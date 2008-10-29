"This is a great book for practicing hematologists and medical oncologists as well as trainees and faculty in anatomic and clinical pathology. The writing is crisp, the figures and tables, all in color, are of high quality and informative and the book contains a wealth of information that is not readily available in reference textbooks of hematology, oncology or pathology. I give the book two thumbs up."

-- Robert I. Handin, MD, Senior Physician, Hematology Division, Brigham and Women’s Hospital; Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA

"This book provides both the expert and the novice with the essential materials and didactic support needed to select, understand and interpret critically the vast number cell and tissue analyses now available from hematopathology laboratories. This text takes a commendably practical and clinically oriented approach to understanding the biologic basis of these tests, the technical, biological, and clinical pitfalls involved in their interpretation, and their power in aiding classification, prognostication and treatment selection. This is a very valuable teaching aid and reference volume for advanced students, residents in pathology, hematology oncology fellows, and specialists in blood disorders. The book should also be helpful to basic scientist working in these fields."

--Edward J. Benz, Jr., MD, President, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, MA, USA

"Hematopathology is a well written and comprehensive text that provides both strong background and specific details regarding hematological malignancies and their diagnosis. The text is easy to read and well organized. There are numerous high quality photomicrographs and comprehensive tables (particularly the cell differentiation molecules table) that complement the text. I particularly liked the background information regarding hematopoietic stem cells, and the practical aspects of the sections describing the principles of flow cytometry, and the techniques employed in karyotyping. This is something you don’t often find in many texts."

-- Jeffery L. Kutok, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA, USA