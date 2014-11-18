Hepatocellular Cancer, Cholangiocarcinoma, and Metastatic Tumors of the Liver, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 24-1
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, edited by Dr. Lawrence Wagman, is devoted to Hepatocellular Cancer, Cholangiocarcinoma, and Metastatic Tumors of the Liver. Articles in this issue include: Epidemiology of Hepatomas; Risk Modeling: disease prevalence, outcome from treatment; Imaging; Resection techniques; Ablation techniques; Complications of interventions; Trans-arterial chemo-embolization (TACE); Continuous hepatic artery infusion (CHAI); Selective interstitial radiation therapy (SIRT) and External beam radiation therapy (EBRT); Systemic chemotherapy of HCC and Cholangiocarcinoma; and Systemic chemotherapy and CRC metastases.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 18th November 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323342049
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323341868
About the Authors
Lawrence Wagman Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Executive Medical Director, St. Joseph Hospital Cancer Institute and Cancer Center