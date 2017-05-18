Hepatology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 47-3

This issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, with Editor Dr. Jonathan Lidbury, focuses on Hepatology. Article topics include: Laboratory evaluation of the liver; Getting the most out of liver biopsy; Hemostatic disorders associated with hepatobiliary disease; Acute liver injury; Canine copper associated chronic hepatitis; Canine idiopathic chronic hepatitis; Feline hepatic lipidosis; Hepatobiliary neoplasia in dogs and cats; Diagnostic imaging of the hepatobiliary system; Hepatic encephalopathy; Canine idiopathic chronic hepatitis; Feline cholangitis.