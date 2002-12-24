Herbs in the Treatment of Children

Written by a leading practitioner in the field, this clear and practical guide describes the use of key Chinese and Western herbs in the treatment of childhood illnesses, focusing on methods of treatment that lead a child back to health rather than suppress symptoms. The book examines remedies used for a wide variety of common conditions and illnesses, and explores how to break the cycle of symptoms leading to a chronic condition. It conveys a solid understanding of the particular needs and unique aspects of treating children, at a level that is accessible to both the practitioner and the interested parent.