Herbs in the Treatment of Children
1st Edition
Leading a Child to Health
Description
Written by a leading practitioner in the field, this clear and practical guide describes the use of key Chinese and Western herbs in the treatment of childhood illnesses, focusing on methods of treatment that lead a child back to health rather than suppress symptoms. The book examines remedies used for a wide variety of common conditions and illnesses, and explores how to break the cycle of symptoms leading to a chronic condition. It conveys a solid understanding of the particular needs and unique aspects of treating children, at a level that is accessible to both the practitioner and the interested parent.
Key Features
- Presents a clear and accessible approach to the consideration of appropriate herbal remedies.
- Gives practical advice not only on remedies but other supportive measures as well.
- Discusses the causes and patterns of each illness to solidify the reader's understanding.
- Explores complications and dangers related to using herbs with children.
- Examines orthodox treatments that may be employed for each condition.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
Part 1. Basic Concepts
1. Energy and Health
2. Energetic Patterns of Illness
3. Diet
4. Fevers and Infectious Diseases
5. Echo Patterns
6. Stages of Growth and their Relation to Illness
7. Diagnosis
Part 2. Using Herbs
8. Administering Herbs
9. Materia Medica; Herbs; Homoeopathy; Massages
Part 3. The Treatment of Diseases
Section 1: Digestive
10. Constipation
11. Diarrhea
12. Colic
13. Regurgitation and Continued Vomiting
14. Poor Appetite
15. Food Allergies
Section 2: Infectious and respiratory
16. Fevers - Leading a Child through Fevers
17. Chronic Cough
18. Asthma
19. Acute Cough
Section 3: Childhood Diseases
20. Whooping Cough
21. Measles
22. Mumps
23. Immunizations – Preparation Before and Treatment of Side Effects
Section 4: Miscellaneous
24. Ear Infections
25. Sleeping Problems
26. Eczema
27. ADD and ADHD
Appendix 1 Calcium in Food
Appendix 2 The Functions of Some Herbs as Described in Chinese Texts
Glossary
Bibliography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2003
- Published:
- 24th December 2002
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702036385
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780443071638
About the Author
Julian Scott
Affiliations and Expertise
Reauville, France
Teresa Barlow
Affiliations and Expertise
Reauville, France