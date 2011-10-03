Hepatology Update: Current Management and New Therapies, An Issue of Gastroenterology Clinics, Volume 40-3
Authors: David Sass
This issue will provide gastroenterologists with the most current information on clinical matters in hepatology and serves as an update to the last issue. Articles address the spectrum of matters involving the liver, including Hepatitis C, Hepatitis B, alcoholic Hepatitis, hemochromatosis, varices, liver transplantation, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, liver failure, and hepatic fibrosis.
Jefferson University
