Heel Pathology, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Volume 27-3
1st Edition
Authors: George Wallace
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437724875
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 31st August 2010
This issue will deal with "Heel Pathology" and focus on topics such as: Tarsal Tunnel; Calcaneal Osteomyelitis; Plantar Fasciitis; Exostoses of the Calcaneus; Systemic Disorders affecting the Heel; Sports Injuries of the Heel;Calcaneal Fractures.
George Wallace Author
