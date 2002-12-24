Herbs in the Treatment of Children - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443071638, 9780702036385

Herbs in the Treatment of Children

1st Edition

Leading a Child to Health

Authors: Julian Scott Teresa Barlow
eBook ISBN: 9780702036385
Paperback ISBN: 9780443071638
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 24th December 2002
Page Count: 304
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Written by a leading practitioner in the field, this clear and practical guide describes the use of key Chinese and Western herbs in the treatment of childhood illnesses, focusing on methods of treatment that lead a child back to health rather than suppress symptoms. The book examines remedies used for a wide variety of common conditions and illnesses, and explores how to break the cycle of symptoms leading to a chronic condition. It conveys a solid understanding of the particular needs and unique aspects of treating children, at a level that is accessible to both the practitioner and the interested parent.

Key Features

  • Presents a clear and accessible approach to the consideration of appropriate herbal remedies.
  • Gives practical advice not only on remedies but other supportive measures as well.
  • Discusses the causes and patterns of each illness to solidify the reader's understanding.
  • Explores complications and dangers related to using herbs with children.
  • Examines orthodox treatments that may be employed for each condition.

Table of Contents

Preface
Introduction

Part 1. Basic Concepts
1. Energy and Health
2. Energetic Patterns of Illness
3. Diet
4. Fevers and Infectious Diseases
5. Echo Patterns
6. Stages of Growth and their Relation to Illness
7. Diagnosis

Part 2. Using Herbs
8. Administering Herbs
9. Materia Medica; Herbs; Homoeopathy; Massages

Part 3. The Treatment of Diseases
Section 1: Digestive
10. Constipation
11. Diarrhea
12. Colic
13. Regurgitation and Continued Vomiting
14. Poor Appetite
15. Food Allergies
Section 2: Infectious and respiratory
16. Fevers - Leading a Child through Fevers
17. Chronic Cough
18. Asthma
19. Acute Cough
Section 3: Childhood Diseases
20. Whooping Cough
21. Measles
22. Mumps
23. Immunizations – Preparation Before and Treatment of Side Effects
Section 4: Miscellaneous
24. Ear Infections
25. Sleeping Problems
26. Eczema
27. ADD and ADHD

Appendix 1 Calcium in Food
Appendix 2 The Functions of Some Herbs as Described in Chinese Texts

Glossary
Bibliography

Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702036385
Paperback ISBN:
9780443071638

About the Author

Julian Scott

Affiliations and Expertise

Reauville, France

Teresa Barlow

Affiliations and Expertise

Reauville, France

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.