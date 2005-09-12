HESI Comprehensive Review for the NCLEX-PN® Examination
5th Edition
Description
Prepare for success on your HESI exit exam and the NCLEX-PN®! Updated with the latest test plan and written in an easy-to-read outline format, HESI Comprehensive Review for the NCLEX-PN® Examination, 5th Edition breaks down chapters by clinical areas and topics emphasized on the exam. Rationales are provided for incorrect answers to help you address any areas of weakness. The companion Evolve website offers 550 practice questions, giving you valuable practice in the same electronic testing format you will experience on your nursing school exit exam and on the NCLEX-PN exam.
Key Features
- HESI Hint boxes highlight important clinical information and concepts commonly tested on the NCLEX-PN® exam.
- Evolve companion website with 550 NCLEX practice questions, including alternate item formats, gives you a testing experience similar to the exit and NCLEX exams.
- Critical thinking study questions reinforce key concepts and critical content, and include answer guidelines.
- Chapters organized by clinical area for easy reference.
- Pharmacology tables summarize the need-to-know drug therapy content emphasized on the NCLEX-PN exam.
- Consistent chapter organization and format facilitate learning.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Testing and the NCLEX-PN Examination
2. Leadership and Management
3. Advanced Clinical Concepts
4. Medical-Surgical Nursing
5. Pediatric Nursing
6. Maternity Nursing
7. Psychiatric Nursing
8. Gerontologic Nursing
Appendix A: Normal Values
Appendix B: Recommended Daily Requirements
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 12th September 2005
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323429337
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323447393
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323447430