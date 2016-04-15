Hematopathology, An Issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, Volume 9-1

Dr. George Fedoriw leads the second issue presented in the Surgical Pathology Clinics on Hematopathology. Topics in this issue include: Evidence-based, high-value hematopathology; The expanding spectrum of follicular lymphoma; Lymphoid proliferations in the immunocompromised host; Reporting clinically relevant biomarkers of intermediate/high grade B-cell lymphomas; Transformation of lymphomas; T-cell lymphoproliferations: distinguishing benign from malignant; Lymphoma microenvironment and immunotherapy; Differentiating low grade lymphomas with non-specific immunophenotype; Molecular markers of myeloid leukemias and myelodysplastic syndromes; Update of myeloproliferative neoplasms; Mimics of myeloid neoplasms; Therapy effect: impact on bone marrow morphology. Each topic is written by a leader in pathology with expertise in hematopathology. The focus on these articles, as all in the series, is on Differential Diagnosis, with histologic images and tips for working with the most challenging aspects of these pathologies.