The Bacteria: A Treatise on Structure and Function, Volume V: Heredity explores the role of bacterial genetics in heredity. The book includes chapters on genetic fine structure, genetic replication, and gene-enzyme relationships, along with gene transduction, bacterial episomes, and genetic recombination. This volume is organized into 10 chapters and begins with an overview of conjugation as a mechanism of genetic exchange in bacterial species such as Escherichia coli, Salmonella typhosa, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Vibrio cholera, and Serratia marcescens. The book then discusses transduction, its uses and evolutionary implications, and the nature of the transducing particle as well as the transduction of galactose genes by bacteriophage lambda. The reader is also introduced to transformation and its use in genetic analysis, along with bacterial episomes and genetic transfer; genetic recombination and other genetic phenomena in streptomycetes; and DNA replication. The book concludes by explaining how bacteria should be defined from a biological standpoint. This book is a valuable source of information for geneticists, biochemists, biologists, and research workers involved in the biological sciences.

Table of Contents



Contributors to Volume V

Preface

1. Conjugation in Bacteria

I. Introduction

II. Conjugation in Escherichia coli K12

III. Other Systems of Conjugation

IV. Union between Donor and Recipient Cells

V. Chromosome Transfer during Conjugation

VI. Transfer of Nonchromosomal Material during Conjugation

VII. Genetic Recombination

2. Transduction

I . Discovery and General Features

II. Nature of the Transducing Particle

III. Transduction of the Galactose Genes by Bacteriophage λ

IV. General Transduction

V. Effects of Irradiation on Transduction

VI. Uses of Transduction

VII. Evolutionary Implications

VIII. Review Articles on Transduction

3. Transformation

I . The Definition of Transformation and the Facts on Which It Stands

II. The Quantitative Study of Transformation

III. The Present Extent of Transformation

IV. The Required Background Knowledge on DNA

V. Analysis of the Transformation Process

VI. Transformation as a Tool in Genetic Analysis

4. Bacterial Episomes

I. Introduction: The Episome Concept

II. General Properties of Bacterial Episomes

III. The Bacterial Episomes

IV. Episomic Mediation of Genetic Transfer

V. Episome-Episome Interactions

VI. Episomic Elements, Cellular Regulatory Mechanisms, and the Evolutionary Scheme

5. Genetic Recombination in Streptomyces

I. Introduction

II. Gene Recombination in Streptomyces coelicolor A3(2)

III. Genetic Phenomena in Other Streptomycetes

IV. Streptomyces Genetics and Antibiotic Production

V. Genetic Systems of Streptomycetes and Eubacteria

6. Genetic Fine Structure in Bacteria

I. Introduction

II. Correlation of the Gene with the Ultimate Genetic Units of Recombination, Function, and Mutation

III. Translation of Genetic Information and Biochemical Function

IV. Genetic Interactions

7. Molecular Aspects of the Gene: Replication Mechanisms

I. Introduction

II. Structure and Chemistry of the Genetic Material

III. Replication of DNA

8. Gene-Enzyme Relationships

I. Introduction

II. Genetic Control of Protein Structure and Function

III. Gene Interactions and Enzyme Formation and Activity

IV. General Conclusion

9. Compositional Variation and Heterogeneity of Nucleic Acids and Protein in Bacteria

I. Introduction

II. DNA Base Composition

III. Base Composition of RNA

IV. Amino Acid Composition of Protein

V. Discussion

10. Toward a Definition of the Bacteria

I. Historical Background of the Problem

II. Organization of Functional Subunits in Eucaryotic and Procaryotic Cells

III. Nuclear Structure and Reproduction in Procaryotic Organisms

IV. The Organization of Respiratory and Photosynthetic Function in Procaryotic Cells

V. Structures Associated with Procaryotic Cellular Movement

VI. The Chemical Structure of the Wall in Procaryotic Cells

VII. The Common Denominators of Eucaryotic and Procaryotic Cells

VIII. Evolutionary Implications

