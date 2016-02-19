Heredity
1st Edition
Description
The Bacteria: A Treatise on Structure and Function, Volume V: Heredity explores the role of bacterial genetics in heredity. The book includes chapters on genetic fine structure, genetic replication, and gene-enzyme relationships, along with gene transduction, bacterial episomes, and genetic recombination.
This volume is organized into 10 chapters and begins with an overview of conjugation as a mechanism of genetic exchange in bacterial species such as Escherichia coli, Salmonella typhosa, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Vibrio cholera, and Serratia marcescens. The book then discusses transduction, its uses and evolutionary implications, and the nature of the transducing particle as well as the transduction of galactose genes by bacteriophage lambda. The reader is also introduced to transformation and its use in genetic analysis, along with bacterial episomes and genetic transfer; genetic recombination and other genetic phenomena in streptomycetes; and DNA replication. The book concludes by explaining how bacteria should be defined from a biological standpoint.
This book is a valuable source of information for geneticists, biochemists, biologists, and research workers involved in the biological sciences.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volume V
Preface
Contents of Volume I
Contents of Volume II
Contents of Volume III
Contents of Volume IV
1. Conjugation in Bacteria
I. Introduction
II. Conjugation in Escherichia coli K12
III. Other Systems of Conjugation
IV. Union between Donor and Recipient Cells
V. Chromosome Transfer during Conjugation
VI. Transfer of Nonchromosomal Material during Conjugation
VII. Genetic Recombination
References
2. Transduction
I . Discovery and General Features
II. Nature of the Transducing Particle
III. Transduction of the Galactose Genes by Bacteriophage λ
IV. General Transduction
V. Effects of Irradiation on Transduction
VI. Uses of Transduction
VII. Evolutionary Implications
VIII. Review Articles on Transduction
References
3. Transformation
I . The Definition of Transformation and the Facts on Which It Stands
II. The Quantitative Study of Transformation
III. The Present Extent of Transformation
IV. The Required Background Knowledge on DNA
V. Analysis of the Transformation Process
VI. Transformation as a Tool in Genetic Analysis
References
4. Bacterial Episomes
I. Introduction: The Episome Concept
II. General Properties of Bacterial Episomes
III. The Bacterial Episomes
IV. Episomic Mediation of Genetic Transfer
V. Episome-Episome Interactions
VI. Episomic Elements, Cellular Regulatory Mechanisms, and the Evolutionary Scheme
References
5. Genetic Recombination in Streptomyces
I. Introduction
II. Gene Recombination in Streptomyces coelicolor A3(2)
III. Genetic Phenomena in Other Streptomycetes
IV. Streptomyces Genetics and Antibiotic Production
V. Genetic Systems of Streptomycetes and Eubacteria
References
6. Genetic Fine Structure in Bacteria
I. Introduction
II. Correlation of the Gene with the Ultimate Genetic Units of Recombination, Function, and Mutation
III. Translation of Genetic Information and Biochemical Function
IV. Genetic Interactions
References
7. Molecular Aspects of the Gene: Replication Mechanisms
I. Introduction
II. Structure and Chemistry of the Genetic Material
III. Replication of DNA
References
8. Gene-Enzyme Relationships
I. Introduction
II. Genetic Control of Protein Structure and Function
III. Gene Interactions and Enzyme Formation and Activity
IV. General Conclusion
References
9. Compositional Variation and Heterogeneity of Nucleic Acids and Protein in Bacteria
I. Introduction
II. DNA Base Composition
III. Base Composition of RNA
IV. Amino Acid Composition of Protein
V. Discussion
References
10. Toward a Definition of the Bacteria
I. Historical Background of the Problem
II. Organization of Functional Subunits in Eucaryotic and Procaryotic Cells
III. Nuclear Structure and Reproduction in Procaryotic Organisms
IV. The Organization of Respiratory and Photosynthetic Function in Procaryotic Cells
V. Structures Associated with Procaryotic Cellular Movement
VI. The Chemical Structure of the Wall in Procaryotic Cells
VII. The Common Denominators of Eucaryotic and Procaryotic Cells
VIII. Evolutionary Implications
References
Author Index
Subject Index
