Hematopoietic Stem Cell Niche, Volume 1
1st Edition
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Stroma Cell Niche Regulation During HSC Development
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The AGM Hematopoietic Microenvironment
- 3 The FL and Placenta Hematopoietic Microenvironments
- 4 Extracting the Molecular Core of the HSPC Niche
- 5 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Two: The Evolvement of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Niches
- Abstract
- 1 The Origin of HSC Niche Concept
- 2 Relocation of HSCs During Development
- 3 The Identification of HSC Niches
- 4 BM Niches for HSC Regeneration
- 5 HSC Niches Beyond BM
- 6 Mature Hematopoietic Cells as HSC Niche
- 7 Perspective
Chapter Three: The Role of the CNS in the Regulation of HSCs
- Abstract
- 1 The Autonomic Nervous System
- 2 Neural Contributions to Hematopoiesis: Multiple and From Development
- 3 Parasympathetic Innervation of Lymphoid Organs
- 4 Sympathetic Innervation of Lymphoid Organs
- 5 Toward Functionally Defining the Adrenergic Regulation of Hematopoiesis
- 6 Day–Night Oscillations of Hematopoiesis
- 7 Sympathetic Signaling in Hematological Malignancies
- 8 Sensory Innervation of Lymphoid Organs
- 9 Conclusions and Futures Perspectives
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Four: Imaging the Hematopoietic Stem Cell Niche
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Experimental Models Allowing Visualization of HSCs
- 3 Experimental Models Allowing Visualization of BM Niches
- 4 Optical Microscopy Approaches
- 5 Imaging HSC Niches: From 2D to 3D Samples
- 6 Intravital Microscopy
- 7 Emerging Approaches in IVM
- 8 Imaging Human HSCs
- 9 Imaging HSC Niches in Other Model Organisms
- 10 Conclusion
- Acknowledgments
Chapter Five: Mechanisms of Hematopoietic Stem and Progenitor Cells Bone Marrow Homing and Mobilization
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Getting HSPC in the BM Niche (HSPC Homing)
- 3 Getting HSPC Out of the BM Niche (HSPC Mobilization)
- 4 Summary and Concluding Remarks
Chapter Six: Alterations of HSC Niche in Myeloid Malignancies
- Abstract
- 1 Location and Cellular Components of Normal Stem Cell Niche
- 2 Stem Cell Niche Alteration in Myeloid Disorders
- 3 Future Perspectives
Chapter Seven: Targeting the Bone Marrow Niche in Hematological Malignancies
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Targeting the BMM for the Treatment of Hematological Malignancies
- 3 Conclusions
Description
Hematopoietic Stem Cell Niche focuses on an individual organ, looking at the stem cells in the organ itself (if they exist), their niches, and how to use them alongside relevant methods and protocols. This series addresses stem cells during development, homeostasis, and disease/injury of the respective organs, presenting new developments, such as new data on disease and clinical applications. Specific chapters delve into the evolution of hematopoietic stem cell niches, the role of CNS in the regulation of HSCs, and targeting the bone marrow niche in hematological malignancies. In addition, video content illustrates protocols, transplantation techniques, and work with mice.
Key Features
- Explores not only reviews of research, but also shares methods, protocols, and transplantation techniques
- Contains video content to illustrate such areas as protocols, transplantation techniques, and work with mice
- Each volume concentrates on one organ, making this a unique publication
Readership
Academic Researchers, Research scientists and graduate students in universities, industry and government
Details
- No. of pages:
- 186
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 16th March 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128113752
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128113769
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Dominique Bonnet-Zamponi
Dominique Bonnet is a Senior Group Leader at the Francis Crick Institute. She is also Professor at the University College of London and a Senior Lecturer at the Institute of Child Health.
Affiliations and Expertise
Francis Crick Institute, London, UK
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.