HESI Comprehensive Review for the NCLEX-PN® Examination - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323653480

HESI Comprehensive Review for the NCLEX-PN® Examination

6th Edition

Paperback ISBN: 9780323653480
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st March 2020
Page Count: 360
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction to Testing and the NCLEX-PN Exam
2. Leadership and Management
3. Advanced Clinical Concepts
4. Medical-Surgical Nursing
5. Pediatric Nursing
6. Maternity Nursing
7. Psychiatric Nursing
8. Gerontologic Nursing

Appendix A: NANDA-Approved Nursing Diagnoses and Definitions
Appendix B: Normal Values

Details

No. of pages:
360
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323653480

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.