Hematopathology
1st Edition
Morphology, Immunophenotype, Cytogenetics, and Molecular Approaches
Description
This comprehensive, full color hematopathology reference book emphasizes immunophenotpic features, cytogenetic studies, and diagnostic molecular aspects. Hematopathology begins with introductions to morphologic evaluation of the hematopoietic tissues and principles of immunophenotyping, cytogenetics and molecular studies followed by chapters dedicated to different types of hematologic disorders. Each chapter starts with a basic overview of hematopathlogy followed by a comprehensive review of immunophenotypic, cytogenetic and molecular findings. The text is balanced with large numbers of full color images, graphs, charts, and tables to assist the reader in understanding these highly technical issues.
Key Features
- Emphasizes the immunophenotypic features, cytogenetic studies, and diagnostic molecular aspects of hematology
- Features hundreds of images, charts and tables for the identification of hematologic disorders not only based on histopathologic features, but also with the use of advanced accessory techniques.
Readership
Pathologists, pathology fellows and residents, clinical laboratory pathologists, hematopathologists; hematologists/oncologists and hematology/oncology fellows.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1
STRUCTURE AND FUNCTION OF HEMATOPOIETIC TISSUES
Faramarz Naeim
Chapter 2
PRINCIPLES OF IMMUNOPHENOTYPING
Faramarz Naeim
Chapter 3
PRINCIPLES OF CYTOGENETICS
Nagesh Rao
Chapter 4
PRINCIPLES OF MOLECULAR TECHNIQUES
Wayne W. Grody, Nagesh Rao, and Faramarz Naeim
Chapter 5
MORPHOLOGY OF ABNORMAL BONE MARROW
Faramarz Naeim
Chapter 6
REACTIVE LYMPHADENOPATHIES
Faramarz Naeim
Chapter 7
BONE MARROW APLASIA
Faramarz Naeim, Nagesh Rao, and Wayne W. Grody
Chapter 8
MYELODYSPLASTIC SYNDROMES
Faramarz Naeim, Nagesh Rao and Wayne W. Grody
CHAPTER 9
CHRONIC MYELOPROLIFERATIVE DISEASES
Faramarz Naeim, Nagesh Rao and Wayne W. Grody
Chapter 10
MYELODYSPLASTIC/MYELOPROLIFERATIVE DISEASES
Faramarz Naeim and Nagesh Rao
Chapter 11
ACUTE MYELOID LEUKEMIA
Faramarz Naeim and Nagesh Rao
Chapter 12
THE NEOPLASMS OF PRECURSOR LYMPHOBLASTS
Faramarz Naeim, Nagesh Rao and Wayne W. Grody
Chapter 13
ACUTE LEUKEMIAS OF AMBIGUOUS LINEAGE
Faramarz Naeim
Chapter 14
LYMPHOID MALIGNANCIES OF NON-PRECURSOR CELLS
General Considerations
Faramarz Naeim, Nagesh Rao and Wayne W. Grody
Chapter 15
MATURE B-CELL NEOPLASMS
Faramarz Naeim, Nagesh Rao and Wayne Grody
Chapter 16
PLASMA CELL MYELOMA AND RELATED DISORDERS
Faramarz Naeim, Nagesh Rao and Wayne Grody
Chapter 17
MATURE T-CELL AND NK-CELL NEOPLASMS
Faramarz Naeim, Nagesh Rao, Sophie Song and Wane Grody
Chapter 18
HODGKIN LYMPHOMA
Sophie Song, Wayne Grody and Faramarz Naeim
Details
- No. of pages:
- 612
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 29th October 2008
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080919485
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123706072
About the Author
Faramarz Naeim
Dr. Faramarz Naeim is Professor Emeritus of Pathology, David Geffen School of Medicine, UCLA. He graduated from Tehran University School of Medicine and received his training in Pathology at Mallory Institute of Pathology, Boston City Hospital and Department of Pathology at UCLA School of Medicine. He has provided clinical services as a hematopathologist for 43 years, 30 years at UCLA, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, and 13 years at VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine. Dr. Naeim has published several books and book chapters in hematopathology and numerous articles in peer review journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Department of Pathology, David Geffen UCLA School of Medicine, Hematopathologist, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, VA Greater Los Angeles Healthcare System, Los Angeles, California
P. Rao
Dr. Rao is an established Elsevier author. Current projects include analysis of cytogenetic abnormalities in Paget's disease patients and analyzing the mouse karyotypes for identifying XXY males among the offspring of female chimeras from embryonic stem-cells. His cytogenetics laboratory is a training site for interested residents, fellows and medical students.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, and Pediatrics, Chief, UCLA Cytogenetics Center, David Geffen UCLA School of Medicine, CA, USA
