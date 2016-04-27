Hematopoiesis, Volume 118
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter One: Regulation of Blood Stem Cell Development
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- Chapter Two: Hematopoietic Stem Cell and Its Bone Marrow Niche
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Evolution of the Stem Cell Niche Concept
- 3 Location Matters
- 4 Cellular Participants in the Bone Marrow Microenvironment
- 5 The Sympathetic Nervous System
- 6 HSC Mobilization from the BM Niche
- 7 Niche of Hematopoietic Malignancies
- 8 Perspectives
- Chapter Three: The Hematopoietic Stem and Progenitor Cell Cistrome: GATA Factor-Dependent cis-Regulatory Mechanisms
- Abstract
- 1 cis-Regulatory Mechanisms
- 2 GATA Factor Interactions with DNA and Chromatin
- 3 Components of Scl/TAL1 and GATA Factor Complexes at E-box–GATA Elements
- 4 HSPC Cistrome
- 5 Perspective
- Chapter Four: ETS Transcription Factor ETV2/ER71/Etsrp in Hematopoietic and Vascular Development
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Etv2 Is Transiently Expressed in the Hemangiogenic Progenitors
- 3 ETV2 Is Sufficient to Induce Hematopoietic and Endothelial Cell Formation
- 4 Nonredundant and Transient Role of ETV2 in Hematopoietic and Endothelial Cell Formation
- 5 ETV2, VEGF, and FLK1 in Hematopoietic and Endothelial Cell Formation
- 6 ETV2 Regulates Hemangiogenic versus Cardiac Mesoderm Outcome
- 7 ETS Hierarchy and ETS Switching Mechanisms in Hematopoietic and Vascular Development
- 8 ETV2 in Definitive Hematopoietic Program and Function
- 9 Regulation of Etv2 Expression
- 10 Closing Thoughts and Future Directions
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Five: Taking the Leap: Runx1 in the Formation of Blood from Endothelium
- Abstract
- 1 The Three Waves of Blood Cell Formation
- 2 The Role of Runx1 in the Formation of Embryonic Progenitors and HSCs
- 3 The Temporal Requirement for Runx1 in Hemogenic Endothelium
- 4 Downstream Runx1 Targets That Execute the Endothelial to Hematopoietic Cell Transition
- 5 Epigenetic Regulation by Runx1
- 6 Cis-Acting Sequences Regulating Runx1 Transcription
- 7 The Gene Regulatory Network Upstream of Runx1
- 8 Signaling Pathways Regulating Runx1 Expression in the Aorta
- 9 Conclusions and Future Directions
- Chapter Six: SCL/TAL1 in Hematopoiesis and Cellular Reprogramming
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 SCL Function During Development
- 3 The Long, the Intermediate, and the Short (Term): HSC Function and Scl
- 4 The SCL Complex
- 5 SCL and Cellular Reprogramming
- 6 Concluding Remarks
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter Seven: Navigating Transcriptional Coregulator Ensembles to Establish Genetic Networks: A GATA Factor Perspective
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 The GATA Factor Coregulator Repertoire
- 3 GATA Factor Posttranslational Modifications
- 4 Transcription Factor Cooperation
- 5 Assembling and Deciphering a Coregulator Matrix Governing GATA Factor Function
- Chapter Eight: Noncoding Regulatory RNAs in Hematopoiesis
- Abstract
- 1 Introduction
- 2 Emerging Importance of Regulatory RNAs in Hematopoiesis
- 3 Regulatory RNAs in Normal Hematopoiesis
- 4 ncRNAs in Hematopoietic Malignancies
- 5 ncRNAs as Biomarkers
- 6 LncRNA Databases
- 7 Conclusions
- Acknowledgments
- Index
Description
Hematopoiesis, the latest volume in the Current Topics in Developmental Biology, covers hematopoiesis, with contributions from an international board of authors. Its chapters provide a comprehensive set of reviews covering such topics as the regulation of blood stem cell development, epigenetic mechanisms controlling erythropoiesis, and regulatory RNAs/HSCs.
Key Features
- Covers the area of hematopoiesis
- International board of authors
- Provides a comprehensive set of reviews covering such topics as regulation of blood stem cell development, epigenetic mechanisms controlling erythropoiesis, and regulatory RNAs/HSCs
Readership
Researchers in cell, developmental and molecular biology and in genetics.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 292
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 27th April 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128033265
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128033197
Reviews
Praise for the Series:
"Outstanding both in variety and in the quality of its contributions." --Nature
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Emery Bresnick Serial Volume Editor
Professor, Cell & Regenerative Biology, Director, UW Madison Blood Research Program, University of Wisconsin Madison, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Cell & Regenerative Biology, UW Madison Blood Research Program, University of Wisconsin Madison, USA