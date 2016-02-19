Helium and Neon
1st Edition
Gas Solubilities
Editors: H. Lawrence Clever
eBook ISBN: 9781483278896
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 416
Description
Solubility Data Series, Volume 1: Helium and Neon - Gas Solubilities provides the best available experimental solubility data of helium and neon gas in liquids as reported in the scientific literature, and tables of smoothed mole fraction solubility data for the systems which were studied over a temperature interval. This book is composed of four chapters; each chapter presents solubility values of helium and neon gases up to and above two bar.
This book will prove useful to analytical chemistry researchers.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Editor's Preface
The Solubility of Gases in Liquids
1. Helium solubilities up to 2 bar
1.1 Water
1.2 Salt solutions (aqueous)
1.3 Salt solutions (non-aqueous)
1.4 Organic compounds and water
1.5 Hydrocarbons
Saturated
Cyclic
Aromatic
1.6 Organic compounds containing oxygen
1.7 Organic compounds containing halogen
1.8 Organic compounds containing sulfur
1.9 Organic compounds containing nitrogen
1.10 Other organic compounds
1.11 Inorganic compounds
1.12 Miscellaneous fluids including biological fluids
2. Neon solubilities up to 2 bar
2.1 Water
2.2 Salt solutions (aqueous)
2.3 Organic compounds and water
2.4 Hydrocarbons
Saturated
VCyclic
Aromatic
2.5 Organic compounds containing oxygen
2.6 Organic compounds containing halogen
2.7 Organic compounds containing sulfur
2.8 Organic compounds containing nitrogen
2.9 Other organic compounds
2.10 Inorganic Compounds
2.11 Miscellaneous fluids including biological fluids
3. Helium solubilities above 2 bar
3.1 Water
3.2 Salt solutions (aqueous)
3.3 Hydrocarbons
3.4 Other organic compounds
3.5 Inorganic compounds
3.6 Miscellaneous fluids
4. Neon solubilities above 2 bar
4.1 Hydrocarbons
4.2 Inorganic compounds
System Index
Registry Number Index
About the Editor
H. Lawrence Clever
Ratings and Reviews
