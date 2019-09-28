Hematopathology, An Issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323682275

Hematopathology, An Issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, Volume 12-3

1st Edition

Editors: Mina Xu
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323682275
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th September 2019
Description

This issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, guest edited by Mina L. Xu, will focus on Hematopathology. Topics include, but are not limited to, EBV associated Lymphoproliferative Disorders; Castleman lymphadenopathy; Early events in lymphoid neoplasms; Changes in cutaneous T-cell lymphoma diagnostic and prognostic considerations; Bone Pathology for Hematopathologists; Acute Leukemias of Ambiguous Lineage; Optimal minimal residual disease testing for AML; Defining boundaries between MDS, MPN and MDS/MPN; Updates in pediatric lymphomas; New entities in gastrointestinal lymphoproliferative disorders; Prognostication in Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphomas; Histiocytic Neoplasms commonly encountered by hematopathologists; and Challenges in the diagnosis of grey zone lymphomas.

Details

About the Editors

Mina Xu Editor

