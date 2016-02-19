Heterogeneous Combustion, Volume 15

Progress in Astronautics and Aeronautics—Volume 15: Heterogeneous Combustion focuses on the processes, reactions, methodologies, and techniques involved in heterogeneous combustion.

The selection first offers information on the techniques for the study of combustion of beryllium and aluminum particles, study of quenched aluminum particle combustion, and spectroscopic investigation of metal combustion. Discussions focus on the combustion of metal particles in a hot oxidizing atmosphere, experimental apparatus and procedure, selected examples of residue observations, ignition of beryllium, and photographic study of particle combustion.

The text then takes a look at the analytical developments, experimental observations in oxygen atmospheres, and experimental observations in carbon dioxide atmospheres of vapor-phase diffusion flames in the combustion of magnesium and aluminum. The publication ponders on the combustion of elemental boron with fluorine, combustion of pyrolytic boron nitride, characteristics of diborane flames, oxidation of diethyldiborane, and reaction of pentaborane and hydrazine and structure of the adduct.

The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in heterogeneous combustion.