Hepatocellular Cancer, Cholangiocarcinoma, and Metastatic Tumors of the Liver, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 24-1

This issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, edited by Dr. Lawrence Wagman, is devoted to Hepatocellular Cancer, Cholangiocarcinoma, and Metastatic Tumors of the Liver. Articles in this issue include: Epidemiology of Hepatomas; Risk Modeling: disease prevalence, outcome from treatment; Imaging; Resection techniques; Ablation techniques; Complications of interventions; Trans-arterial chemo-embolization (TACE); Continuous hepatic artery infusion (CHAI); Selective interstitial radiation therapy (SIRT) and External beam radiation therapy (EBRT); Systemic chemotherapy of HCC and Cholangiocarcinoma; and Systemic chemotherapy and CRC metastases.