Heat Pipes: Theory, Design and Applications, Seventh Edition, takes a highly practical approach to the design and selection of heat pipes, making it an essential guide for practicing engineers and an ideal text for postgraduate students.The expanded author team consolidate and update the theoretical background included in previous editions, and include new sections on recent developments in manufacturing methods, wick design and additional applications. The book serves as an introduction to the theory, design and application of the range of passive, two-phase, heat-transfer devices known as heat pipes, serving as an essential reference for those seeking a sound understanding of the principles of heat pipe technology. It provides an introduction to the basic principles of operation and design data which would permit the reader to design and fabricate a basic heat pipe. It also provides details of the various more complex configurations and designs currently available to assist in selecting such devices.

This new edition has been fully updated to reflect the latest research and technologies and includes four brand new chapters on various types of heat pipe, theoretical principles of heat transfer and fluid mechanics, additive manufacturing and heat pipe heat exchangers.