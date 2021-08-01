Heat Pipes
7th Edition
Theory, Design and Applications
Description
Heat Pipes: Theory, Design and Applications, Seventh Edition, takes a highly practical approach to the design and selection of heat pipes, making it an essential guide for practicing engineers and an ideal text for postgraduate students.The expanded author team consolidate and update the theoretical background included in previous editions, and include new sections on recent developments in manufacturing methods, wick design and additional applications. The book serves as an introduction to the theory, design and application of the range of passive, two-phase, heat-transfer devices known as heat pipes, serving as an essential reference for those seeking a sound understanding of the principles of heat pipe technology. It provides an introduction to the basic principles of operation and design data which would permit the reader to design and fabricate a basic heat pipe. It also provides details of the various more complex configurations and designs currently available to assist in selecting such devices.
This new edition has been fully updated to reflect the latest research and technologies and includes four brand new chapters on various types of heat pipe, theoretical principles of heat transfer and fluid mechanics, additive manufacturing and heat pipe heat exchangers.
Key Features
- Fully revised with brand new chapters on Additive Manufacturing and Heat Exchangers
- Guides the reader through the design and fabrication of a heat pipe
- Includes detail on more complex configurations and designs available to assist in the election of devices
Readership
Academics and engineers involved in design and development of components, systems and equipment which requires control of heat transfer to function correctly
Table of Contents
- Historical Development
2. Heat Transfer and Fluid Flow Theory
3. Components and Materials
4. Design Guide
5. Manufacture and Testing
6. Special Types of Heat Pipe
7. Applications
8. Electronics Cooling
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2021
- Published:
- 1st August 2021
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128234648
About the Authors
David Reay
David Reay manages David Reay & Associates, UK, is a Visiting Professor at Northumbria University, Researcher at Newcastle University, and Honorary Professor at Nottingham University, UK. His main research interests are compact heat exchangers, process intensification, and heat pumps. He is also Editor-in-Chief of Applied Thermal Engineering and Author/Co-author of eight other books, including the second edition of Process Intensification published in 2013.
Affiliations and Expertise
Manager, David Reay and Associates; Visiting Professor, Northumbria University; Researcher, Newcastle University; Honorary Professor at Nottingham University, UK
Ryan McGlen
Ryan McGlen is Senior Advanced Technologies Engineer at Thermacore Europe Ltd. where he leads research and development of future heat pipe technologies. Current research interests include novel heat pipe materials and working fluids combinations and additive layer manufacture of aluminium heat pipes with complex 3D Sintered Style wicks (SSHP).
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Advanced Technologies Engineer, Thermacore Europe, UK
Peter Kew
Peter Kew first became involved in heat pipes in the late 1970s as a research officer with International Research and Development working on a range of heat transfer and energy conservation projects, including heat pipe development which was then led by David Reay. He has maintained this interest for over 20 years as a Lecturer and Senior Lecturer at Heriot-Watt University researching evaporative heat transfer. Currently Dr Kew is Associate Head of the School of Engineering and Physical Sciences, Heriot-Watt University responsible for the School’s activities on the Dubai Campus of the University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer, Heriot-Watt University, UK, and Associate Head, School of Engineering and Physical Sciences, Dubai campus
Hussam Jouhara
Hussam Jouhara is a Professor at Brunel University. Having worked in academia and the industry, Hussam has unique expertise in working on applied heat exchangers and energy-related research activities with direct support from research councils and various UK and international industrial partners. He has extensive expertise in designing and manufacturing various types of heat exchangers, including heat pipes and heat pipe-based heat exchangers for low, medium and high temperature applications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Brunel University, London, UK
Jonathan McDonough
J. McDonough is a Research Associate at Newcastle University. His expertise lie in additive manufacturing, and his research interests include reaction engineering, fluid mechanics and fluidization.
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Associate, Newcastle University, UK
