Heat Transfer and Fluid Flow in Biological Processes
1st Edition
Description
Heat Transfer and Fluid Flow in Biological Processes covers emerging areas in fluid flow and heat transfer relevant to biosystems and medical technology. This book uses an interdisciplinary approach to provide a comprehensive prospective on biofluid mechanics and heat transfer advances and includes reviews of the most recent methods in modeling of flows in biological media, such as CFD. Written by internationally recognized researchers in the field, each chapter provides a strong introductory section that is useful to both readers currently in the field and readers interested in learning more about these areas.
Heat Transfer and Fluid Flow in Biological Processes is an indispensable reference for professors, graduate students, professionals, and clinical researchers in the fields of biology, biomedical engineering, chemistry and medicine working on applications of fluid flow, heat transfer, and transport phenomena in biomedical technology.
Key Features
- Provides a wide range of biological and clinical applications of fluid flow and heat transfer in biomedical technology
- Covers topics such as electrokinetic transport, electroporation of cells and tissue dialysis, inert solute transport (insulin), thermal ablation of cancerous tissue, respiratory therapies, and associated medical technologies
- Reviews the most recent advances in modeling techniques
Readership
Graduate students, professors, and clinical researchers and professionals whose work relates to fluid flow, heat transfer, and mass transport across the biological, biomedical sciences, and engineering fields.
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter 1: Bioheat Transfer and Thermal Heating for Tumor Treatment
- Abstract
- 1.1 Pennes’ and Other Bioheat Transfer Equations
- 1.2 Blood Flow Impacts on Thermal Lesions with Pulsation and Different Velocity Profiles
- 1.3 Thermal Relaxation Time Factor in Blood Flow During Thermal Therapy
- 1.4 PBHTE with the Vascular Cooling Network Model
- 1.5 Hyperthermia Treatment Planning
- Chapter 2: Tissue Response to Short Pulse Laser Irradiation
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Mathematical Formulation
- 2.3 Experimental Methods
- 2.4 Results and Discussion
- 2.5 Conclusion
- Chapter 3: Quantitative Models of Thermal Damage to Cells and Tissues
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Heat Transfer in Tissue
- 3.3 Reaction Rates and Temperature
- 3.4 Thermal Denaturation of Proteins
- 3.5 Cells
- 3.6 Tissue-Level Descriptions
- 3.7 Discussion
- Chapter 4: Analytical Bioheat Transfer: Solution Development of the Pennes’ Model
- Abstract
- 4.1 Pennes’ Bioheat Equation in Living Tissue Analogy
- 4.2 Solutions to the Transient Homogenous Bioheat Equation
- 4.3 Solution Approaches to Nonhomogenous Problems
- 4.4 Additional Considerations
- 4.5 The Composite Bioheat Problem
- 4.6 Summary Remarks
- Chapter 5: Characterizing Respiratory Airflow and Aerosol Condensational Growth in Children and Adults Using an Imaging-CFD Approach
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Methods
- 5.3 Results
- 5.4 Discussion
- 5.5 Conclusion
- Chapter 6: Transport in the Microbiome
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 The Human Microbiome
- 6.3 Swimming Microorganisms
- 6.4 Continuum Descriptions
- 6.5 Discussion
- Chapter 7: A Critical Review of Experimental and Modeling Research on the Leftward Flow Leading to Left-Right Symmetry Breaking in the Embryonic Node
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Experimental Research on the Leftward Nodal Flow and LR Symmetry Breaking
- 7.3 Modeling Research on the Nodal Flow
- 7.4 Leftward Flow or Flow Recirculation?
- 7.5 Sensing of the Flow: Mechanosensing or Chemosensing?
- 7.6 Modeling the Effect of a Ciliated Surface by Imposing a Given Vorticity at the Edge of the Ciliated Layer
- 7.7 Summary of Relevant Parameters Describing the Nodal Flow and Estimates of Their Values
- 7.8 Numerical Results Obtained Assuming a Constant Vorticity at the Edge of the Ciliated Layer
- 7.9 Conclusions
- Chapter 8: Fluid-Biofilm Interactions in Porous Media
- Abstract
- 8.1 Microbial Biofilms in Porous Media
- 8.2 A Motivating Problem: Biofilms and the Fate of Contaminants in Soil
- 8.3 Models of Biofilm Growth and Pattern Formation in Quiescent Fluids
- 8.4 Computational Simulation of Fluid-Biofilm Interactions in Porous Media
- 8.5 Mechanisms of Biological Clogging in Porous Media
- 8.6 Summary
- Chapter 9: Flow Through a Permeable Tube
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Axisymmetric Stokes Flow
- 9.3 Flow Through an Infinite Permeable Tube
- 9.4 Starling’s Equation
- 9.5 Flow Through a Tube with Finite Length
- 9.6 Effect of Wall Slip
- 9.7 Summary
- Chapter 10: Transdermal Drug Delivery and Percutaneous Absorption: Mathematical Modeling Perspectives
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Physiological Description and Drug Transport Models
- 10.3 Review of Mathematical Methods
- 10.4 Modeling TDD Through a Two-Layered System
- 10.5 Conclusions
- Chapter 11: Mechanical Stress Induced Blood Trauma
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Mechanical Stresses Experienced by Blood
- 11.3 Fluid Dynamic Effects on Blood Constituents
- 11.4 Numerical Models of Damage to the Blood Constituents
- 11.5 Summary
- Chapter 12: Modeling of Blood Flow in Stented Coronary Arteries
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Hemodynamic Quantities of Interest
- 12.3 Fluid Dynamic Models of Idealized Stented Geometries
- 12.4 Fluid Dynamic Models of Image-Based Stented Geometries
- 12.5 Limitations of the Current CFD Models and Future Remarks
- 12.6 Conclusions
- Chapter 13: Hemodynamics in the Developing Cardiovascular System
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 The Chicken Embryo Model System
- 13.3 Relevant Fluid Mechanic Regimes
- 13.4 Experimental Studies
- 13.5 Mechanotransduction
- 13.6 Hemorheology
- 13.7 Conclusions and Outlook
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 428
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 6th January 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124079007
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124080775
About the Editor
Sid Becker
Dr. Becker is a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at the University of Canterbury. He is an Alexander von Humboldt Fellow and is a recipient of the Royal Society’s Marsden Grant. He has held academic positions in Germany, the United States, and New Zealand. His research is primarily in computational and analytical modelling of heat and mass transfer processes in biological media. Dr. Becker is also the co-editor of the previous two books: Heat Transfer and Fluid Flow in Biological Processes (2015) and Transport in Biological Media (2013).
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Post Graduate Studies, Mechanical Engineering, University of Canterbury, Christchurch, New Zealand
Andrey Kuznetsov
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Mechanical Engineering,North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC, USA