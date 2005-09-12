HESI Comprehensive Review for the NCLEX-PN® Examination - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323429337, 9780323447393

HESI Comprehensive Review for the NCLEX-PN® Examination

5th Edition

Paperback ISBN: 9780323429337
eBook ISBN: 9780323447393
eBook ISBN: 9780323447430
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th September 2005
Page Count: 368
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Prepare for success on your HESI exit exam and the NCLEX-PN®! Updated with the latest test plan and written in an easy-to-read outline format, HESI Comprehensive Review for the NCLEX-PN® Examination, 5th Edition breaks down chapters by clinical areas and topics emphasized on the exam. Rationales are provided for incorrect answers to help you address any areas of weakness. The companion Evolve website offers 550 practice questions, giving you valuable practice in the same electronic testing format you will experience on your nursing school exit exam and on the NCLEX-PN exam.

Key Features

  • HESI Hint boxes highlight important clinical information and concepts commonly tested on the NCLEX-PN® exam.
  • Evolve companion website with 550 NCLEX practice questions, including alternate item formats, gives you a testing experience similar to the exit and NCLEX exams.
  • Critical thinking study questions reinforce key concepts and critical content, and include answer guidelines. 
  • Chapters organized by clinical area for easy reference.
  • Pharmacology tables summarize the need-to-know drug therapy content emphasized on the NCLEX-PN exam.
  • Consistent chapter organization and format facilitate learning.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction to Testing and the NCLEX-PN Examination

2. Leadership and Management

3. Advanced Clinical Concepts

4. Medical-Surgical Nursing

5. Pediatric Nursing

6. Maternity Nursing

7. Psychiatric Nursing

8. Gerontologic Nursing

Appendix A: Normal Values

Appendix B: Recommended Daily Requirements

Index

Details

No. of pages:
368
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323429337
eBook ISBN:
9780323447393
eBook ISBN:
9780323447430

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.