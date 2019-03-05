Heavy Oil Recovery and Upgrading
1st Edition
Description
Heavy Oil Recovery and Upgrading covers properties, factors, methods and all current and upcoming processes, giving engineers, new and experienced, the full spectrum of recovery choices, including SAGD, horizontal well technology, and hybrid approaches. Moving on to the upgrading and refining of the product, the book also includes information on in situ upgrading, refining options, and hydrogen production. Rounding out with environmental effects, management methods on refinery waste, and the possible future configurations within the refinery, this book provides engineers with a single source to make decisions and manage the full range of challenges.
Key Features
- Presents the properties, mechanisms, screening criteria and field applications for heavy oil enhanced recovery projects
- Includes current upgrading options and future methods for refining heavy oil development
- Fills in the gaps between literature and practical application for everyday industry reference
Readership
Petroleum engineers; refinery managers; graduate-level petroleum engineering students
Table of Contents
Part I: Recovery
1. Heavy Oil, Extra Heavy Oil, and Tar Sand Bitumen
2. Occurrence and Properties
3. Non-Thermal Methods of Recovery
4. Thermal Methods of Recovery
5. Recovery by Mining
Part II: Upgrading
6. Upgrading during Recovery
7. Refining Heavy Oil and Extra-Heavy Oil
8. Thermal Cracking
9. Catalytic Cracking
10. Hydrotreating and Desulfurization
11. Hydrocracking
12. Hydrogen Production
13. Solvent Processes
14. Environmental Effects
15. Heavy Oil Recovery and Upgrading - The Future
Details
- No. of pages:
- 839
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 5th March 2019
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128130261
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128130254
About the Author
James Speight
James G. Speight is a senior fuel consultant as well as an Adjunct Professor of Chemical and Fuels Engineering at the University of Utah, USA. He is recognized internationally as an expert in the characterization, properties, and processing of conventional and synthetic fuels and as a chemist with more than 35 years of experience in thermal/process chemistry, thermodynamics, refining of petroleum, heavy oil, and tar sand bitumen, and physics of crude with emphasis on distillation, visbreaking, coking units, and oil-rock or oil catalyst interactions. Speight is currently Editor-in-Chief for the Journal of Petroleum Science and Technology, Energy Sources-Part A: Recovery, Utilization, and Environmental Effects, and Energy Sources-Part B: Economics, Planning, and Policy. He is also the author/editor/compiler of more than 25 books and bibliographies related to fossil fuel processing and environmental issues.
Speight was Chief Scientific Officer and then Chief Executive Officer of the Western Research Institute, Laramie, WY, USA, from 1984 to 2000. During this period he led a staff of more that 150 scientists, engineers, and technicians in developing new technology for gas processing, petroleum, shale oil, tar sand bitumen, and asphalt. Speight has considerable expertise in evaluating new technologies for patentability and commercial application. As a result of his work, he was awarded the Diploma of Honor, National Petroleum Engineering Society, for outstanding contributions to the petroleum industry in 1995 and the Gold Medal of Russian Academy of Sciences (Natural) for outstanding work in the area of petroleum science in 1996. He has also received the Specialist Invitation Program Speakers Award from NEDO (New Energy Development Organization, Government of Japan) in 1987 and again in 1996 for his contributions to coal research. In 2001, he was also awarded the Einstein Medal of the Russian Academy of Sciences (Natural) in recognition of outstanding contributions.
Affiliations and Expertise
Editor, Petroleum Science and Technology (formerly Fuel Science and Technology International) and Energy Sources and Adjunct Professor, Chemical and Fuels Engineering, University of Utah, USA