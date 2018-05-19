Heterogeneity of Function in Numerical Cognition

Section I. Language

1. Numbers and language: What’s new in the past 25 years?

2. The interplay between learning arithmetic and learning to read: Insights from developmental cognitive neuroscience

3. Language and arithmetic: The potential role of phonological processing

4. Discussion: Specific contributions of language functions to numerical cognition

Section II. Performance Control and Selective Attention

5. An introduction to attention and its implications for numerical cognition

6. The control of selective attention and emerging mathematical cognition:

7. Performance control in numerical cognition: Insights from strategic variations in arithmetic during the lifespan

8. The interplay between proficiency and executive control

Section III. Spatial Processing and Mental Imagery

9. How big is many? Development of spatial and numerical magnitude understanding

10. Is visuospatial reasoning related to early mathematical development? A critical review

11. Neurocognitive evidence for spatial contributions to numerical cognition

12. Which space for numbers?

Section IV. Executive Functions

13. Automatic interferences and their development in the context of numerical tasks

14. The role of executive function skills in the development of children’s mathematical competencies

15. Systems neuroscience of mathematical cognition and learning: basic organization and neural sources of heterogeneity in typical and atypical development

16. (How) are executive functions actually related to arithmetic abilities?

Section V. Memory

17. Numerical cognition and memory(ies)

18. Hypersensitivity-to-interference in memory as a possible cause of difficulty in arithmetic facts storing

19. Working memory for serial order and numerical cognition: What kind of association?

20. Don't forget memory ... to understand mathematical cognition