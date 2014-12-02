Hematology, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Exotic Animal Practice, Volume 18-1

This issue, Guest Edited by Dr. Terry Campbell, focuses on Hematology in Exotic Animals. The comprehensive list of topics includes: Hematology of the Domestic Ferret (Mustela putorius furo), Hematological Assessment in Pet Rabbits: Blood Sample Collection and Blood Cell Identification, Hematological Assessment in Pet Guinea Pigs (Cavia porcellus): Blood Sample Collection and Blood Cell Identification, Hematology of Camelids, Avian Hematology, Fish Hematology and Associated Disorders, and more!