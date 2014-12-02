Hematology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Exotic Animal Practice, Volume 18-1
1st Edition
Authors: Terry Campbell
eBook ISBN: 9780323355971
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323355988
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd December 2014
Description
This issue, Guest Edited by Dr. Terry Campbell, focuses on Hematology in Exotic Animals. The comprehensive list of topics includes: Hematology of the Domestic Ferret (Mustela putorius furo), Hematological Assessment in Pet Rabbits: Blood Sample Collection and Blood Cell Identification, Hematological Assessment in Pet Guinea Pigs (Cavia porcellus): Blood Sample Collection and Blood Cell Identification, Hematology of Camelids, Avian Hematology, Fish Hematology and Associated Disorders, and more!
About the Authors
Terry Campbell Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor Clinical Sciences Colorado State University Fort Collins CO
