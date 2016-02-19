Heredity and Society - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125628501, 9780323155502

Heredity and Society

1st Edition

Editors: Ian Porter
eBook ISBN: 9780323155502
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1973
Page Count: 334
Description

Heredity and Society documents the proceedings of a symposium on heredity and society sponsored by the Birth Defects Institute of the New York State Department of Health held in Albany, New York, October 26-27, 1971. The central theme, ""Heredity and Society"" means taking part in the exploration of the science of genetics as it affects and is affected by modern life.
The contributions made by researchers at the symposium are organized into five sections. The two papers in Section 1 review the history of genetics and discuss ongoing human evolution. Section II presents two studies on changes in the frequency of genes in the population and the evolution of human behavior. Section III contains studies on the effects of genetic counseling and couples who get genetic counseling. Section IV presents some reflections about the consequences of past, present, and future life styles in reproduction of citizens living in Western democracies. It also includes studies on the genetic implications of abortion and the impact of congenital malformations on society. Section V deals with sex chromosome abnormalities; mass screening programs for inborn errors of metabolism; and ethical issues raised by advances in genetics.

Table of Contents


Participants

Foreword

Acknowledgements

Section I

Genetics and Civilization in Historical Perspective

Ongoing Human Evolution

Section II

Evidence of Genetic Change in Human Populations

Human Behavior, Genes, and Society

Section III

The Effects of Genetic Counselling

The Background of Couples Who Request Genetic Counselling

Section IV

Some Thoughts Concerning the Direction and Intensity of Natural Selection with Respect to Human Physical Health and Behavior Patterns in Industrial Welfare State Democracies

Genetic Implications of Abortion

Discussion

The Impact of Major Malformations on Society: Environmental versus Genetic Factors

Section V

Some Comments on the Significance of Sex Chromosome Abnormalities in Human Males

The Significance of Screening for Inborn Errors of Metabolism

Hereditary Anemias in Society and Prospects of Prevention

Ethical Issues Raised by Advances in Genetics

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
334
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1973
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323155502

Ian Porter

