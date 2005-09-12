Prepare for success on your HESI exit exam and the NCLEX-PN®! Updated with the latest test plan and written in an easy-to-read outline format, HESI Comprehensive Review for the NCLEX-PN® Examination, 5th Edition breaks down chapters by clinical areas and topics emphasized on the exam. Rationales are provided for incorrect answers to help you address any areas of weakness. The companion Evolve website offers 550 practice questions, giving you valuable practice in the same electronic testing format you will experience on your nursing school exit exam and on the NCLEX-PN exam.