Hepatology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323528689, 9780323528696

Hepatology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, Volume 47-3

1st Edition

Authors: Jonathan Lidbury
eBook ISBN: 9780323528696
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323528689
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 18th May 2017
Description

This issue of  Veterinary Clinics of North America: Small Animal Practice, with Editor Dr. Jonathan Lidbury, focuses on Hepatology. Article topics include: Laboratory evaluation of the liver; Getting the most out of liver biopsy; Hemostatic disorders associated with hepatobiliary disease; Acute liver injury; Canine copper associated chronic hepatitis; Canine idiopathic chronic hepatitis; Feline hepatic lipidosis; Hepatobiliary neoplasia in dogs and cats; Diagnostic imaging of the hepatobiliary system; Hepatic encephalopathy; Canine idiopathic chronic hepatitis; Feline cholangitis.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323528696
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323528689

About the Authors

Jonathan Lidbury Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Texas A&M University

