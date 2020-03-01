HESI Comprehensive Review for the NCLEX-PN® Examination
6th Edition
Paperback ISBN: 9780323653480
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st March 2020
Page Count: 360
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Testing and the NCLEX-PN Exam
2. Leadership and Management
3. Advanced Clinical Concepts
4. Medical-Surgical Nursing
5. Pediatric Nursing
6. Maternity Nursing
7. Psychiatric Nursing
8. Gerontologic Nursing
Appendix A: NANDA-Approved Nursing Diagnoses and Definitions
Appendix B: Normal Values
