Helium and Neon - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080223513, 9781483278896

Helium and Neon

1st Edition

Gas Solubilities

Editors: H. Lawrence Clever
eBook ISBN: 9781483278896
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 416
Description

Solubility Data Series, Volume 1: Helium and Neon - Gas Solubilities provides the best available experimental solubility data of helium and neon gas in liquids as reported in the scientific literature, and tables of smoothed mole fraction solubility data for the systems which were studied over a temperature interval. This book is composed of four chapters; each chapter presents solubility values of helium and neon gases up to and above two bar.
This book will prove useful to analytical chemistry researchers.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Editor's Preface

The Solubility of Gases in Liquids

1. Helium solubilities up to 2 bar

1.1 Water

1.2 Salt solutions (aqueous)

1.3 Salt solutions (non-aqueous)

1.4 Organic compounds and water

1.5 Hydrocarbons

Saturated

Cyclic

Aromatic

1.6 Organic compounds containing oxygen

1.7 Organic compounds containing halogen

1.8 Organic compounds containing sulfur

1.9 Organic compounds containing nitrogen

1.10 Other organic compounds

1.11 Inorganic compounds

1.12 Miscellaneous fluids including biological fluids

2. Neon solubilities up to 2 bar

2.1 Water

2.2 Salt solutions (aqueous)

2.3 Organic compounds and water

2.4 Hydrocarbons

Saturated

VCyclic

Aromatic

2.5 Organic compounds containing oxygen

2.6 Organic compounds containing halogen

2.7 Organic compounds containing sulfur

2.8 Organic compounds containing nitrogen

2.9 Other organic compounds

2.10 Inorganic Compounds

2.11 Miscellaneous fluids including biological fluids

3. Helium solubilities above 2 bar

3.1 Water

3.2 Salt solutions (aqueous)

3.3 Hydrocarbons

3.4 Other organic compounds

3.5 Inorganic compounds

3.6 Miscellaneous fluids

4. Neon solubilities above 2 bar

4.1 Hydrocarbons

4.2 Inorganic compounds

System Index

Registry Number Index

About the Editor

H. Lawrence Clever

