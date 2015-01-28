Herbs and Natural Supplements, 2-Volume set - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780729553841

Herbs and Natural Supplements, 2-Volume set

4th Edition

An Evidence-Based Guide

Authors: Lesley Braun Marc Cohen
Paperback ISBN: 9780729553841
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 28th January 2015
Page Count: 1614
Description

Herbs and Natural Supplements, 4th Edition: An evidence-based guide is an authoritative, evidence-based reference. This two volume resource is essential to the safe and effective use of herbal, nutritional and food supplements.

Volume 1:

The first volume provides a foundation of knowledge in the clinical practice of complementary medicine.

It emphasises safe practice with strategies to prevent adverse drug reactions, guidelines in assessing benefit, risk and harm and the evaluation of research.

Volume 2:

The second volume provides current, evidence-based monographs on the 132 most popular herbs, nutrients and food supplements.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive review of herbal medicine, clinical nutrition, aromatherapy, and food as medicine
  • Patient safety and wellness
  • Considerations in preoperative care and pregnancy
  • Use in the treatment of cancer
  • Herb/nutrient - drug interactions

    • Table of Contents

    Volume 1:
    Herbal and natural supplements
    1 Introduction to complementary medicine
    2 Introduction to herbal medicine
    3 Introduction to clinical nutrition
    4 Introduction to aromatherapy
    5 Introduction to food as medicine
    Clinical practice
    6 Introduction to the practice of integrative medicine
    7 Safety and complementary medicines
    8 Interactions with herbal and natural medicines
    9 Preoperative care: considerations
    10 Cancer and safety of complementary medicines
    11 Herbs and natural supplements in pregnancy
    12 Introduction to wellness

    Volume 2:
    Monograph Title:
    Adhatodha
    Albizzia
    Aloe vera
    Alpha lipoic acid
    Andrographis
    Astragalus
    Baical skullcap
    Bergamot
    Beta-carotene
    Bilberry
    Bitter melon
    Bitter Orange/citrus aurantium
    Black cohosh
    Brahmi
    Calcium
    Calendula
    Carnitine
    Celery
    Chaste tree (Vitex)
    Chickweed
    Chitosan
    Chondroitin
    Chromium
    Cinnamon
    Cloves
    Cocoa
    Coenzyme Q10
    Colostrum
    Coriolus versicolor
    Cranberry
    Creatine
    Damiana
    Dandelion
    Devil’s claw
    Dunaliella salina
    Echinacea
    Elder
    Eucalyptus
    Fenugreek
    Feverfew
    Fish oils
    Flaxseed oil
    Folate
    Garlic
    Gentian
    Ginger
    Ginkgo biloba
    Ginseng - Korean
    Globe artichoke
    Glucosamine
    Goji
    Goldenrod
    Goldenseal
    Grapeseed
    Green tea
    Guarana
    Gymnema
    Hawthorn
    Honey
    Hops
    Horse chestnut
    Horseradish
    Iodine
    Iron
    Kava
    L-arginine
    Lavender
    Lemon balm
    L-Glutamine
    Licorice
    L-Lysine
    Lutein and zeaxanthin
    Maca
    Magnesium
    Meadowsweet
    Mullein
    Myrrh
    New Zealand green-lipped mussel
    Nigella
    Noni
    Oats
    Passionflower
    Pelargonium
    Peppermint
    Perilla
    Policosanol
    Prebiotics
    Probiotics
    Psyllium
    Pygeum
    Quercetin
    Raspberry leaf
    Red clover
    Red rice yeast extract
    Rhodiola
    Rosehip
    Rosemary
    S-Adenosyl-L-methionine (SAMe)
    Saffron
    Sage
    Saw palmetto
    Schisandra
    Selenium
    Shark cartilage
    Shatavari
    Siberian Ginseng
    Slippery elm
    Soy
    St John’s Wort
    St Mary’s thistle
    Stinging nettle
    Taurine
    Tea tree
    Thyme
    Tribulus
    Tulsi
    Turmeric
    Tyrosine
    Valerian
    Vitamin A
    Vitamin B1
    Vitamin B12
    Vitamin B2 - Riboflavin
    Vitamin B5 - Pantothenic acid
    Vitamin B6
    Vitamin C
    Vitamin D
    Vitamin E
    Wild Yam
    Willowbark
    Withania
    Zinc

    About the Author

    Lesley Braun

    Dr Lesley Braun is a registered pharmacist and naturopath. She holds a PhD from RMIT University, Melbourne, Australia, in which she investigated the integration of complementary medicine into hospitals in Victoria. Dr Braun is an Adjunct associate Professor of Integrative Medicine at the National Institute of Complementary Medicine at the University of Western Sydney in Australia. NICM provides leadership and support for strategically directed research into complementary medicine and translation of evidence into clinical practice and relevant policy to benefit the health of all Australians.

    Dr Braun serves on the Australian Therapeutic Goods Advisory Council which oversees the implementation of TGA reforms and provides general strategic guidance to the TGA, advice on relationships and communication with stakeholders. She is also on the executive for the Complementary and Integrative Therapies interest group of the Clinical Oncology Society of Australia and an advisory board member to the Australasian Integrative Medicine Association. As of 2014, she is also the Director of Blackmore’s Institute, the academic and professional arm of Blackmores, which entails engaging with a broad range of academics, government and industry bodies and overseeing a comprehensive academic and research program.

    Since 1996 she has authored numerous chapters for books and more than 100 articles, and since 2000 has written regular columns for the Australian Journal of Pharmacy and the Journal of Complementary Medicine. She lectures to medical students at Monash University and to chiropractic students at RMIT University, and is regularly invited to present at national and international conferences about evidence-based complementary medicine, drug interactions, complementary medicine safety and her own clinical research.

    Her role as the main author of Herbs and Natural Supplements — An Evidence-based Guide represents a continuation of a life-long goal to integrate evidence-based complementary medicine into standard practice and improve patient outcomes safely and effectively.

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Associate Professor of Integrative Medicine (Hon) National institute of Complementary Medicine, University of Western Sydney, NSW, Australia Senior Research Fellow (Hon), Monash/Alfred Psychiatric Research Centre, VIC, Australia

    Marc Cohen

    Professor Marc Cohen is one of Australia’s pioneers of integrative and holistic medicine who has made significant impacts on education, research, clinical practice and policy. He is a medical doctor and Professor of Health Sciences at RMIT University where he leads postgraduate Wellness Programs and supervises research into wellness and holistic health including research on yoga, meditation, nutrition, herbal medicine, acupuncture, lifestyle and the health impact of pesticides, organic food and detoxification. Prof Cohen sits on the Board of a number of national and international associations including the Australasian Integrative Medicine Association, the Global Spa and Wellness Summit and the Australasian Spa and Wellness Association, as well as serving on the Editorial Board of several international peer-reviewed journals. Prof Cohen has published more than 80 peer-reviewed journal articles and co-edited the text ‘Understanding the Global Spa Industry’, along with more than 10 other books on holistic approaches to health. He is a frequent speaker at many national and international conferences where he delivers inspiring, informative and uplifting presentations. His impact on the field has been recognised by four consecutive RMIT Media Star Awards as well as the inaugural Award for Leadership and Collaboration from the National Institute of Complementary Medicine.

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Professor at School of Health Sciences, RMIT University, Melbourne

