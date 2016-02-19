Heredity and Society
1st Edition
Heredity and Society documents the proceedings of a symposium on heredity and society sponsored by the Birth Defects Institute of the New York State Department of Health held in Albany, New York, October 26-27, 1971. The central theme, ""Heredity and Society"" means taking part in the exploration of the science of genetics as it affects and is affected by modern life.
The contributions made by researchers at the symposium are organized into five sections. The two papers in Section 1 review the history of genetics and discuss ongoing human evolution. Section II presents two studies on changes in the frequency of genes in the population and the evolution of human behavior. Section III contains studies on the effects of genetic counseling and couples who get genetic counseling. Section IV presents some reflections about the consequences of past, present, and future life styles in reproduction of citizens living in Western democracies. It also includes studies on the genetic implications of abortion and the impact of congenital malformations on society. Section V deals with sex chromosome abnormalities; mass screening programs for inborn errors of metabolism; and ethical issues raised by advances in genetics.
Genetics and Civilization in Historical Perspective
Ongoing Human Evolution
Evidence of Genetic Change in Human Populations
Human Behavior, Genes, and Society
The Effects of Genetic Counselling
The Background of Couples Who Request Genetic Counselling
Some Thoughts Concerning the Direction and Intensity of Natural Selection with Respect to Human Physical Health and Behavior Patterns in Industrial Welfare State Democracies
Genetic Implications of Abortion
The Impact of Major Malformations on Society: Environmental versus Genetic Factors
Some Comments on the Significance of Sex Chromosome Abnormalities in Human Males
The Significance of Screening for Inborn Errors of Metabolism
Hereditary Anemias in Society and Prospects of Prevention
Ethical Issues Raised by Advances in Genetics
- 334
- English
- © Academic Press 1973
- 1st January 1973
- Academic Press
- 9780323155502