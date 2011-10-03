Hepatology Update: Current Management and New Therapies, An Issue of Gastroenterology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455710966

Hepatology Update: Current Management and New Therapies, An Issue of Gastroenterology Clinics, Volume 40-3

1st Edition

Authors: David Sass
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455710966
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 3rd October 2011
Description

This issue will provide gastroenterologists with the most current information on clinical matters in hepatology and serves as an update to the last issue. Articles address the spectrum of matters involving the liver, including Hepatitis C, Hepatitis B, alcoholic Hepatitis, hemochromatosis, varices, liver transplantation, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, liver failure, and hepatic fibrosis.

About the Authors

David Sass Author

Jefferson University