Wayne Grody
Wayne W. Grody, M.D., Ph.D. is a Professor in the Departments of Pathology & Laboratory Medicine, Pediatrics, and Human Genetics at the UCLA School of Medicine. He is the director of the Diagnostic Molecular Pathology Laboratory within the UCLA Medical Center, and is also an attending physician in the Department of Pediatrics, specializing in the care of patients with or at risk for genetic disorders. He has been one of the primary developers of quality assurance and ethical guidelines for DNA-based genetic testing for a number of governmental and professional agencies including the FDA, AMA, CAP, ACMG, ASHG, NCCLS, CDC, NIH-DOE Human Genome Project (ELSI program), and PSRGN. He served as a member of the NIH-DOE Task Force on Genetic Testing, and was the working group chair for development of national guidelines for cystic fibrosis and factor V-Leiden mutation screening. Most recently, he was appointed chair of an Advisory Committee on Genomic Medicine for the entire VA healthcare system. He did his undergraduate work at Johns Hopkins University, received his M.D. and Ph.D. at Baylor College of Medicine, and completed residency and fellowship training at UCLA. He is double board-certified by the American Board of Pathology (Anatomic and Clinical Pathology, Molecular Genetic Pathology) and the American Board of Medical Genetics (Clinical Genetics, Molecular Genetics, and Biochemical Genetics).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Divisions of Medical Genetics and Molecular Diagnostics, Departments of Path. and Lab. Medicine, Pediatrics, and Human Genetics, UCLA School of Medicine, UCLA Institute for Society and Genetics, Director, Molecular Diagnostic Laboratories and Clinical Genomics Center, UCLA Medical Center, Los Angeles, CA, USA
Reviews
"This is a great book for practicing hematologists and medical oncologists as well as trainees and faculty in anatomic and clinical pathology. The writing is crisp, the figures and tables, all in color, are of high quality and informative and the book contains a wealth of information that is not readily available in reference textbooks of hematology, oncology or pathology. I give the book two thumbs up."
-- Robert I. Handin, MD, Senior Physician, Hematology Division, Brigham and Women’s Hospital; Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA
"This book provides both the expert and the novice with the essential materials and didactic support needed to select, understand and interpret critically the vast number cell and tissue analyses now available from hematopathology laboratories. This text takes a commendably practical and clinically oriented approach to understanding the biologic basis of these tests, the technical, biological, and clinical pitfalls involved in their interpretation, and their power in aiding classification, prognostication and treatment selection. This is a very valuable teaching aid and reference volume for advanced students, residents in pathology, hematology oncology fellows, and specialists in blood disorders. The book should also be helpful to basic scientist working in these fields."
--Edward J. Benz, Jr., MD, President, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, MA, USA
"Hematopathology is a well written and comprehensive text that provides both strong background and specific details regarding hematological malignancies and their diagnosis. The text is easy to read and well organized. There are numerous high quality photomicrographs and comprehensive tables (particularly the cell differentiation molecules table) that complement the text. I particularly liked the background information regarding hematopoietic stem cells, and the practical aspects of the sections describing the principles of flow cytometry, and the techniques employed in karyotyping. This is something you don’t often find in many texts."
-- Jeffery L. Kutok, MD, PhD, Associate Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA, USA