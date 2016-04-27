Hematopoiesis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128033197, 9780128033265

Hematopoiesis, Volume 118

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Emery Bresnick
eBook ISBN: 9780128033265
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128033197
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th April 2016
Page Count: 292
Table of Contents

  • Preface
  • Chapter One: Regulation of Blood Stem Cell Development
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
  • Chapter Two: Hematopoietic Stem Cell and Its Bone Marrow Niche
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Evolution of the Stem Cell Niche Concept
    • 3 Location Matters
    • 4 Cellular Participants in the Bone Marrow Microenvironment
    • 5 The Sympathetic Nervous System
    • 6 HSC Mobilization from the BM Niche
    • 7 Niche of Hematopoietic Malignancies
    • 8 Perspectives
  • Chapter Three: The Hematopoietic Stem and Progenitor Cell Cistrome: GATA Factor-Dependent cis-Regulatory Mechanisms
    • Abstract
    • 1 cis-Regulatory Mechanisms
    • 2 GATA Factor Interactions with DNA and Chromatin
    • 3 Components of Scl/TAL1 and GATA Factor Complexes at E-box–GATA Elements
    • 4 HSPC Cistrome
    • 5 Perspective
  • Chapter Four: ETS Transcription Factor ETV2/ER71/Etsrp in Hematopoietic and Vascular Development
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Etv2 Is Transiently Expressed in the Hemangiogenic Progenitors
    • 3 ETV2 Is Sufficient to Induce Hematopoietic and Endothelial Cell Formation
    • 4 Nonredundant and Transient Role of ETV2 in Hematopoietic and Endothelial Cell Formation
    • 5 ETV2, VEGF, and FLK1 in Hematopoietic and Endothelial Cell Formation
    • 6 ETV2 Regulates Hemangiogenic versus Cardiac Mesoderm Outcome
    • 7 ETS Hierarchy and ETS Switching Mechanisms in Hematopoietic and Vascular Development
    • 8 ETV2 in Definitive Hematopoietic Program and Function
    • 9 Regulation of Etv2 Expression
    • 10 Closing Thoughts and Future Directions
    • Acknowledgments
  • Chapter Five: Taking the Leap: Runx1 in the Formation of Blood from Endothelium
    • Abstract
    • 1 The Three Waves of Blood Cell Formation
    • 2 The Role of Runx1 in the Formation of Embryonic Progenitors and HSCs
    • 3 The Temporal Requirement for Runx1 in Hemogenic Endothelium
    • 4 Downstream Runx1 Targets That Execute the Endothelial to Hematopoietic Cell Transition
    • 5 Epigenetic Regulation by Runx1
    • 6 Cis-Acting Sequences Regulating Runx1 Transcription
    • 7 The Gene Regulatory Network Upstream of Runx1
    • 8 Signaling Pathways Regulating Runx1 Expression in the Aorta
    • 9 Conclusions and Future Directions
  • Chapter Six: SCL/TAL1 in Hematopoiesis and Cellular Reprogramming
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 SCL Function During Development
    • 3 The Long, the Intermediate, and the Short (Term): HSC Function and Scl
    • 4 The SCL Complex
    • 5 SCL and Cellular Reprogramming
    • 6 Concluding Remarks
    • Acknowledgments
  • Chapter Seven: Navigating Transcriptional Coregulator Ensembles to Establish Genetic Networks: A GATA Factor Perspective
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 The GATA Factor Coregulator Repertoire
    • 3 GATA Factor Posttranslational Modifications
    • 4 Transcription Factor Cooperation
    • 5 Assembling and Deciphering a Coregulator Matrix Governing GATA Factor Function
  • Chapter Eight: Noncoding Regulatory RNAs in Hematopoiesis
    • Abstract
    • 1 Introduction
    • 2 Emerging Importance of Regulatory RNAs in Hematopoiesis
    • 3 Regulatory RNAs in Normal Hematopoiesis
    • 4 ncRNAs in Hematopoietic Malignancies
    • 5 ncRNAs as Biomarkers
    • 6 LncRNA Databases
    • 7 Conclusions
    • Acknowledgments
  • Index

Description

Hematopoiesis, the latest volume in the Current Topics in Developmental Biology, covers hematopoiesis, with contributions from an international board of authors. Its chapters provide a comprehensive set of reviews covering such topics as the regulation of blood stem cell development, epigenetic mechanisms controlling erythropoiesis, and regulatory RNAs/HSCs.

Key Features

  • Covers the area of hematopoiesis
  • International board of authors
  • Provides a comprehensive set of reviews covering such topics as regulation of blood stem cell development, epigenetic mechanisms controlling erythropoiesis, and regulatory RNAs/HSCs

Readership

Researchers in cell, developmental and molecular biology and in genetics.

About the Serial Volume Editors

Emery Bresnick Serial Volume Editor

Professor, Cell & Regenerative Biology, Director, UW Madison Blood Research Program, University of Wisconsin Madison, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Cell & Regenerative Biology, UW Madison Blood Research Program, University of Wisconsin Madison, USA

