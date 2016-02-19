Herbicide Resistance in Weeds and Crops

Table of Contents



Contents

Preface

Why Get Resistance? It Can Be Prevented Or Delated

Distribution And Seriousness of Herbicide-Resistant Weed Infestations Worldwide

The Development of Herbicide-Resistant Populations of Alopecurus Myosuroides (Black-Grass) In England

Resistance to Herbicides in Annual Ryegrass (Louum Rigidum) In Australia

The Occurrence of Trifluralin Resistant Setaria Viridis (Green Foxtail) in Western Canada

Paraquat Resistance in Japan

Chloroplastic Resistance of Weeds to Triazines in Europe

Mutation For Triazine Resistance Within Susceptible Populations of Chenopodium Album L.

Sulfontlurea Herbicide-Resistant Weeds: Discovery, Distribution, Biology, Mechanism And Management

Managing Herbicide Resistance Through Fitness and Gene Flow

The Molecular Basis of Resistance of Photosystem II Inhibitors

Mechanisms of Paraquat Tolerance

Dinitroaniline Resistance in Eleusine Indica May Be Due to Hyperstabilised Microtubules

Mechanisms of Resistance to Acetolactate Synthase/Acetohydroxyacid Synthase Inhibitors

Differential Inhibition of Plant Acetyl Coa Carboxylase-The Biochemical Basis For The Selectivity of the Aryloxyphenoxypropanoate and Cyclohexanedione Herbicides

Cytochrome P450 and Herbicide Resistance

Glutathione and Glucoside Formation in Herbicide Selectivity

The Role of Compartmentation of Herbicides and Their Metabolites In Resistance Mechanisms

Synergists to Combat Herbicide Resistance

Enhancement of Crop Tolerance To Herbicides With Chemical Safeners

The Genetical Analysis And Exploitation of Differential Responses to Herbicides In Crop Species

Herbicide Tolerance in The Graminaceae - A Plant Breeder's View

In Vitro Techniques For The Selection of Herbicide Resistance

Molecular Analysis of Sulfonylurea Herbicide-Resistant ALS Genes

Engineering of Glufosinate Resistance And Evaluation Under Field Conditions

Opportunities For Introducing Herbicide-Resistant Crops

Assessment of The Hazards From Genetically Engineered Plants: The Work of The Advisory Committee On Genetic Manipulation Intentional Introduction Sub-Committee

Herbicide Resistance in Weeds And Crops, Progress and Prospects

Abstracts of Posters

Synergised Mtcohkrbicides - Potential Agents For Controlling Herbicide-Resistant Weeds

Herbicide-Resistant Weeds and Alternative Control Measures in Yugoslavia

Relationship Between Light Intensity and Growth Parameters in Triazine-Resistant Amaranthus Hybridus and A. Blitoides

In Vitro Selection of Herbicide-Tolerant Variants of Wheat

Initial Effects of the Herbicide Mecoprop On Photosynthesis and Transpiration By A Mecoprop-Resistant Biotype of Stellaria Media

Triazole, Triazine, Triazinone and Phenylurea Resistance in Annual Ryegrass (Lolium Rigidum)

Control of Herbicide Resistant Black-Grass with Herbicide Mixtures Containing Tridiphane

Study of the Growth of Herbicide-Resistant Black-Grass Populations

Cross-Resistance of Poa Annua Biotypes to Paraquat and Triazines

Is Mecoprop-Resistance in Chickweed Due to Altered Auxin Sensitivity?

Escape of Herbicide Resistance Gene From Transgenic Crops

Luminescence and Fluorescence Study of Photosystem II Electron Transfer In Triazine Resistant Mutants of Weed Plants. Comparison With Herbicide Resistant Mutants From Ctanobacteria

Comparative Metabolism of Cinnamic Acid and Bentazon By Soybean, Rice And Velvetleaf (Abuulon Theophrasti) Cultured Cells

Intra-Specific Variation of Gauum Aparine To Fluoxypyr From A Range of Sites In Europe

On The Mechanisms of Resistance to Aryloxyphenoxypropionate, Cyclohexanedione and Sulfonylurea Herbicides in Annual Ryegrass (Lolium Rigidum)

Non-Plastid Resistance to Diuron in Triazine-Resistant Weed Biotypes

The Occurrence of Herbicide-Resistant Weeds in Treated Strips In Orchards

Effect of Heat and Herbicide Stress in Cultured Soybean Cells

Inheritance of Sulfonylurea Herbicide Resistance in Prickly Lettuce (Lactuca Serriola) and Domestic Lettuce (Lactuca Sativa)

Use of Chlorophyll Fluorescence to Study the Distribution of Photosystem II Inhibiting Herbicides in Leaves

Differential Responses of Wheats and Rye to A Sulfonylurea Herbicide

Occurrence of Cytochrome P450 Mono-Oxygenases in The Metabolism Of Chlorotoluron By Wheat Microsomes

Arthrobacter Sp. Ni 86/21 Against Phytotoxicity of Thiocarbamate Herbicides

Safeners From Corn

Investigation of Simazine, Linuron and Trifluralin Resistant and Susceptible Weed Species In Bulgaria

Effects of the Herbicide Safener Naphthalic Anhydride On the Growth of A Zea Mays L. Cell Suspension Culture: Interaction with the Herbicide Metsulfuron-Methyl and 2,4-D

Diquat Resistance in Paraquat/Atrazine Coresistant Conyza Canadensis

Herbicide Resistance In Weeds In New Zealand

Comparison of Triazine-Resistant and -Susceptible Biotypes of Solanum Nigrum

Characterisation of Triazine-Resistant Populations of Amaranthus Cruentus

Glyphosate and Microspore Viability in Bras5ica Napus

Isolation of Atrazine-Resistant Cell Lines and Regeneration of Plantlets in Cicer Arietinum (L)

Nodulation and Yield of Beans (Phaseolus Vulgaris L.) Show Differential Tolerance to Pre-Energence Herbicides

Comparison of the Photosynthetic Capacity and Chlorophyll Fluorescence For Triazine-Resistant And -Susceptible Chenopod1um Album L.

The Genetical Analysis and Exploitation of Differential Responses To Herbicides In Crop Species

The Influence of Nitrogen Forms On the Growth, Photosynthesis and Chloroplast Activity of Triazine-Resistant and -Susceptible Plants of Erigeron Canadensis L.

Investigation of the Selectivity Mechanism of Plants to the Herbicide, Clomazone

Population Shifts Following Chemical Herbicide Applications to Wheat Fields

Characterization of Cyclohexanedione and Aryloxyphenoxy-Proprionate-Tolerant Maize Mutants Selected From Tissue Culture

Xenobiotic Metabolism in Higher Plants: Aryl Hydroxylation of Diclofop Bt a Cytochrome P450 Enzyme From Wheat Microsomes

Participants In The Symposium

Subject Index

