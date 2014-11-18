Hepatocellular Cancer, Cholangiocarcinoma, and Metastatic Tumors of the Liver, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323341868, 9780323342049

Hepatocellular Cancer, Cholangiocarcinoma, and Metastatic Tumors of the Liver, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 24-1

1st Edition

Authors: Lawrence Wagman
eBook ISBN: 9780323342049
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323341868
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 18th November 2014
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, edited by Dr. Lawrence Wagman, is devoted to Hepatocellular Cancer, Cholangiocarcinoma, and Metastatic Tumors of the Liver. Articles in this issue include: Epidemiology of Hepatomas; Risk Modeling: disease prevalence, outcome from treatment; Imaging; Resection techniques; Ablation techniques; Complications of interventions; Trans-arterial chemo-embolization (TACE); Continuous hepatic artery infusion (CHAI); Selective interstitial radiation therapy (SIRT) and External beam radiation therapy (EBRT); Systemic chemotherapy of HCC and Cholangiocarcinoma; and Systemic chemotherapy and CRC metastases.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323342049
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323341868

About the Authors

Lawrence Wagman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Executive Medical Director, St. Joseph Hospital Cancer Institute and Cancer Center

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.