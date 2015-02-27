PART 1: FUNDAMENTALS OF HEMODYNAMIC MONITORING

1. Physiological Principles of Hemodynamic Monitoring

2. Physical Assessment and Hemodynamic Monitoring

3. Arterial Pressure Monitoring

4. Central Venous Pressure Monitoring

5. Pulmonary Artery Pressure and Thermodilution Cardiac Output Monitoring

6. Oxygenation and Acid Base Balance Monitoring

7. Venous Oxygen Saturation Monitoring

8. Capnography in Clinical Practice

9. Vasoactive Medications

PART 2: NON-INVASIVE AND MINIMALLY INVASIVE HEMODYNAMIC MONITORING

10. Doppler Hemodynamic Monitoring

11. Non-Invasive and Minimally Invasive Hemodynamic Monitoring: Ultrasound-Based Technologies

12. Arterial Waveform and Pressure-Based Technologies

13. Implantable Hemodynamic Monitoring

PART 3: CLINICAL APPLICATIONS OF HEMODYNAMIC MONITORING

14. Hemodynamics of Mechanical Ventilation and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

15. Hemodynamic Impact of Mechanical Circulatory Support

16. Hemodynamic Management Following Cardiac Surgery

17. Hemodynamic Management in Heart Failure and Cardiogenic Shock

18. Hemodynamics of Acute Right Heart Failure and Pulmonary Hypertension

19. Hemodynamic Management in Hypovolemia and Trauma

20. Hemodynamic Management of Sepsis

21. Hemodynamic Management in Neurocritical Care

22. Goal-Directed Hemodynamic Therapy

