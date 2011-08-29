Hematology
1st Edition
A Pathophysiologic Approach (with Student Consult Online Access)
Table of Contents
Brief Overview of the Hematolymphoid System
Chapter 1. Hematopoiesis
Chapter 2. Erythropoiesis and Oxygen Transport
Chapter 3. Iron, Heme, and Hemoglobin
Chapter 4. Hemoglobinopathy
Chapter 5. Red Blood Cell Metabolism and Enzyme Defects
Chapter 6. Hemolytic Anemia
Chapter 7. Aplastic Anemia and Related Disorders
Chapter 8. Megaloblastic Anemia
Chapter 9. Myeloid Cells
Chapter 10. Immune System and Related Disorders
Chapter 11. Genetic Basis of Hematopoietic Neoplasia
Chapter 12. Leukemia and Related Disorders
Chapter 13. Lymphoma and Related Disorders
Chapter 14. Blood Coagulation
Chapter 15. Platelets
Chapter 16. Benign Conditions of Lymphoid Organs
Chapter 17. Blood Transfusion and Stem Cell Transplantation
Chapter 18. Cancer Chemotherapy
Hematology: A Pathophysiologic Approach, by S. David Hudnall, MD, FCAP, delivers an accessible yet thorough understanding of hematolymphoid physiology and pathophysiology. This new title in the Mosby Physiology Monograph Series offers you masterful explanations of hematopoiesis, immunology, hemostasis, hemoglobinopathy, metabolic disorders, genetics, and neoplasia from an authority who has 26 years of practical experience in laboratory hematology and has taught thousands of medical and undergraduate students. In print and online at www.studentconsult.com, this is an ideal integrated, problem-based way to learn about this complex subject.
- Receive masterful explanations of hematopoiesis, immunology, hemostasis, hemoglobinopathy, metabolic disorders, genetics, and neoplasia from S. David Hudnall, MD, FCAP, who has 26 years of practical experience in laboratory hematology and has taught thousands of medical and undergraduate students.
- Understand the interrelationships between the diverse factors that can give rise to disease.
- See how hematologic disorders are evaluated through blood counting, histopathology, immunohistochemistry, cytogenetics, and coagulation testing.
- Visualize a wide spectrum of hematologic pathology by viewing 150 full-color photomicrographs.
- Access the complete contents online at www.studentconsult.com.
S. Hudnall Author
Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Division Chief of Hematopathology, University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston, TX