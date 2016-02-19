Herbicide Resistance in Weeds and Crops
Herbicide Resistance in Weeds and Crops is a collection of papers presented at the 11th Long Ashton International Symposium in September 1989. The said symposium is held to study about the increasing incidence of herbicide-resistant weeds and the consideration of the production of herbicide-resistant crops. The book includes studies that suggest the delay and prevention of herbicide resistance; the gravity of the infestation of different herbicide-resistant weed; the management of herbicide resistance; and the mechanisms of herbicide tolerance. Also covered in the book are the improvement of different herbicides, as well as the prospective development of genetically engineered herbicide-resistant plants. Botanists, biochemists, and farmers would greatly benefit from the text, especially those who would like to explore and study the phenomenon.
Preface
Why Get Resistance? It Can Be Prevented Or Delated
Distribution And Seriousness of Herbicide-Resistant Weed Infestations Worldwide
The Development of Herbicide-Resistant Populations of Alopecurus Myosuroides (Black-Grass) In England
Resistance to Herbicides in Annual Ryegrass (Louum Rigidum) In Australia
The Occurrence of Trifluralin Resistant Setaria Viridis (Green Foxtail) in Western Canada
Paraquat Resistance in Japan
Chloroplastic Resistance of Weeds to Triazines in Europe
Mutation For Triazine Resistance Within Susceptible Populations of Chenopodium Album L.
Sulfontlurea Herbicide-Resistant Weeds: Discovery, Distribution, Biology, Mechanism And Management
Managing Herbicide Resistance Through Fitness and Gene Flow
The Molecular Basis of Resistance of Photosystem II Inhibitors
Mechanisms of Paraquat Tolerance
Dinitroaniline Resistance in Eleusine Indica May Be Due to Hyperstabilised Microtubules
Mechanisms of Resistance to Acetolactate Synthase/Acetohydroxyacid Synthase Inhibitors
Differential Inhibition of Plant Acetyl Coa Carboxylase-The Biochemical Basis For The Selectivity of the Aryloxyphenoxypropanoate and Cyclohexanedione Herbicides
Cytochrome P450 and Herbicide Resistance
Glutathione and Glucoside Formation in Herbicide Selectivity
The Role of Compartmentation of Herbicides and Their Metabolites In Resistance Mechanisms
Synergists to Combat Herbicide Resistance
Enhancement of Crop Tolerance To Herbicides With Chemical Safeners
The Genetical Analysis And Exploitation of Differential Responses to Herbicides In Crop Species
Herbicide Tolerance in The Graminaceae - A Plant Breeder's View
In Vitro Techniques For The Selection of Herbicide Resistance
Molecular Analysis of Sulfonylurea Herbicide-Resistant ALS Genes
Engineering of Glufosinate Resistance And Evaluation Under Field Conditions
Opportunities For Introducing Herbicide-Resistant Crops
Assessment of The Hazards From Genetically Engineered Plants: The Work of The Advisory Committee On Genetic Manipulation Intentional Introduction Sub-Committee
Herbicide Resistance in Weeds And Crops, Progress and Prospects
Abstracts of Posters
Synergised Mtcohkrbicides - Potential Agents For Controlling Herbicide-Resistant Weeds
Herbicide-Resistant Weeds and Alternative Control Measures in Yugoslavia
Relationship Between Light Intensity and Growth Parameters in Triazine-Resistant Amaranthus Hybridus and A. Blitoides
In Vitro Selection of Herbicide-Tolerant Variants of Wheat
Initial Effects of the Herbicide Mecoprop On Photosynthesis and Transpiration By A Mecoprop-Resistant Biotype of Stellaria Media
Triazole, Triazine, Triazinone and Phenylurea Resistance in Annual Ryegrass (Lolium Rigidum)
Control of Herbicide Resistant Black-Grass with Herbicide Mixtures Containing Tridiphane
Study of the Growth of Herbicide-Resistant Black-Grass Populations
Cross-Resistance of Poa Annua Biotypes to Paraquat and Triazines
Is Mecoprop-Resistance in Chickweed Due to Altered Auxin Sensitivity?
Escape of Herbicide Resistance Gene From Transgenic Crops
Luminescence and Fluorescence Study of Photosystem II Electron Transfer In Triazine Resistant Mutants of Weed Plants. Comparison With Herbicide Resistant Mutants From Ctanobacteria
Comparative Metabolism of Cinnamic Acid and Bentazon By Soybean, Rice And Velvetleaf (Abuulon Theophrasti) Cultured Cells
Intra-Specific Variation of Gauum Aparine To Fluoxypyr From A Range of Sites In Europe
On The Mechanisms of Resistance to Aryloxyphenoxypropionate, Cyclohexanedione and Sulfonylurea Herbicides in Annual Ryegrass (Lolium Rigidum)
Non-Plastid Resistance to Diuron in Triazine-Resistant Weed Biotypes
The Occurrence of Herbicide-Resistant Weeds in Treated Strips In Orchards
Effect of Heat and Herbicide Stress in Cultured Soybean Cells
Inheritance of Sulfonylurea Herbicide Resistance in Prickly Lettuce (Lactuca Serriola) and Domestic Lettuce (Lactuca Sativa)
Use of Chlorophyll Fluorescence to Study the Distribution of Photosystem II Inhibiting Herbicides in Leaves
Differential Responses of Wheats and Rye to A Sulfonylurea Herbicide
Occurrence of Cytochrome P450 Mono-Oxygenases in The Metabolism Of Chlorotoluron By Wheat Microsomes
Arthrobacter Sp. Ni 86/21 Against Phytotoxicity of Thiocarbamate Herbicides
Safeners From Corn
Investigation of Simazine, Linuron and Trifluralin Resistant and Susceptible Weed Species In Bulgaria
Effects of the Herbicide Safener Naphthalic Anhydride On the Growth of A Zea Mays L. Cell Suspension Culture: Interaction with the Herbicide Metsulfuron-Methyl and 2,4-D
Diquat Resistance in Paraquat/Atrazine Coresistant Conyza Canadensis
Herbicide Resistance In Weeds In New Zealand
Comparison of Triazine-Resistant and -Susceptible Biotypes of Solanum Nigrum
Characterisation of Triazine-Resistant Populations of Amaranthus Cruentus
Glyphosate and Microspore Viability in Bras5ica Napus
Isolation of Atrazine-Resistant Cell Lines and Regeneration of Plantlets in Cicer Arietinum (L)
Nodulation and Yield of Beans (Phaseolus Vulgaris L.) Show Differential Tolerance to Pre-Energence Herbicides
Comparison of the Photosynthetic Capacity and Chlorophyll Fluorescence For Triazine-Resistant And -Susceptible Chenopod1um Album L.
The Genetical Analysis and Exploitation of Differential Responses To Herbicides In Crop Species
The Influence of Nitrogen Forms On the Growth, Photosynthesis and Chloroplast Activity of Triazine-Resistant and -Susceptible Plants of Erigeron Canadensis L.
Investigation of the Selectivity Mechanism of Plants to the Herbicide, Clomazone
Population Shifts Following Chemical Herbicide Applications to Wheat Fields
Characterization of Cyclohexanedione and Aryloxyphenoxy-Proprionate-Tolerant Maize Mutants Selected From Tissue Culture
Xenobiotic Metabolism in Higher Plants: Aryl Hydroxylation of Diclofop Bt a Cytochrome P450 Enzyme From Wheat Microsomes
Participants In The Symposium
Subject Index
