Heterogeneity of Function in Numerical Cognition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128115299, 9780128115305

Heterogeneity of Function in Numerical Cognition

1st Edition

Editors: Avishai Henik Wim Fias
eBook ISBN: 9780128115305
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128115299
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th May 2018
Page Count: 480
Description

Heterogeneity of Function in Numerical Cognition presents the latest updates on ongoing research and discussions regarding numerical cognition. With great individual differences in the development or function of numerical cognition at neuroanatomical, neuropsychological, behavioral, and interactional levels, these issues are important for the achievement of a comprehensive understanding of numerical cognition, hence its brain basis, development, breakdown in brain-injured individuals, and failures to master mathematical skills. These functions are essential for the proper development of numerical cognition.

Key Features

  • Provides an innovative reference on the emerging field of numerical cognition and the branches that converge on this diverse cognitive domain
  • Includes an overview of the multiple disciplines that comprise numerical cognition
  • Focuses on factors that influence numerical cognition, such as language, executive attention, memory and spatial processing
  • Features an innovative organization with each section providing a general overview, developmental research, and evidence from neurocognitive studies

Readership

Neuroscientists, cognitive neuroscientists, neurophysiologists, neurologists, cognitive and developmental psychologists, graduate students, and post-doctoral fellows

Table of Contents

Section I. Language
1. Numbers and language: What’s new in the past 25 years?
2. The interplay between learning arithmetic and learning to read:  Insights from developmental cognitive neuroscience
3. Language and arithmetic: The potential role of phonological processing
4. Discussion: Specific contributions of language functions to numerical cognition

Section II. Performance Control and Selective Attention
5. An introduction to attention and its implications for numerical cognition
6. The control of selective attention and emerging mathematical cognition:
7. Performance control in numerical cognition:  Insights from strategic variations in arithmetic during the lifespan
8. The interplay between proficiency and executive control

Section III. Spatial Processing and Mental Imagery
9. How big is many? Development of spatial and numerical magnitude understanding
10. Is visuospatial reasoning related to early mathematical development?  A critical review
11. Neurocognitive evidence for spatial contributions to numerical cognition
12. Which space for numbers?

Section IV. Executive Functions
13. Automatic interferences and their development in the context of numerical tasks
14. The role of executive function skills in the development of children’s mathematical competencies
15. Systems neuroscience of mathematical cognition and learning: basic organization and neural sources of heterogeneity in typical and atypical development
16. (How) are executive functions actually related to arithmetic abilities?

Section V. Memory
17. Numerical cognition and memory(ies)
18. Hypersensitivity-to-interference in memory as a possible cause of difficulty in arithmetic facts storing
19. Working memory for serial order and numerical cognition: What kind of association?
20. Don't forget memory ... to understand mathematical cognition

 

Details

No. of pages:
480
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128115305
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128115299

About the Editor

Avishai Henik

Avishai Henik

Dr. Avishai Henik is a Distinguished Professor of Psychology at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev and Chair of the recently established Inter-Faculty Brain Sciences School. Prior to this he held visiting scientist positions at U.C. Davis, U.C. Berkeley, and the University of Utah. He holds a position on the Board of the journal Neuropsychologia, was recently guest editor for Developmental Neuropsychology on the topic of Numerical Cognition, and serves regularly as an ad hoc reviewer for various journals in the field and granting agencies. Dr. Henik has over 200 publications of which most are in peer reviewed journals. A leader in the field, he has been awarded a prestigious European Research Council (ERC) advanced grant to continue his cutting-edge research on the contribution of non-countable dimensions to the development and understanding of numerical cognition. Dr. Henik is also the coordinator of an Israeli Science Foundation (ISF) Center of Excellence, which aims to study the neurocognitive basis of numerical cognition, and currently holds the Zlotowski Chair of Cognitive Neuropsychology.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Psychology, Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Beer-Sheva, Israel

Wim Fias

Wim Fias

Dr. Fias is a Professor of Experimental Psychology at Ghent University where he holds the Chair of the Multidisciplinary Research Platform of Neuroscience and is co-chairing the Institute for Neuroscience. He has been consulting editor for Journal of Experimental Psychology: Learning Memory and Cognition and was an editorial board member of the journal Cognition. He serves regularly as an ad hoc reviewer for all major journals in the domain of Cognitive Psychology and Cognitive Neuroscience. Dr. Fias has over 100 publications on the topics of numerical cognition and cognitive control. His research uses behavioral and neuroimaging techniques in a complementary way.

Affiliations and Expertise

Ghent University, Faculty of Psychology and Educational Sciences, Department of Experimental Psychology, Ghent, Belgium

Ratings and Reviews

