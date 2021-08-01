COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Heat Pipes - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780128234648

Heat Pipes

7th Edition

Theory, Design and Applications

Authors: David Reay Ryan McGlen Peter Kew Hussam Jouhara Jonathan McDonough
Paperback ISBN: 9780128234648
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st August 2021
Page Count: 288
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
224.50
140.00
85.00
100.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Heat Pipes: Theory, Design and Applications, Seventh Edition, takes a highly practical approach to the design and selection of heat pipes, making it an essential guide for practicing engineers and an ideal text for postgraduate students.The expanded author team consolidate and update the theoretical background included in previous editions, and include new sections on recent developments in manufacturing methods, wick design and additional applications. The book serves as an introduction to the theory, design and application of the range of passive, two-phase, heat-transfer devices known as heat pipes, serving as an essential reference for those seeking a sound understanding of the principles of heat pipe technology. It provides an introduction to the basic principles of operation and design data which would permit the reader to design and fabricate a basic heat pipe. It also provides details of the various more complex configurations and designs currently available to assist in selecting such devices.

This new edition has been fully updated to reflect the latest research and technologies and includes four brand new chapters on various types of heat pipe, theoretical principles of heat transfer and fluid mechanics, additive manufacturing and heat pipe heat exchangers.

Key Features

  • Fully revised with brand new chapters on Additive Manufacturing and Heat Exchangers
  • Guides the reader through the design and fabrication of a heat pipe
  • Includes detail on more complex configurations and designs available to assist in the election of devices

Readership

Academics and engineers involved in design and development of components, systems and equipment which requires control of heat transfer to function correctly

Table of Contents

  1. Historical Development
    2. Heat Transfer and Fluid Flow Theory
    3. Components and Materials
    4. Design Guide
    5. Manufacture and Testing
    6. Special Types of Heat Pipe
    7. Applications
    8. Electronics Cooling

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2021
Published:
1st August 2021
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Paperback ISBN:
9780128234648

About the Authors

David Reay

David Reay

David Reay manages David Reay & Associates, UK, is a Visiting Professor at Northumbria University, Researcher at Newcastle University, and Honorary Professor at Nottingham University, UK. His main research interests are compact heat exchangers, process intensification, and heat pumps. He is also Editor-in-Chief of Applied Thermal Engineering and Author/Co-author of eight other books, including the second edition of Process Intensification published in 2013.

Affiliations and Expertise

Manager, David Reay and Associates; Visiting Professor, Northumbria University; Researcher, Newcastle University; Honorary Professor at Nottingham University, UK

Ryan McGlen

Ryan McGlen is Senior Advanced Technologies Engineer at Thermacore Europe Ltd. where he leads research and development of future heat pipe technologies. Current research interests include novel heat pipe materials and working fluids combinations and additive layer manufacture of aluminium heat pipes with complex 3D Sintered Style wicks (SSHP).

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Advanced Technologies Engineer, Thermacore Europe, UK

Peter Kew

Peter Kew first became involved in heat pipes in the late 1970s as a research officer with International Research and Development working on a range of heat transfer and energy conservation projects, including heat pipe development which was then led by David Reay. He has maintained this interest for over 20 years as a Lecturer and Senior Lecturer at Heriot-Watt University researching evaporative heat transfer. Currently Dr Kew is Associate Head of the School of Engineering and Physical Sciences, Heriot-Watt University responsible for the School’s activities on the Dubai Campus of the University.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, Heriot-Watt University, UK, and Associate Head, School of Engineering and Physical Sciences, Dubai campus

Hussam Jouhara

Hussam Jouhara is a Professor at Brunel University. Having worked in academia and the industry, Hussam has unique expertise in working on applied heat exchangers and energy-related research activities with direct support from research councils and various UK and international industrial partners. He has extensive expertise in designing and manufacturing various types of heat exchangers, including heat pipes and heat pipe-based heat exchangers for low, medium and high temperature applications.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Brunel University, London, UK

Jonathan McDonough

J. McDonough is a Research Associate at Newcastle University. His expertise lie in additive manufacturing, and his research interests include reaction engineering, fluid mechanics and fluidization.

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Associate, Newcastle University, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.