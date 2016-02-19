Hepatic Plasma Proteins: Mechanisms of Function and Regulation covers the mechanisms of function, inherited variation, and regulation of genes encoding the plasma proteins synthesized in the liver. The book discusses the physiological and clinical implications of human plasma protein abnormalities; the acute-phase reactants; and the variety of human plasma proteinase inhibitors. The text also describes the plasma protein vehicles (transferrin, ceruloplasmin, transthyretin, haptoglobin, hemopexin, and the vitamin D binding protein), as well as cytokines and transcription factors involved in the regulatory process. The protein and gene anatomies are discussed in terms of evolutionary relationships and genetic variations, especially those with mutations causing clinical manifestations. The book also encompasses the mechanisms responsible for tissue specific and developmental expression of plasma protein genes. Geneticists, biochemists, molecular biologists, physicians, and other students of biology will find the book invaluable.

Table of Contents



Preface

1Â· Physiological and Clinical Implications of Human Plasma Protein Abnormalities

I. Coagulation Factors

A. Fibrinogen (factor I)

B. Prothrombin, factors VII, IX, and X, protein C, and protein S

C. Factors V and VIII

D. Factors XI, XII, and XIII

II. Plasma Protease Inhibitors

A. Antithrombin III

B. Heparin cofactor II

C. Cl inhibitor (C1NH)

III. Complement Factors

A. Complement cascade and evolutionary groups

B. Inherited defects of complement components

IV. Apolipoproteins

A. Evolutionary groups of apolipoproteins

B. Inherited defects of apolipoproteins

2Â· Acute-Phase Reactants

I. The Î±1-Acid Glycoprotein

A. Protein structure and function

B. Genetic variations

C. Evolution

D. Anatomy of the AGP genes

E. Tissue specific expression

F. Modulation of AGP by the acute-phase reaction and hormones

G. Developmental expression

II. C-Reactive Protein

A. Structure of the CRP and gene

B. Transcriptional regulation

C. Human CRP genes in transgenic mice

III. Serum Amyloid Protein

A. SAP and gene structure

B. Tissue deposits of SAP

C. Gene expression

IV. Serum Amyloid A

A. Protein and gene structure

B. Acute-phase reaction, aging, and amyloid formation

C. Function

D. Expression and regulation

V. Complement3

A. C3 protein and gene structure

B. Evolution

C. Regulation of expression of C3

VI. Î±2-HS-Glycoprotein

A. Protein structure

B. AHSG homologies

C. Tissue specific expression

D. AHSG in bone and development

E. Negative acute-phase reactant

VII. Albumin

A. Protein and gene structure

B. Gene regulation and the acute-phase reaction

C. Human genetic variations

3Â· Plasma Proteinase Inhibitors

I. Variety of Human Plasma Proteinase Inhibitors

A. Î±1-Antichymotrypsin

B. Î±2-Macroglobulin

C. Inter-Î± trypsin inhibitor

II. Î±1-Antitrypsin

A. Protein structure and function

B. Genetic variation

C. Biological implications of Î±1-antitrypsin variants

D. Evolution

E. Anatomy of the PI gene

F. Tissue specific and developmental expression

4. Plasma Protein Vehicles

I. Transferrin

A. Protein structure, evolution, and function

B. Genetic variants

C. Anatomy of the gene

D. Gene expression

II. Ceruloplasmin

A. Protein structure and evolution

B. Function

C. Anatomy of the gene

D. Gene expression

III. Transthyretin and the Retinol Binding Protein

A. Structure of transthyretin and retinol binding proteins and their genes

B. Familial amyloidotic polyneuropathy mutations

C. Gene regulation

D. Tissue specific expression and expression in transgenic mice

IV. Haptoglobin

A. Protein structure

B. Haptoglobin gene structure

C. Expression of the HP gene

V. Hemopexin

A. Protein and gene structure

B. Gene expression

VI. Vitamin D Binding Protein

A. Protein and gene structure

B. Evolutionary studies

C. Gene expression

5. Biochemical Regulators: Cytokines and Transcription Factors

I. Cytokines Regulate Changes in Plasma Protein Synthesis

A. Interleukin-6

B. Interleukin-11

C. Leukemia inhibitory factor

D. Interleukin-1

E. Tumor necrosis factor

F. Transforming growth factor ÃŸ

G. Interferons

II. Transcription Factors in the Nucleus Regulate Plasma Protein Gene Expression by Binding to Specific DNA Sequences

A. Helix-turn-helix

B. Zinc finger

C. Leucine zipper

III. Transcription Factors Interact with DNA Sequences of Plasma Protein Genes

A. IL-6DBP (IL-6 NF; LAP; NF-6)

B. IL-6-RE-BP (class 2) (LIF-RE)

C. HNF1 (APF; LFB1; HP1; HS; AFP)

D. HNF2(LF-A1)

E. HNF3

F. HNF4

G. C/EBP

H. NF1/CTF

I. NF-BA1

J. NFKB

K. Sp1

L. AP-1

M. DBP

N.CREB

0. NF-Y (ACF)

References

Index

