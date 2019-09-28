Hematopathology, An Issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, Volume 12-3

This issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, guest edited by Mina L. Xu, will focus on Hematopathology. Topics include, but are not limited to, EBV associated Lymphoproliferative Disorders; Castleman lymphadenopathy; Early events in lymphoid neoplasms; Changes in cutaneous T-cell lymphoma diagnostic and prognostic considerations; Bone Pathology for Hematopathologists; Acute Leukemias of Ambiguous Lineage; Optimal minimal residual disease testing for AML; Defining boundaries between MDS, MPN and MDS/MPN; Updates in pediatric lymphomas; New entities in gastrointestinal lymphoproliferative disorders; Prognostication in Diffuse Large B-cell Lymphomas; Histiocytic Neoplasms commonly encountered by hematopathologists; and Challenges in the diagnosis of grey zone lymphomas.