenum, and Tungsten at 1000° to 1600°C

Combustion of Pyrolytic Boron Nitride

Combustion and Disintegration of Zirconium Hydride-Uranium Fuel Rods During Atmospheric Re-Entry

II. High-Energy Propellant Combustion

A Brief Review on the Combustion of Boron Hydrides

Characteristics of Diborane Flames

Mechanism and Chemical Inhibition of the Diborane-Oxygen Reaction

Oxidation of Diethyldiborane

Reaction of Pentaborane and Hydrazine and the Structure of the Adduct

Mechanism of Pyrolysis of Aluminum Alkyls

Inhibition of Afterburning by Metal Compounds

III. Effect of Aerodynamics on Heterogeneous Combustion

Introductory Considerations on Hybrid Rocket Combustion

Fundamentals of Hybrid Boundary-Layer Combustion

Combustion During Perpendicular Flow

Research in Hybrid Combustion

A Porous Plug Burner Technique for the Study of Composite Solid Propellant Deflagration on a Fundamental Level and Its Application to Hybrid Rocket Propulsion

Production of Trace Species in Boundary Layers

Laminar Boundary-Layer Wedge Flows with Evaporation and Combustion

IV. Condensation

Homogeneous Nucleation in Condensation

Homogeneous Nucleation from Simple and Complex Systems

Condensation Phenomena in Nozzles

Water Vapor Condensation as an Explanation for the Great Apparent Radiance of Sun-Lit High-Altitude Rocket Exhaust Plumes

Experimental Methods for the Study of Nucleation and Condensation

Contributors to Volume 15

Description

Progress in Astronautics and Aeronautics—Volume 15: Heterogeneous Combustion focuses on the processes, reactions, methodologies, and techniques involved in heterogeneous combustion.

The selection first offers information on the techniques for the study of combustion of beryllium and aluminum particles, study of quenched aluminum particle combustion, and spectroscopic investigation of metal combustion. Discussions focus on the combustion of metal particles in a hot oxidizing atmosphere, experimental apparatus and procedure, selected examples of residue observations, ignition of beryllium, and photographic study of particle combustion.

The text then takes a look at the analytical developments, experimental observations in oxygen atmospheres, and experimental observations in carbon dioxide atmospheres of vapor-phase diffusion flames in the combustion of magnesium and aluminum. The publication ponders on the combustion of elemental boron with fluorine, combustion of pyrolytic boron nitride, characteristics of diborane flames, oxidation of diethyldiborane, and reaction of pentaborane and hydrazine and structure of the adduct.

The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in heterogeneous combustion.

Details

No. of pages:
782
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483276830

About the Editors

Hans G. Wolfhard Editor

Irvin Glassman Editor

Dr. Irvin Glassman received both his undergraduate and graduate degrees in Chemical Engineering from The Johns Hopkins University. In 1950 he joined Princeton University, and is currently Robert H. Goddard Professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering. He has also been American Cyanamid Professor of Envirionmental Sciences and Director of Princeton's Center for Energy and Evironmental Studies. For 15years Dr. Glassman represented the United States as a member (and former chairman) of the Propulsion and Energetics Panel of AGARD/NATO. He has been a member of numerous committees, task forces, and research teams, and is currently a member of The National Academy of Engineering and many other professional and honorary societies. Dr. Glassman is listed in Who's Who in America, Who's Who in the World, Outstanding Educators of America, and American Men of Science.

Affiliations and Expertise

Princeton University, NJ, USA

Leon Green Editor

