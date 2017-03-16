COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option.
Hematopoietic Stem Cell Niche - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128113752, 9780128113769

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Niche, Volume 1

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Dominique Bonnet-Zamponi
Paperback ISBN: 9780128113752
eBook ISBN: 9780128113769
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th March 2017
Page Count: 186
Table of Contents

Chapter One: Stroma Cell Niche Regulation During HSC Development

  • Abstract
  • 1 Introduction
  • 2 The AGM Hematopoietic Microenvironment
  • 3 The FL and Placenta Hematopoietic Microenvironments
  • 4 Extracting the Molecular Core of the HSPC Niche
  • 5 Conclusion
  • Acknowledgments

Chapter Two: The Evolvement of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Niches

  • Abstract
  • 1 The Origin of HSC Niche Concept
  • 2 Relocation of HSCs During Development
  • 3 The Identification of HSC Niches
  • 4 BM Niches for HSC Regeneration
  • 5 HSC Niches Beyond BM
  • 6 Mature Hematopoietic Cells as HSC Niche
  • 7 Perspective

Chapter Three: The Role of the CNS in the Regulation of HSCs

  • Abstract
  • 1 The Autonomic Nervous System
  • 2 Neural Contributions to Hematopoiesis: Multiple and From Development
  • 3 Parasympathetic Innervation of Lymphoid Organs
  • 4 Sympathetic Innervation of Lymphoid Organs
  • 5 Toward Functionally Defining the Adrenergic Regulation of Hematopoiesis
  • 6 Day–Night Oscillations of Hematopoiesis
  • 7 Sympathetic Signaling in Hematological Malignancies
  • 8 Sensory Innervation of Lymphoid Organs
  • 9 Conclusions and Futures Perspectives
  • Acknowledgments

Chapter Four: Imaging the Hematopoietic Stem Cell Niche

  • Abstract
  • 1 Introduction
  • 2 Experimental Models Allowing Visualization of HSCs
  • 3 Experimental Models Allowing Visualization of BM Niches
  • 4 Optical Microscopy Approaches
  • 5 Imaging HSC Niches: From 2D to 3D Samples
  • 6 Intravital Microscopy
  • 7 Emerging Approaches in IVM
  • 8 Imaging Human HSCs
  • 9 Imaging HSC Niches in Other Model Organisms
  • 10 Conclusion
  • Acknowledgments

Chapter Five: Mechanisms of Hematopoietic Stem and Progenitor Cells Bone Marrow Homing and Mobilization

  • Abstract
  • 1 Introduction
  • 2 Getting HSPC in the BM Niche (HSPC Homing)
  • 3 Getting HSPC Out of the BM Niche (HSPC Mobilization)
  • 4 Summary and Concluding Remarks

Chapter Six: Alterations of HSC Niche in Myeloid Malignancies

  • Abstract
  • 1 Location and Cellular Components of Normal Stem Cell Niche
  • 2 Stem Cell Niche Alteration in Myeloid Disorders
  • 3 Future Perspectives

Chapter Seven: Targeting the Bone Marrow Niche in Hematological Malignancies

  • Abstract
  • 1 Introduction
  • 2 Targeting the BMM for the Treatment of Hematological Malignancies
  • 3 Conclusions

Description

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Niche focuses on an individual organ, looking at the stem cells in the organ itself (if they exist), their niches, and how to use them alongside relevant methods and protocols. This series addresses stem cells during development, homeostasis, and disease/injury of the respective organs, presenting new developments, such as new data on disease and clinical applications. Specific chapters delve into the evolution of hematopoietic stem cell niches, the role of CNS in the regulation of HSCs, and targeting the bone marrow niche in hematological malignancies. In addition, video content illustrates protocols, transplantation techniques, and work with mice.

Key Features

  • Explores not only reviews of research, but also shares methods, protocols, and transplantation techniques
  • Contains video content to illustrate such areas as protocols, transplantation techniques, and work with mice
  • Each volume concentrates on one organ, making this a unique publication

Readership

Academic Researchers, Research scientists and graduate students in universities, industry and government

About the Serial Editors

Dominique Bonnet-Zamponi

Dominique Bonnet is a Senior Group Leader at the Francis Crick Institute. She is also Professor at the University College of London and a Senior Lecturer at the Institute of Child Health.

Affiliations and Expertise

Francis Crick Institute, London, UK

