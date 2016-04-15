Hematopathology, An Issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323416672, 9780323416689

Hematopathology, An Issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, Volume 9-1

1st Edition

Authors: George Fedoriw
eBook ISBN: 9780323416689
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323416672
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 15th April 2016
Description

Dr. George Fedoriw leads the second issue presented in the Surgical Pathology Clinics on Hematopathology. Topics in this issue include: Evidence-based, high-value hematopathology; The expanding spectrum of follicular lymphoma; Lymphoid proliferations in the immunocompromised host; Reporting clinically relevant biomarkers of intermediate/high grade B-cell lymphomas; Transformation of lymphomas; T-cell lymphoproliferations: distinguishing benign from malignant; Lymphoma microenvironment and immunotherapy; Differentiating low grade lymphomas with non-specific immunophenotype; Molecular markers of myeloid leukemias and myelodysplastic syndromes; Update of myeloproliferative neoplasms; Mimics of myeloid neoplasms; Therapy effect: impact on bone marrow morphology. Each topic is written by a leader in pathology with expertise in hematopathology. The focus on these articles, as all in the series, is on Differential Diagnosis, with histologic images and tips for working with the most challenging aspects of these pathologies.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323416689
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323416672

About the Authors

George Fedoriw Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill

